Omicron has become the Google Search of American COVID-19 variants in a matter of five short weeks. It now dominates an estimated 98.3% of cases nationwide, according to the latest modeled data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the most recent week for which it has figures—January 2 to 8—the CDC says omicron seized an even greater share of total infections in the United States. For the prior week, its estimated proportion was 92.3%, revised down from 95.4% when the data first became available.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO