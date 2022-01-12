School of Public Policy's Roberts Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Prof. Menachem Elimelech has been named the co-recipient of the American Chemical Society (ACS) 2022 Outstanding Achievements in Environmental Science & Technology Award. It further notes that Elimelech “is a global leader in the development of novel membrane materials and technologies to provide clean water supplies globally from unconventional water sources such as seawater, brackish groundwater, and wastewater. His work has provided rigor and relevance to enhance human capacity through his unique authoritative insights, inspiration and leadership in the field of water treatment technologies. His research has spanned water treatment, desalination, forward osmosis, water recovery and sanitation in developing countries, and technologies to convert waste heat to energy, and his impactful and visionary papers have led the field in membrane-based desalination and water purification for more than two decades.”
Comments / 0