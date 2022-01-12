Drake was 'really involved' in season two of Euphoria

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer warn that their still have a bumpy road ahead when Season 2 premieres Sunday. "It's very evident that they love and care for each other deeply, but whether they know how to express that at the right time is just lost on both of them," Zendaya tells EW. "Heading into season 2, it's pretty murky. They don't really know what's going on, and I think Rue's kind of trying to avoid having to interact with her just out of sheer anxiety." Schafer adds: "We're picking up with Rue having relapsed, and Jules is in the dark about that. And I think Rue's relapse also plays into some of what Jules was desiring from Rue in season 1, as far as a forwardness and a directness that unfortunately at the time, drugs can only provide for Rue."

