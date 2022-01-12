ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Implementation of FGPA based Channel Sounder for Large scale antenna systems using RFNoC on USRP Platform

By Bhargav Gokalgandhi, Prasanthi Maddala, Ivan Seskar
This paper concentrates on building a multi-antenna FPGA based Channel Sounder with single transmitter and multiple receivers to realize wireless propagation characteristics of an indoor environment. A DSSS signal (spread with a real maximum length PN sequence) is transmitted, which...

Revisiting PGD Attacks for Stability Analysis of Large-Scale Nonlinear Systems and Perception-Based Control

Many existing region-of-attraction (ROA) analysis tools find difficulty in addressing feedback systems with large-scale neural network (NN) policies and/or high-dimensional sensing modalities such as cameras. In this paper, we tailor the projected gradient descent (PGD) attack method developed in the adversarial learning community as a general-purpose ROA analysis tool for large-scale nonlinear systems and end-to-end perception-based control. We show that the ROA analysis can be approximated as a constrained maximization problem whose goal is to find the worst-case initial condition which shifts the terminal state the most. Then we present two PGD-based iterative methods which can be used to solve the resultant constrained maximization problem. Our analysis is not based on Lyapunov theory, and hence requires minimum information of the problem structures. In the model-based setting, we show that the PGD updates can be efficiently performed using back-propagation. In the model-free setting (which is more relevant to ROA analysis of perception-based control), we propose a finite-difference PGD estimate which is general and only requires a black-box simulator for generating the trajectories of the closed-loop system given any initial state. We demonstrate the scalability and generality of our analysis tool on several numerical examples with large-scale NN policies and high-dimensional image observations. We believe that our proposed analysis serves as a meaningful initial step toward further understanding of closed-loop stability of large-scale nonlinear systems and perception-based control.
System and Software architecting harmonization practices in ultra-large-scale Systems of Systems

Context: The challenges posed by the architecting of System of Systems (SoS) has motivated a significant number of research efforts in the area. However, literature is lacking when it comes to the interplay between the disciplines involved in the architecting process, a key factor in addressing these challenges.Objective: This paper aims to contribute to this line of research by confirming and extending previously characterized architecting harmonization practices from Systems and Software Engineering, adopted in an ultra-large-scale SoS. Method: We conducted a confirmatory case study on the Square-Kilometre Array (SKA) project to evaluate and extend the findings of our exploratory case on the LOFAR/LOFAR2.0 radio-telescope projects. In doing so, a pre-study was conducted to map the findings of the previous study with respect to the SKA context. A survey was then designed, through which the views of 46 SKA engineers were collected and analyzed. Results: The study confirmed in various degrees the four practices identified in the exploratory case, and provided further insights about them, namely: (1) the friction between disciplines caused by long-term system requirements, and how they can be ameliorated through intermediate, short-term requirements; (2) the way design choices with a cross-cutting impact on multiple agile teams have an indirect impact on the system architecture; (3) how these design choices are often caused by the criteria that guided early system decomposition; (4) the seemingly recurrent issue with the lack of details about the dynamic elements of the interfaces; and (5) the use of machine-readable interface specifications for aligning hardware/software development processes.
Near-Field Spatial Correlation for Extremely Large-Scale Array Communications

Extremely large-scale array (XL-array) communications correspond to systems whose antenna sizes are so large that the scatterers and/or users may no longer be located in the far-field region. By discarding the conventional far-field uniform plane wave (UPW) assumption, this letter studies the near-field spatial correlation of XL-array communications, by taking into account the more generic non-uniform spherical wave (NUSW) characteristics. It is revealed that different from the far-field channel spatial correlation which only depends on the power angular spectrum (PAS), the near-field spatial correlation depends on the scattered power distribution not just characterized by their arriving angles, but also by the scatterers' distances, which is termed as power location spectrum (PLS). A novel integral expression is derived for the near-field spatial correlation in terms of the scatterers' location distribution, which includes the far-field spatial correlation as a special case. The result shows that different from the far-field case, the near-field spatial correlation no longer exhibits spatial stationarity in general, since the correlation coefficient for each pair of antennas depends on their specific positions, rather than their relative distance only. To gain further insights, we propose a generalized one-ring model for scatterer distribution, by allowing the ring center to be flexibly located rather than coinciding with the array center as in the conventional one-ring model. Numerical results are provided to show the necessity of the near-field spatial correlation modelling for XL-array communications.
Feature Selection-based Intrusion Detection System Using Genetic Whale Optimization Algorithm and Sample-based Classification

