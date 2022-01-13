ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years Of Marriage

By Ryan Naumann
Radar Online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced they are ending their marriage with a joint statement on Instagram. The Hollywood power couple told fans they were "parting ways in marriage" aka headed for divorce. Article continues below advertisement. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational...

radaronline.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bossip

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Announce Break-Up Weeks After The Actress Said She Was ‘Learning How To Be Authentically Me’

The couple, who got married in 2017, took to Momoa’s Instagram on Wednesday, January 12 to announce their split in a joint statement. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception, the statement reads. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”
CELEBRITIES
KHON2

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet release joint statement calling it quits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and wife Lisa Bonet are “parting ways in marriage.”. The actor, 42, released a joint statement that says, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Black America Web

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Call It Quits After 4 Years of Marriage

Model Chanel Iman and New York Giants player Sterling Shepard are divorcing after 4 years of marriage. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As reported by Page Six, Shepard reportedly filed for divorce from Iman on June 7, 2021, citing irreconcilable differences...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Lisa Hinted at Wanting Something ‘New’ Before Her Breakup With Jason—Here’s Why They Split

Following the news of their shocking split, fans are wondering why Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke up after 16 years together. While the former couple didn’t personally divulge many details about the reason behind their split, it seems Bonet may have been dropping some subtle hints about the decision in an interview published just weeks before their announcement. Bonet—who secretly tied the knot with Momoa in 2017 after more than a decade together—shares 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf with the Aquaman star. The former couple announced their split in January 2022. In an Interview magazine feature published exactly...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Lisa Bonet
CinemaBlend

Dune's Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Announce They're Divorcing With Heartfelt Message To Fans

Everyone in the world has been run through the ringer in the last two years thanks to the on-going presence of the COVID-19 pandemic in our lives, and while the consequences have been vast, certainly part of the equation is a massive impact on interpersonal relationships. A lot of couples have seen their bonds strained as a result of everything that has been happening – and today, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced that, after a little over four years of marriage, they are going to be getting a divorce.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Jason Momoa announces separation from Lisa Bonet as 'Aquaman 2' wraps

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa posted on Instagram Wednesday that he and Lisa Bonet are ending their marriage. The couple met in 2005 and married in 2017. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," Momoa wrote. "We free each other - to be who we are learning to become..."
MOVIES
KITV.com

Jason Momoa to appear in PSA on giving back, protecting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu’s own Jason Momoa will soon appear in a public service announcement about giving back to Hawaii. Momoa and Warner Bros. agreed to film the PSA after being contacted by the Hawaii State Film Office. “We’ve got to mālama ‘āina…take care of the land and this...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Marriages
The Independent

Voices: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet just gave a masterclass in divorce announcements

When Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced in 2014 they had decided to “consciously uncouple”, the world responded with a groan. “Just say divorce!” was the general sentiment. The phrase seemed to echo a particular brand of Hollywood wellness that didn’t resonate with the public. It took on a life of its own, to the point that Paltrow herself reflected on its usage in a 2020 essay, saying that it has “permeated break-up culture”. Because yes, “break-up culture” is now a thing — and it has its own very strict rules.It was hard not to think about the “consciously uncoupling”...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
People

Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2022

On Jan. 12, Momoa posted on Instagram that the stars were going their separate ways. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," a joint statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."
RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy