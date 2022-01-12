ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EDITORIAL: Another new tax won't stop COVID

healthing.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what Canadian politicians say are the two major crises of the modern era — climate change and COVID — they’ve now come up with the same solution for both — a tax. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax and now, Premier Francois Legault’s looming tax on Quebecers who aren’t vaccinated...

www.healthing.ca

Comments / 0

Related
healthing.ca

EDITORIAL: Stop vilifying the unvaccinated

By blaming the unvaccinated for prolonging the COVID pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is acting like an advertising executive protecting his brand. What he’s failing to do is act like a prime minister, whose job is to unite Canadians. Trudeau has been fanning the flames of anger against the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

EDITORIAL: Compulsory vaccines are a game for Trudeau

While it’s a terrible idea, if federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos actually believes millions of Canadians should be vaccinated against their will, then the Trudeau government can do it under the Emergencies Act. The fact it won’t indicates the feds aren’t serious and are just playing more political games...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
MarketRealist

Why SSI Recipients May Not Get a Fourth Stimulus Check In 2022

American retirees will start receiving their COLA-boosted social security checks in Jan. 2022. Many are also counting on supplemental security income (SSI) and hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment to social security payments in 2022 marks the highest annual increase to the benefits in about 40 years.
ECONOMY
WKRC

Here's why you might actually get two stimulus checks in February

(WKRC) - While many have become accustomed to receiving monthly stimulus checks, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s refusal to support President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better means those payments will not continue in 2022. Because the IRS needed Congress to pass the bill before Dec....
INCOME TAX
Washington Post

Three-quarters of senators have voted to change filibuster rules to expand voting: Their own

President Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to make a case that is already probably doomed. Biden and his party have been pushing for changes to federal voting laws that they hope will counter Republican efforts constraining poll access. There’s no chance that Republicans in the Senate will join this effort to any significant extent, meaning that to pass, Democrats would possibly need to change filibuster rules, allowing a simple majority vote. Since the party’s caucus has 50 votes plus tiebreaker Vice President Harris, that’s conceptually feasible: a majority vote to change the filibuster and one to advance the voting law ensuring, as the rhetoric goes, that all voters have a chance to be heard.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Statistics Canada#Politics#Carbon Tax#Quebecers#Omicron#Medicare#Ccla#Black Canadians
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
leedaily.com

Latest News: IRS Releases Updates on Stimulus Check 2022

According to the IRS, letters to beneficiaries of the Enhanced Child Tax Credit and beneficiaries of the third round of Economic Impact Payments will be going out in December and January, respectively. This information in hand while making preparations for a tax return can aid in reducing the mistakes and...
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

Senior Citizens Ask for $1,400 Additional Stimulus Payment Amid Build Back Better Stands Still

As the adverse impact of Covid-19 bites harder, the Senior Citizens League has asked the U.S. Senate to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check. According to a report by Chronicle99, the rampant inflation has led to prices of essential commodities surging. It is hitting the most vulnerable US society, the poor and the seniors, including pensioners who cannot meet their ends with the paltry social security pensions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Republic Monitor

Surprise Two Stimulus Check To Be Released In February, Find Out If You Qualify

During this COVID-19 pandemic, millions of American citizens have requested additional stimulus checks or recurring monthly payments, which have been granted. The Child Tax Credit, which was established as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan and was passed in the spring, is frequently mentioned by lawmakers as an alternative to the fourth round of stimulus checks.
INCOME TAX
Popculture

Here's Why You Could Get 2 Stimulus Checks This Winter

With all the uncertainty in Washington D.C. right now, it's being reported that some Americans could get two stimulus checks this winter. BGR reports that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently addressed the lack of child tax credit payments in January by implying that eligible families could receive a double payment in February, equaling the amount of two checks. "If we get it done in January," she said, "we've talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February as an option."
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy