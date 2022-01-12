What Can Montana Do To Help Keep Quality Teachers In Schools?

(SPRINGFIELD) As Illinois faces teacher shortages, a state grant is working to attract and retain agriculture teachers. A recent survey by Illinois State University found the Three Circles Grant is available to match a school district’s funding to extend an ag teacher’s contract by three months time. Not only does this allow ag teachers to work with students on career-related projects and more, plus FFA advisors extra time at the state convention and attend various contests and county fairs during the summer months, 70% of teacher respondents said the longer contracts supported by the grant was a major factor in their decision to stay in their current teaching job and not to look elsewhere. Plus, 80% of the administrators surveyed said they felt the Three Circle Grants helped them recruit and retain ag teachers. For more information about the grant program in Illinois, go to the State Board of Education website, at isbe.net/three-circle-info.
