ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

School of Public Policy's Roberts Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

umass.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlasdair Roberts, director and professor at the UMass Amherst School of Public Policy, has been recognized with what is considered the most prestigious award in the field of comparative public administration, the Fred Riggs Award for Lifetime Achievement in International and Comparative Public Administration. The Riggs Award, granted by...

www.umass.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

The Common Man's Cindy Bates receives Lifetime Achievement Award

ASHLAND — The Common Man family’s Chief People Officer Cindy Bates, PHR, CHT, was recognized for her decades of commitment to hospitality in New Hampshire with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association. A resident of Belmont, and graduate of Colby Sawyer...
BELMONT, NH
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Furman’s David E. Shi honored for lifetime achievement in higher ed

Former Furman University president David E. Shi received the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s (AASHE) 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. The AASHE Sustainability Awards recognize the institutions and individuals that help lead higher education to a sustainable future. In 2021, AASHE received more than 360 entries and selected 12 winners across five categories.
GREENVILLE, SC
Register Citizen

Former Navajo president receives lifetime achievement award

TWIN ARROWS, Ariz. (AP) — Peterson Zah has never claimed to be an extraordinary Navajo, just a Navajo with extraordinary experiences. Those who gathered Tuesday to honor the former Navajo chairman and president at a tribal casino east of Flagstaff disagreed. They said Zah has worked tirelessly to promote the Navajo culture and language, inspire youth, strengthen tribal sovereignty, provide more economic security for the tribe and ensure that Native Americans everywhere had certain religious freedoms and were included as part of federal environmental laws.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Florida State
Amherst, MA
Government
City
Florida, MA
Alabama NewsCenter

Auburn Alumni Association to honor 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Alumni Achievement Award recipients

Four Auburn University graduates, all highly accomplished in their fields, have been selected to receive the highest honor given by the Auburn Alumni Association at Auburn’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner and ceremony on Feb. 26. The association also will honor its Young Alumni Achievement Award winner. Lifetime Achievement...
AUBURN, AL
vieravoice.com

Hal Gibson honored for a lifetime of achievements

If you want to know anything about bands, just ask retired Col. Hal Gibson, a recent recipient of the National Band Association’s Al and Gladys Wright Distinguished Legacy Award, an honor presented for lifetime achievement. Nominees for the kudos must have a minimum of 30 years of distinguished service...
MELBOURNE, FL
iheartoswego.com

Sorbello Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Tourism Advisory Council

Oswego County Legislator Morris Sorbello, District 23, who announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election after more than two decades of public service, was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council (TAC). Sorbello was recognized for his longtime support of efforts to...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
yale.edu

Menachem Elimelech Wins ACS Outstanding Achievements Award

Prof. Menachem Elimelech has been named the co-recipient of the American Chemical Society (ACS) 2022 Outstanding Achievements in Environmental Science & Technology Award. It further notes that Elimelech “is a global leader in the development of novel membrane materials and technologies to provide clean water supplies globally from unconventional water sources such as seawater, brackish groundwater, and wastewater. His work has provided rigor and relevance to enhance human capacity through his unique authoritative insights, inspiration and leadership in the field of water treatment technologies. His research has spanned water treatment, desalination, forward osmosis, water recovery and sanitation in developing countries, and technologies to convert waste heat to energy, and his impactful and visionary papers have led the field in membrane-based desalination and water purification for more than two decades.”
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Of Public Policy#The Riggs Award#Aspa
University of Arkansas

Career Counselor Robert Ellis Wins SoACE New Professional Award

Robert Ellis, career counselor for the College of Education and Health Professions, recently won the Southern Association of Colleges and Employers' "New Professional Award." Recipients are selected based on "significant contributions to career services and/or recruitment" and "the unique quality of future leadership." Ellis is a Certified Professional Career Coach...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
drippingspringsnews.com

DSISD elementary schools win awards for counseling

For the second consecutive year, Dripping Springs Elementary and Rooster Springs Elementary earned the prestigious Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas award for the 2021–2022 school year. The CREST award, given by the Texas School Counselor Association, honors not only each school but also its counselors: Michelle Tasin...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Bristol Press

Bristol Public Schools Superintendent shares work, achievements over the past year

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Catherine Carbone recently shared work and achievements over the past year as the district moves forward into 2022. Students returned to class in 2021 during the spring after virtual learning and hybrid learning from the March of 2020. Despite challenges, the superintendent said in a letter to parents that students excelled in several areas due to the work of teachers and administration.
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Conversation U.S.

Colleges accused of conspiring to make low-income students pay more

Sixteen universities – including six in the Ivy League – are accused in a lawsuit of having engaged in price fixing and unfairly limiting financial aid by using a shared methodology to calculate the financial need of applicants. The schools in question have declined to comment or said only that they’ve done nothing wrong. Here, Robert Massa, a professor of higher education at the University of Southern California, provides insights into what the case is about. Is this the latest ‘admissions scandal’? Although it may be tempting to brand this case as the latest college admissions “scandal,” this lawsuit harks back to...
COLLEGES
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida — Idea Public Schools receive award

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Thinning Hair? Pour This on Your Head and Watch What Happens. KeraNew. Historians Just Ranked All U.S. Presidents (#1 is Unexpected) MoneyWise.com. Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles Like Crazy! (Try Tonight) Extremely...
EDUCATION
umass.edu

Laurel Smith-Doerr Gave NSF Distinguished Lecture on Advancing Equity in the U.S. Bioeconomy

On Dec. 16, Laurel Smith-Doerr, professor of sociology and PI of the $3.1 million NSF ADVANCE-Institutional Transformation grant at UMass Amherst, gave an NSF Distinguished Lecture on her work on biotech contexts and equity, as part of the series of National Science Foundation Distinguished Lectures on the Bioeconomy. In the panel on “Equity, Behavior, and Ethics in the Advancing U.S. Bioeconomy” Smith-Doerr addressed the organizational contexts that allow equitable collaboration among knowledge workers and thus innovative outcomes. She concluded with a discussion of how lessons for fostering equity might translate to all organizations, and from her current work with the UMass ADVANCE team, how to sustain equity gains during times of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. The lecture can be viewed on YouTube.
AMHERST, MA
umass.edu

UMass ADVANCE Announces Spring Workshops

UMass ADVANCE is pleased to announce the following workshops for UMass faculty and leaders for the spring semester, 2022. Funded by a five-year, $3.1M National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation Grant, UMass ADVANCE promotes gender and racial equity for STEM faculty at UMass. Through a combination of research, programming, and interventions, UMass ADVANCE seeks to understand and address systemic and intersectional inequalities at UMass and to lay the groundwork for a fairer, more equitable, diverse and inclusive campus.
AMHERST, MA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal High School Art Students Win Regional Scholastic Art Awards

Five Vestal High School students have been recognized in the annual Scholastic Art Awards regional competition. The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards were founded in 1923 and have inspired bold ideas in teens across the country. Notable alumni for the awards include Ken Burns, Stephen King, Lena Dunham, and Andy Warhol.
VESTAL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy