Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years Of Marriage

Everyone in the world has been run through the ringer in the last two years thanks to the on-going presence of the COVID-19 pandemic in our lives, and while the consequences have been vast, certainly part of the equation is a massive impact on interpersonal relationships. A lot of couples have seen their bonds strained as a result of everything that has been happening – and today, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced that, after a little over four years of marriage, they are going to be getting a divorce.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO