For years, the Apple Car was supposed to be the biggest thing in autos since Tesla hit the scene. For many, it still is, but as Mark Gurman recently reported at Bloomberg, the self-driving EV project is going on eight years of development and is now looking at an earliest debut of 2025 — a date that’s years later than initial reports suggested — if it debuts at all. We still believe that Big Tech will be entering the car space, not as investors or partners but on their own terms, but if you want to bet on someone, don’t bet on Apple. Bet on Sony.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO