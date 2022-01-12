ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

West Reacts to Remote Learning, Adaptive Pause and Nontraditional Start to Second Semester

By Jessica Palmer
nileswestnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Jan. 1, 2022, students were emailed that Niles West would be going online for two weeks by superintendent Dr. Steven Isoye. The email cited staffing shortages as one of the concerns for returning to second semester, which resulted in the district’s determination to implement remote learning for the weeks of...

nileswestnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Some schools start new year with fully remote learning

(The Center Square) – With the holiday break coming to an end Monday, a number of school districts across the country are deciding to go fully remote to start the new year as COVID-19 cases rise. These decisions come despite mounting evidence that pandemic lockdowns and other restrictions have taken a significant mental and emotional toll on children.
TYLER, TX
wlds.com

Several State Colleges & Universities Start Spring Semester on Remote Learning

Several state colleges will be starting their Spring Semester on remote learning. The decision has largely been fueled by the rapidly-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus making its way through the United States. The University of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana will start the spring semester remotely for at least the first week, beginning...
CHICAGO, IL
My Daily Record.com

Campbell to begin spring semester with remote learning

All Campbell programs remote through Jan. 19; first day of in-person learning scheduled for Jan. 20. Campbell University will begin the spring semester via remote learning, President J. Bradley Creed announced Tuesday, Jan. 4. The online/virtual classes will begin on the first scheduled day of classes for all undergraduate, graduate and professional programs and run through Jan. 19. The first day of in-person instruction is scheduled for Jan. 20.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adaptive Learning#Online Learning#Modern World History
nileswestnews.org

Plan For In-Person Learning Still Set for Thursday

Among students and staff, questions have arisen as to whether or not school will actually resume Thursday, Jan. 13 as scheduled, in light of the forthcoming SHIELD Testing results collected Tuesday, Jan. 4. As of this morning, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Community Relations April Stallworth reiterated that Niles West will continue to follow the plan to return to in-person, sent home to families on Jan. 8.
EDUCATION
northernstar.info

NIU students, faculty react to starting the semester online

DeKALB— NIU students and faculty were given news that, while expected, might not have been the most encouraging to hear. Online learning will be returning for all courses Jan. 18-25. As of the week of Jan. 4, the positivity rate is at 13% and the university made the decision...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Cal State East Bay To Begin Spring 2022 Semester Under Remote Learning Due To Omicron Surge

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Officials at California State University East Bay announced the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester will be held under remote learning, citing the ongoing COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant. According to a university statement, classes and labs will be held virtually from January 18 through January 28. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on January 31. “We have made the decision to start the Spring semester virtually to greatly reduce population density on our campuses,” university president Cathy Sandeen said. “Our students, staff and faculty have done a commendable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses through vaccination, regular testing and following public health guidance,” Sandeen went on to say, noting the campus has not had community transmission. University officials stressed that remote operation pertains to learning only. All three campuses in Hayward, Concord and Oakland will be fully open for services once the semester starts. CSU East Bay’s announcement to begin the semester remotely follows a similar decision by Stanford University to begin their winter quarter under online learning, which is already underway. In-person learning at Stanford is scheduled to resume on January 18.
HAYWARD, CA
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

D103 going remote next week during ‘adaptive pause’

In the face of the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases, Lyons-Brookfield School District 103 will switch to remote learning for three days next week. The district announced on the afternoon of Jan. 12 that students will not attend school in person next week. Students were already scheduled to have two days off next week. Monday, Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King Day and Tuesday, Jan. 18 is a teacher institute day.
BROOKFIELD, IL
oakpark.com

District 97 goes remote in a short-term ‘adaptive pause’

Oak Park School District 97 students will return to remote learning starting tomorrow until Jan. 18, according to an email sent to families earlier today from co-interim Superintendents Griff Powell and Patricia Wernet. In a joint letter, Powell and Wernet told families the decision was made “after serious, careful consideration,”...
OAK PARK, IL
Detroit News

MSU to start semester with remote classes amid COVID spread

Michigan State University will hold classes remotely to start the new semester in January, according to the president and provost, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. The first three weeks of the spring semester, which begins Jan. 10, will not be in-person, according to a letter posted Friday by MSU President Samuel Stanley. .
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy