Stalker 2 Delayed Until December 8

Spelunky 2 is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10! It’s also launching with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, so it’s the perfect time to play the sequel to the classic roguelike platformer that has delighted and frustrated so many players over the years. When the original Spelunky came out on Xbox 360 nearly 10 years ago, most game players had no idea what a roguelike was… and those that did thought of them only as turn-based dungeon crawlers. Through Spelunky, we were able to show people that the “roguelike formula” could be applied to other genres in a compelling way!
