Stalker 2 Delayed Until December 8

Rumor: STALKER 2: Heart Of Chernobyl Delay Could Be Coming Soon. The past two years have been incredibly difficult for developers and publishers in the video game industry. In dealing with a variety of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many games have shifted and been delayed. The simple fact of the matter is the game development cycle took a major hit and is behind what many publishers and fans were hoping for. Now as we head into 2022 there are many games that we have either seen very little of or do not have a locked-in release date. One of the few releases that have a set date past February of this year is STALKER 2: Heart Of Chernobyl which is set to release this April. A new rumor states that the much-anticipated survival FPS might have a delay incoming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO