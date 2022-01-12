ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brian Wilson leads tributes to 'dear friend' Ronnie Spector

arcamax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Wilson has led tributes to Ronnie Spector. The legendary Ronettes singer - who was best known for 60s' hits including 'Be My Baby', 'Baby, I Love You' and 'Walking in the Rain' - passed away aged 78, following a short battle with cancer, and tributes have flooded in for the...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Appreciating Ronnie Spector in 10 Essential Songs

Ronnie Spector may have been the quintessential 1960s poster girl, what with her Wall of Sound-posing, mascara-wearing, beehive-donning glory, but the singer — who died on Wednesday of cancer at age 78 — had an even more recognizable voice. Spector’s quavering vibrato and streetwise romanticism defined the sound of a decade, and traveled far beyond. Spector will always be linked with the man who made her his muse: producer, songwriter and one-time husband Phil Spector, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and died in prison almost exactly a year ago. She was signed to Spector’s Phillies Records and saw multiple...
MUSIC
People

Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes Dead at 78: 'Lived Her Life with a Twinkle in Her Eye'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, has died following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Darlene Love Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘When People Know Your Voice, You Have Made It’

Sixty years ago, Ronnie Spector and Darlene Love were the reigning queens of New York pop. Both commandeered the charts (with the Ronettes and initially the Crystals, respectively), both had gloriously strong, emotive voices, and both were produced by the late Phil Spector. Over time, they each broke with Spector and, despite some creative lulls, carried on. The two legends remained in touch, performing together for the last time at a 2016 Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall. With TV news reports of Spector’s death in the background, Love spoke with Rolling Stone about her history with Spector. I loved being around Ronnie. She was a delight. She would always...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jonathan Greenfield
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Kim Wilde
Person
Brian Wilson
wsfltv.com

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

LOS ANGELES — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
MUSIC
The Independent

Ronnie Spector death: Lead singer of The Ronettes dies aged 78

Ronnie Spector has died aged 78 after “a brief battle with cancer”. Spector was the lead singer of the American girl group The Ronettes who were behind hits including “Be My Baby”, “Baby I Love You”, and “Walking in the Rain”. Spector’s family has issued a statement announcing the singer’s death.“Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” reads the statement.Spector was “with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]” when she died. No other details surrounding the musician’s death have been revealed. The statement continued: “Ronnie lived her...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Ronnie Spector, ’60s Girl-Group Icon, Dead at 78

Ronnie Spector, one of the best-known figures of the 1960s girl-group era, died Wednesday, her family confirmed in a statement on her website. She was 78. Spector died of cancer “with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan,” per the statement. In 1957, Spector, born Veronica Bennett, formed a vocal group with her sister and cousin that went on to become the Ronettes. They released their first singles on Colpix Records in 1962 but failed to gain traction at the label. In 1963, the Ronettes moved to Philles Records under the direction of producer Phil Spector, who worked with a number of girl groups. The Ronettes shaped pop music in the mid-1960s with their signature song “Be My Baby” as well as hits like “Baby, I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.” The Ronettes broke up in 1967; in the decades after, Ronnie Spector attempted to launch a solo career, eventually releasing her first solo album, Siren, in 1980. She also sang backup for a number of other musicians including Eddie Money on his 1986 hit “Take Me Home Tonight.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dear Friend#Love Mercy
BET

Ronnie Spector, Legendary ‘Be My Baby’ Singer, Dead At 78

Ronnie Spector, the ex-wife of Phil Spector and lead singer of the girl group the Ronettes, has passed away at 78 years old. According to the Associated Press, Spector passed away on Jan. 12 after fighting cancer. Her family said in a statement, “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ronnie Spector: Celebrities react to '60s icon's death

Ronnie Spector is known for being one of modern pop's formative voices, so it's no wonder that her death at age 78 on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the showbiz industry. Some of Spector's biggest hits like "Be My Baby" are still widely known and recognized for their impact on music history.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Ronnie Spector obituary

The combination of the voice of Veronica Bennett, who has died aged 78, and Phil Spector’s studio-built Wall of Sound became one of the most potent and distinctive sounds to emerge from the fast-changing world of pop music in the early 1960s. Ronnie Spector, as she became when she and the producer married, was the lead singer of the Ronettes, a New York trio whose hits included Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, (The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up and – her own favourite – Walking in the Rain.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘The voice of all voices’: Ronnie Spector was music’s great survivor

Ronnie Spector has died, at the age of 78, but her voice will go on being heard for as long as we have recorded music and a way to play it. The lead singer of The Ronettes, she lent her unforgettable vibrato to their immortal 1963 single “Be My Baby” before marrying the song’s producer, Phil Spector. He was a cruel, macabre and jealous abuser, keeping her locked away from the world and forbidding her from performing. After escaping in 1972, Ronnie was encouraged by many of the musical icons she’d influenced and inspired to return to singing. “So that’s...
MUSIC
The Independent

Zendaya: Knowing Ronnie Spector is the greatest honour of my life

Zendaya has said knowing Ronnie Spector has been “one of the greatest honours of my life” following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer, who was known for such 1960s hits as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain, died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said.Sharing a black and white image of Spector on Instagram, Spider-Man star Zendaya said the news of her death “breaks my heart”. View this post on Instagram A...
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

Zendaya Pays Tribute to Ronnie Spector, Who She Is Set to Play in Biopic

Zendaya, who was cast to play Ronnie Spector in an upcoming biopic, paid tribute to the Ronettes legend Thursday a day after the singer’s death at the age of 78. “This news just breaks my heart,” Zendaya wrote on Instagram. “To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through.”
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

Ronnie Spector, lead of The Ronnettes, Danbury resident dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, the 1960s pop icon and lead singer of The Ronnettes, died Wednesday at the age of 78, the Associated Press reported. The Danbury resident died after a brief battle with cancer, her family told the Associated Press. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a...
DANBURY, CT
Rolling Stone

Steve Van Zandt on How Ronnie Spector Saved the E Street Band

In 1977, Bruce Springsteen was caught up in a nasty lawsuit with his ex-manager, Mike Appel, and was running out of money to pay the members of the E Street Band. Springsteen was legally barred from the recording studio, and the band members were losing patience. As guitarist Steve Van Zandt recalls in his book Unrequited Infatuations, at least three members — who had other options as session musicians — actually voted to break up. But after Van Zandt convinced his bandmates to hold off, his friend, record exec Steve Popovich, came up with a perfect solution, which involved a temporary...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy