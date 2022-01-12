Implementation of FGPA based Channel Sounder for Large scale antenna systems using RFNoC on USRP Platform

Preventing and detecting intrusions and attacks on wireless networks has become an important and serious challenge. On the other hand, due to the limited resources of wireless nodes, the use of monitoring nodes for permanent monitoring in wireless sensor networks in order to prevent and detect intrusion and attacks in this type of network is practically non-existent. Therefore, the solution to overcome this problem today is the discussion of remote-control systems and has become one of the topics of interest in various fields. Remote monitoring of node performance and behavior in wireless sensor networks, in addition to detecting malicious nodes within the network, can also predict malicious node behavior in future. In present research, a network intrusion detection system using feature selection based on a combination of Whale optimization algorithm (WOA) and genetic algorithm (GA) and sample-based classification is proposed. In this research, the standard data set KDDCUP1999 has been used in which the characteristics related to healthy nodes and types of malicious nodes are stored based on the type of attacks in the network. The proposed method is based on the combination of feature selection based on Whale optimization algorithm and genetic algorithm with KNN classification in terms of accuracy criteria, has better results than other previous methods. Based on this, it can be said that the Whale optimization algorithm and the genetic algorithm have extracted the features related to the class label well, and the KNN method has been able to well detect the misconduct nodes in the intrusion detection data set in wireless networks.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO