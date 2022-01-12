ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta College spring semester will have over 50% in-person learning options

Shasta College’s Spring Semester will commence on Jan. 19, with more than 50% of the courses offered in-person. Many classes will also have an online or hybrid option available for students who prefer the convenience of online instruction. Support services will continue to operate in-person with online options available for students...

flathatnews.com

College to require booster shots for Spring semester

As COVID-19 cases rise across the country, Chief Operating Officer Amy Sebring announced Dec. 31 that the College of William and Mary will require students, staff and faculty to receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for the Spring 2022 semester. Students and employees currently eligible for a booster...
COLLEGES
csumb.edu

Spring semester to proceed in-person as planned on Jan. 24

This message was sent on Jan. 11, 2022, to all students, faculty, and staff by CSUMB President Eduardo M. Ochoa. The cumulative effects of remote instruction create a real and significant adverse impact on student mental health and can hinder our students' progress toward completing their degrees. To counter these realities, we must make the educational experience whole – safely and responsibly. In keeping our commitment to support student success and aid them toward achieving their dreams of a college education, we will resume the spring semester as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 24, with planned in-person instruction. The campus leadership has committed the resources needed to achieve an engaged, safe, and in-person experience. The health and safety of our community remain our highest priority, and we are confident that existing public health measures provide for a safe environment capable of delivering a complete college experience on the CSUMB campus. The campus community is encouraged to continue all personal protective practices to help keep our campus safe, including:
SEASIDE, CA
News Channel 25

Baylor University to begin spring semester in-person, keeping COVID-19 protocols

WACO, Texas — Baylor University is set to begin the spring semester in-person with face-to-face instruction and student activities, said officials. Citing their high vaccination rate, the university stated they do not believe remote instruction would, "prevent a substantial number of COVID-19 infections within our campus community," COVID-19 precautionary...
WACO, TX
Turnto10.com

CCRI, RIC will begin spring semester with remote learning

The Community College of Rhode Island will begin the spring semester with remote learning, the school’s president said in a letter to the campus community Wednesday. CCRI President Meghan Hughes said the decision was made with the expectation that COVID-19 positivity rates in the state will remain high through January.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Digital Collegian

Penn State announces in-person start to spring semester at University Park

Penn State announced Thursday its University Park campus will begin the spring semester in person. The decision comes after Penn State President Eric Barron said Dec. 17 the university’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center would monitor coronavirus pandemic conditions over winter break and announce an update. Kelly Wolgast, director of...
COLLEGES
local21news.com

Remote learning at Franklin & Marshall for first 2 weeks of spring semester

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin & Marshall College has announced a change to remote learning for the first two weeks of its spring semester, as well as a postponement for campus move-in due to COVID-19. F&M cited the highly transmissible omicron variant, a rise in case numbers in Lancaster County and a short supply of COVID tests as factors for moving the college's COVID-19 alert level to "Very High."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Tufts Daily

BREAKING: Spring semester will begin in person as planned, with additional restrictions

In an email to the Tufts community on Sunday, Jan. 2, Provost and interim Senior Vice President Caroline Attardo Genco, University Infection Control Health Director Michael Jordan and Executive Vice President Mike Howard confirmed an in-person start to the spring semester and announced new public health guidelines the university will implement in response to the current steep increase in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and the United States. These protocols include an increase in testing frequency, a return to individual PCR testing and a shift to grab-and-go dining only.
MEDFORD, MA
whcuradio.com

SUNY Cortland will begin spring semester with in-person classes

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — SUNY Cortland students who haven’t tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days must submit a negative PCR or at-home test before returning to campus. That’s the word from President Erik Bitterbaum. In a letter to students on Tuesday, Bitterbaum said students...
CORTLAND, NY
Berkeley Beacon

Emerson to limit in-person events for first week of spring semester

To rebuild the “Emerson bubble,” the college will operate almost entirely virtually for the first week of its spring semester, according to a community-wide email from Vice President and Dean of Campus Life Jim Hoppe. The Jan. 2 email stated all students should return to campus by Jan....
COLLEGES
lyon.edu

Lyon College updates mask policy for spring semester

Lyon College has updated its mask policy for the spring semester due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the rise of the highly contagious Omicron variant. In order to safely continue in-person education, the College will require all persons to properly wear a mask when indoors in all campus buildings, including academic buildings, Edwards Commons, Becknell Gymnasium, and residence halls.
BATESVILLE, AR
indianapublicradio.org

BSU begins spring semester Monday with in-person instruction

Students are returning to the Ball State campus over the weekend for the start of Spring Semester on Monday, January 10th. University administrators decided to start classes with in-person instruction — with faculty ready to pivot to online teaching should the COVID pandemic surge to more dangerous levels than we see, today.
COLLEGES
theappalachianonline.com

App State students prepare for in-person spring semester

Classes for the spring 2022 semester will remain in-person, according to an update from Chancellor Sheri Everts Jan. 3. “As we begin to resume operations for the Spring 2022 semester, we are closely watching the emergence and progression of the virus variants that cause COVID-19,” Everts wrote. According to...
COLLEGES
foxbangor.com

College of the Atlantic resumes in-person learning

BAR HARBOR — School is in session at the College of the Atlantic. The school’s trimester began Jan. 3. College of the Atlantic is the first college in the state to resume in person learning. In-person classes will start Thursday and students will be required to follow COVID-19...
BAR HARBOR, ME

