Hockey

Hockey P.E.I. repeals suspension for junior player who criticized handling of racist incident

Sportsnet.ca
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHockey P.E.I. says it is repealing the indefinite suspension it gave to Keegan Mitchell, the junior hockey player who publicly criticized the league's handling of a racist on-ice incident and was subsequently barred from playing for violating the organization's social media rules. "As an organization and as individuals, we...

www.sportsnet.ca

