ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Help Build the Alumni Association Board of Directors

umass.edu
 3 days ago

The Alumni Association is seeking passionate, service-oriented alumni willing...

www.umass.edu

Comments / 0

Related
theweektoday.com

Student Directors Join Lloyd Center Board of Directors

The Lloyd Center for the Environment is pleased to introduce Nicole Whelpley and Eman Khwaja as Student Directors on the Center’s Board of Directors for the upcoming academic year, as non-voting members. Nicole Whelpley graduated from UMass, Amherst, with a dual degree in Biology and Public Health. She is...
ADVOCACY
beckershospitalreview.com

Moffitt names new associate center director

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Elsa Flores, PhD, the associate center director of Basic Science, the organization said Jan. 11. Dr. Flores will oversee the Basic Science Division, which includes the cancer physiology, drug discovery, immunology, molecular oncology and tumor biology departments. "Dr. Flores has done an exceptional job...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Www#The Alumni Association
Alabama NewsCenter

Auburn Alumni Association to honor 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Alumni Achievement Award recipients

Four Auburn University graduates, all highly accomplished in their fields, have been selected to receive the highest honor given by the Auburn Alumni Association at Auburn’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner and ceremony on Feb. 26. The association also will honor its Young Alumni Achievement Award winner. Lifetime Achievement...
AUBURN, AL
skyhinews.com

Historical association names three new board members

Grand County Historical Association has announced three new board members to the association’s leadership: Sarah Black Castle, Thomas Shepherd and Emilie McKittrick. Black Castle currently splits time between Westlake Village, California, and Tabernash. Her grandmother, Reggie Black, was a founding member of GCHA. Black Castle currently works full time in the medical and device research field with a focus on rare disease and oncology.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
roi-nj.com

Larken Associates welcomes new human resource director

Larken Associates on Wednesday said Barney Drew has joined the company’s executive leadership team in the role of human resource director. Drew will focus on developing and implementing an enterprisewide integrated human capital management strategy and framework in support of the firm’s expansion and growth plans, working closely with Larken Associates Chief Operating Officer Lenny Tartamella.
BUSINESS
Dartmouth

Dartmouth Asian Pacific American Alumni Association launches fund to support program establishment

The fund has raised around $203,000 since its launch last month. The Dartmouth Asian Pacific American Alumni Association announced the launch of the College’s first Asian American and Pacific Islander Academic Enrichment fund in an email early last month. This fund is the latest achievement in a 25-year-old campus movement to establish an official Asian American studies department at Dartmouth.
CHARITIES
Plumas County News

Local students sought for “Pathways in Medicine Program”

Quincy High School grad Garrett Hagwood is now a medical student at the University of California Davis School of Medicine and a member of the Rural-PRIME cohort class of 2024. Hagwood and classmate Robert Burns have developed a program for teens in rural communities in an effort to increase interest in health careers. The “Pathways in Medicine Program” involves educational sessions regarding specific occupations, guest speakers, college and graduate school preparation while hopefully supporting self-efficacy building and providing individual mentorship by current medical students from rural communities.
QUINCY, CA
mainstreet-nashville.com

Trevecca hires engagement officer for alumni association

Trevecca Nazarene University has hired alumna Jennifer Finch Showalter as engagement officer for the Trevecca Alumni Association, school officials announced. As engagement officer, Showalter will strategically develop and implement programs that foster a lifelong, symbiotic relationship between the university and its alumni that helps to carry out the university mission of leadership and service. She follows Michael Johnson, whose role has shifted to serve as engagement officer for church partnerships and aide to the president for special projects.
COLLEGES
umass.edu

Laurel Smith-Doerr Gave NSF Distinguished Lecture on Advancing Equity in the U.S. Bioeconomy

On Dec. 16, Laurel Smith-Doerr, professor of sociology and PI of the $3.1 million NSF ADVANCE-Institutional Transformation grant at UMass Amherst, gave an NSF Distinguished Lecture on her work on biotech contexts and equity, as part of the series of National Science Foundation Distinguished Lectures on the Bioeconomy. In the panel on “Equity, Behavior, and Ethics in the Advancing U.S. Bioeconomy” Smith-Doerr addressed the organizational contexts that allow equitable collaboration among knowledge workers and thus innovative outcomes. She concluded with a discussion of how lessons for fostering equity might translate to all organizations, and from her current work with the UMass ADVANCE team, how to sustain equity gains during times of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. The lecture can be viewed on YouTube.
AMHERST, MA
umass.edu

UMass ADVANCE Soliciting Mutual Mentoring Team Grant Proposals

UMass ADVANCE is pleased to announce the 2022-23 Mutual Mentoring Grant Program. ADVANCE is soliciting proposals for projects to begin in the 2022-23 academic year. Proposals are being accepted now through Friday, Feb. 18. ADVANCE will provide support of up to $6,000 per award for faculty-driven, context-sensitive mentoring projects, orchestrated...
AMHERST, MA
umass.edu

School of Public Policy's Roberts Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Alasdair Roberts, director and professor at the UMass Amherst School of Public Policy, has been recognized with what is considered the most prestigious award in the field of comparative public administration, the Fred Riggs Award for Lifetime Achievement in International and Comparative Public Administration. The Riggs Award, granted by the...
AMHERST, MA
umass.edu

UMass ADVANCE Announces Spring Workshops

UMass ADVANCE is pleased to announce the following workshops for UMass faculty and leaders for the spring semester, 2022. Funded by a five-year, $3.1M National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation Grant, UMass ADVANCE promotes gender and racial equity for STEM faculty at UMass. Through a combination of research, programming, and interventions, UMass ADVANCE seeks to understand and address systemic and intersectional inequalities at UMass and to lay the groundwork for a fairer, more equitable, diverse and inclusive campus.
AMHERST, MA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Scholar Serves Fellow Students of Color in Her Community

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — North Bay Students Rising Above scholar Rocío Mondragón Reyes has a very special connection to the non-profit with her job as an SRA advisor, serving other young people of color in her community. On a recent weekday morning, Mondragón Reyes worked on training her new puppy Iggy how to shake paws, walk on a leash and sit. Adopting her new four-legged family member has been just one of the many projects Mondragon Reyes has leaned into since the start of the pandemic. The 24-year-old holds down three jobs. In addition to her role as an Students Rising Above...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Baltimore

National Park Service Awards Grant To Morgan State University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University received another $500,000 in grant money from the National Park Service to rehabilitate and restore the University’s Memorial Chapel roof and exterior walls. “We’re very excited to receive this grant from the National Park Service to preserve the University Memorial Chapel and conduct much-needed repairs,” said Kim McCalla, associate vice president for Facilities, Design and Construction Management at Morgan. “Their investment in this institution does not go unnoticed, and we cannot thank them enough for their support thus far. We look forward to working alongside them in this and future endeavors.” The funding comes from the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy