Hockey P.E.I. repeals suspension for junior player who criticized handling of racist incident

Arash and Stephen are joined by Ren Lavoie from TV-A Sports to discuss the return of the Canadiens after many games missed, then they dive into Patrick Roy and why there is a need to have him return to the Habs in some capacity (00:53). Next, Brock McGillis has seen his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ make it into The Hockey News 100 Most Influential people, he goes on to discuss how he'd love to make hockey a safe place and why that's not always the case (19:32). Finally, Ben Volin from The Boston Globe on openings in the NFL and why bad owners hire bad coaches, his look at the Pats/Bills and why Buffalo does not look great at home, and how Bill Belichick is now a changed man and getting better with the media (30:48). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliate.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO