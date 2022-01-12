Response, not my words

Contrary to Peter Brydon’s claims, rather than demonstrating systemic racism, the 3/5 clause of the Constitution demonstrated early efforts to abolish slavery. The Democratic slave states wanted to count slaves (who they did not allow to vote) in the census to gain disproportionate political power through being apportioned in a higher number of House seats based on population. This was for the express purpose of having sufficient votes to maintain slavery, which from the founding of the nation had been at risk. The “Great Compromise” ended with allowing the Southern Democrat states to count the enslaved as 5/8 of a person, imposing as great an impediment to Southern power as could be achieved and also imposing it by also requiring those states to pay disproportionately higher taxes based on the same formula.

