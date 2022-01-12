ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stalker 2 Delayed Until December 8

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a delay of seven months. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has officially been delayed. The news came from the official Stalker Twitter account earlier today. The new date for the game's release is December...

seasonedgaming.com

Xbox Console Launch Exclusive S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Delayed Until December

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, the highly-anticipated Xbox console exclusive from GSC Game World, has been delayed and will now release on December 8, 2022. The announcement was made via the official account on Twitter with the following message provided to fans. Our Take. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 shows a load of promise so we’re...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The Stalker 2 release date has been delayed by 7 months

The Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl release date had been delayed by over seven months. Originally scheduled to be released on April 28, 2022, the game will now arrive on December 8. In a statement, Ukrainian developer GSC Game World said the additional development time would enable it to thoroughly...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 delayed to December following NFT fiasco

Following its ever so brief public fling with NFTs, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been delayed from its April 28 release date all the way to December 8. Announced by developer GSC Game World on Twitter, the game’s seven-month delay is “needed to fulfill our vision and achieve the desired state of the game. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing.”
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Rumor: STALKER 2: Heart Of Chernobyl Delay Could Be Coming Soon

Rumor: STALKER 2: Heart Of Chernobyl Delay Could Be Coming Soon. The past two years have been incredibly difficult for developers and publishers in the video game industry. In dealing with a variety of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many games have shifted and been delayed. The simple fact of the matter is the game development cycle took a major hit and is behind what many publishers and fans were hoping for. Now as we head into 2022 there are many games that we have either seen very little of or do not have a locked-in release date. One of the few releases that have a set date past February of this year is STALKER 2: Heart Of Chernobyl which is set to release this April. A new rumor states that the much-anticipated survival FPS might have a delay incoming.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

STALKER 2 release date updated and delayed by GSC Game World team

STALKER 2 isn't as close as you might think. GSC Game World's STALKER 2 is one of those games that's always been on our radar, but it never seems like it's getting any closer to coming out. In a new announcement on social media, the GSC Game World team has seemingly confirmed this strange feeling by announcing an updated - delayed - release date for STALKER 2. Here's the latest and when we should be able to play the sequel to Call of Pripyat, Heart of Chernobyl.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

STALKER 2 Delay Helps Spark Rumored PS5 Version

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been officially delayed just as rumors claimed, which means that there is a reason to go through what else the rumors claimed. Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer-and-publisher GSC Game World announced a seven-month delay for “thorough testing and polishing.” The announcement furthermore noted that the additional development time will ensure STALKER 2 to release in a “desired state” which is important considering the scale and ambitions set forth for the sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

GSC Game World pushes STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl release date to December 2022

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl has officially been delayed to December 8, 2022. Initially, it was slated for an April 28 release on PC/Xbox as a day-one Game Pass title. Gamers looking to get their dose of Cheeki Breeki may have to wait a while longer before they can jump into "The Zone" for artefact hunting. Developers GSC Game World has announced that it has pushed back the STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl launch date to December 8, 2022, and that's a near eight-month delay over the original April 28 release.
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

GTA 6 release ‘could be DELAYED until 2024

THE WAIT for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been a long one, but fans should buckle up for a 2024 release. Take Two may have tipped its hand as to the GTA 6 release date when discussing its acquisition of mobile and social game developer Zynga. Execs from the parent...
VIDEO GAMES
