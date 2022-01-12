ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake was 'really involved' in season two of Euphoria

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake was "really involved" in season two of 'Euphoria'. Storm Reid - who plays Gia Bennett in the hit US teen drama - has shared how impressed she was that the 35-year-old megastar, who is an executive producer on the show, sat through their three-hour table read. Appearing on...

Harper's Bazaar

Zendaya Warns Fans About Euphoria Season 2

Before the premiere of HBO Max's second season of Euphoria, Zendaya wanted to make sure that fans were aware of its "triggering" material. The Emmy-winning actress posted a message to Instagram ahead of the season's release, reminding viewers that the show is intended for "mature audiences." "I know I've said...
NYLON

The 'Euphoria' Cast On Season 2 & Where Their Characters Are Headed

The cast of ‘Euphoria’ talks season 2 and whether their characters ever get any homework done. Warning: spoilers ahead for season 1 and 2 of HBO’s Euphoria. On Sunday, January 9, Euphoria returns to HBO Max for its highly-anticipated second season. Fans of the teen-centric show have been waiting since the summer of 2019 to see where their favorite East Highland High School characters have ended up since the show’s high-octane first season aired — and given the amount of drama the characters find themselves in (and if the season two trailers are any indication), they’re going to be all over the place.
The Tab

Here are 27 Euphoria season two memes which need to be cherished just as much as Fez

Euphoria season two has just dropped after a long two years and the memes perfectly sum up what it’s like to watch it. If you haven’t watched it yet then all I can say is think of an American version of Skins. It’s a show with heavy drug references, wild house parties and relationships which are messed up beyond belief and it’s all beautifully captured in these 27 Euphoria season two memes:
Primetimer

Euphoria stars describe Season 2 as murky and messy

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer warn that their still have a bumpy road ahead when Season 2 premieres Sunday. "It's very evident that they love and care for each other deeply, but whether they know how to express that at the right time is just lost on both of them," Zendaya tells EW. "Heading into season 2, it's pretty murky. They don't really know what's going on, and I think Rue's kind of trying to avoid having to interact with her just out of sheer anxiety." Schafer adds: "We're picking up with Rue having relapsed, and Jules is in the dark about that. And I think Rue's relapse also plays into some of what Jules was desiring from Rue in season 1, as far as a forwardness and a directness that unfortunately at the time, drugs can only provide for Rue."
POPSUGAR

Tom Holland Was Spotted on the Set of Euphoria Season 2

Tom Holland has earned a spot as an honorary Euphoria cast member. Following the season two premiere on Jan. 9, Siyon Foster shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of the cast, and it didn't take eagle-eyed fans long to spot Holland lurking in the background. If you scroll to slide four, break out a magnifying glass, and squint a little, you'll see the Spider-Man: No Way Home star throwing up matching peace signs with Zendaya. The photo is admittedly blurry, and almost everyone is tagged except Holland, but we've seen enough Spider-Man movies to recognize that curly brown hair anywhere.
The Independent

Madonna, Kanye West and Julia Fox all spotted listening to Drake together in new footage

Videos of Madonna and Kanye West hanging out and listening to Drake together in Los Angeles last night (12 January) have been posted on social media.The group of celebrities – also including former boxer Floyd Mayweather, NFL player Antonio Brown and West’s girlfriend, Julia Fox – can be seen sitting on a sofa in the footage, while Drake’s “Come Thru” plays in the background.Madonna dances in the clip, while West and Fox look on, smiling.Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee shared the footage. Evan Ross, the son of Diana Ross, also shared a photo of West, Madonna, Mayweather, Brown and...
Cosmopolitan

Storm Reid Says Drake Showed Up to a 'Euphoria' Table Read and Was Super Into It

Euphoria is back for Season 2, and executive producer Drake had a big role in production. Storm Reid told Kelly Clarkson that Drake showed up for table reads a few months ago, and was super invested in the show, saying "He’s really involved. We were doing table reads for season 2 a couple of months back, and of course, you’re not expecting Drake to be at your table read.... I pull up to the lot and he’s there with all of his homies, it’s him and then his business partner, Future the Prince, and they literally sat through, I think it was a three hour table read 'cause we went through a couple of episodes."
arcamax.com

Yungblud warns fans they will be 'shocked' by his 'most personal' album

Yungblud says his upcoming album is "completely uncensored, completely outrageously". The 'Fleabag' hitmaker - whose real name is Dom Harrison - is known for his honest and vulnerable lyrics and admitted his fans will be "shocked" by his follow-up to 2020's 'Weird!', because it's "the most personal music" he's ever made.
Decider.com

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Episode Guide: How Many Episodes Are In ‘Euphoria’ Season 2?

After nearly a three year delay, Euphoria is BACK. The extremely popular teen drama has returned to HBO and HBO Max for more dazzling cinematography, high school gossip, and above all, Zendaya. As the harshness of winter drums away, the streamer is taking things up a notch with new episodes of the beloved Sam Levinson drama every week. But, like HBO Max, will HBO be releasing more than one episode at once? We have answers.
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
WWD

Zendaya Wears Vintage Valentino at ‘Euphoria’ Season Two Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya started off the new year with a bold fashion moment in a vintage Valentino look. The Emmy-winning actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of the second season of hit HBO show “Euphoria” Wednesday night wearing a black-and-white formfitting dress from the design house’s spring 1992 collection.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Euphoria' Season Two PremierePhotos from the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Los Angeles PremierePhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That' Zendaya, a Valentino ambassador, paired the look with jewelry from Bulgari, which she is also an ambassador for. The actress wore diamond drop...
Cosmopolitan

Euphoria season 2: fans have discovered that these two cast members are related

Euphoria season 2 is finally here and (naturally), viewers have had plenty to say on the matter. First off, fans had some very intense reactions to one particularly dramatic scene, before all making the same joke about another clip. Now, especially observant viewers have noticed that two of the show's cast members are actually related in real life, and we can't believe everyone missed it.
NME

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson doesn’t “really get” Drake

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has admitted he doesn’t “really get” Drake after going head-to-head with the rapper in a chart battle earlier this year. Iron Maiden’s seventeenth album, ‘Senjutsu’, went up against Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ in a chart battle in September, with the metal icons narrowly missing out on getting another UK Number One album.
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Hunter Schafer debuts bold new bangs at the Euphoria season two premiere

The second season of Euphoria starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer is finally here, which means that the glamourous cast is back in full, hyper-stylised, era-defining force, as demonstrated on last night's red carpet. For a photo call in Los Angeles, the actors each embraced full glam, and Hunter Schafer used the opportunity to show off a set of a freshly shorn, abbreviated fringe.
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
