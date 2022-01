“Golden” is the second single from the duo’s forthcoming debut album Superhuman (3.11) - listen here. Ferris & Sylvester - who were hailed by the BBC as “one of the best bands of the last five years” - share “Golden,” the second single off their forthcoming debut album Superhuman (out March 11 via PIAS). Perfect for the New Year, the catchy, 1960s-esque groove of “Golden” showcases the UK Americana Awards ‘Emerging Artist of Year’ winners as a force of nature. Doused with a swaggering take on the universal need to be something more than you are, the track’s funky, psychedelic horns and shimmering Brit-pop will drive you to hit repeat.