Preventing and detecting intrusions and attacks on wireless networks has become an important and serious challenge. On the other hand, due to the limited resources of wireless nodes, the use of monitoring nodes for permanent monitoring in wireless sensor networks in order to prevent and detect intrusion and attacks in this type of network is practically non-existent. Therefore, the solution to overcome this problem today is the discussion of remote-control systems and has become one of the topics of interest in various fields. Remote monitoring of node performance and behavior in wireless sensor networks, in addition to detecting malicious nodes within the network, can also predict malicious node behavior in future. In present research, a network intrusion detection system using feature selection based on a combination of Whale optimization algorithm (WOA) and genetic algorithm (GA) and sample-based classification is proposed. In this research, the standard data set KDDCUP1999 has been used in which the characteristics related to healthy nodes and types of malicious nodes are stored based on the type of attacks in the network. The proposed method is based on the combination of feature selection based on Whale optimization algorithm and genetic algorithm with KNN classification in terms of accuracy criteria, has better results than other previous methods. Based on this, it can be said that the Whale optimization algorithm and the genetic algorithm have extracted the features related to the class label well, and the KNN method has been able to well detect the misconduct nodes in the intrusion detection data set in wireless networks.
Secure Spectrum and Resource Sharing for 5G Networks using a Blockchain-based Decentralized Trusted Computing Platform

The 5G network would fuel next-gen, bandwidth-heavy technologies such as automation, IoT, and AI on the factory floor. It will improve efficiency by powering AR overlays in workflows, as well as ensure safer practices and reduce the number of defects through predictive analytics and real-time detection of damage. The Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) in 5G networks will permit 5G NR and 4G LTE to coexist and will provide cost-effective and efficient solutions that enable a smooth transition from 4G to 5G. However, this increases the attack surface in the 5G networks. To the best of our knowledge, none of the current works introduces a real-time secure spectrum-sharing mechanism for 5G networks to defend spectrum resources and applications. This paper aims to propose a Blockchain-based Decentralized Trusted Computing Platform (BTCP) to self-protect large-scale 5G spectrum resources against cyberattacks in a timely, dynamic, and accurate way. Furthermore, the platform provides a decentralized, trusted, and non-repudiating platform to enable secure spectrum sharing and data exchange between the 5G spectrum resources.
PCTEL Introduces 5G Low-Profile Antenna Platform for Industrial IoT Applications

PCTEL, a global provider of wireless technology including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions, introduced its new 5G low-profile antenna platform for industrial IoT applications. The new Medallion II antenna platform has been designed to PCTEL’s high quality and performance standards. With their optimized multiband...
Defining scale-based symbology using ArcGIS Runtime SDK

Unique value and class breaks renderers allow you to specify a criterion to uniquely symbolize data so the viewer can understand trends and patterns within the data. There are situations where a dataset has a lot of unique values or classes. An example is a utility network dataset. For such datasets, it may not make sense to render data at all scales. To do so, one option is to set a minimum and a maximum scale on the layer. Although with this option, the entire layer will either be shown or hidden, depending on map’s scale. Another option is to use multiple layers that reference the same data. For the correct symbology to display at the correct scale, each layer must be configured to have its own visible scale range, symbology definition, and definition expression defining the subset of data to be made visible at different scales.
Flood Prediction and Analysis on the Relevance of Features using Explainable Artificial Intelligence

This paper presents flood prediction models for the state of Kerala in India by analyzing the monthly rainfall data and applying machine learning algorithms including Logistic Regression, K-Nearest Neighbors, Decision Trees, Random Forests, and Support Vector Machine. Although these models have shown high accuracy prediction of the occurrence of flood in a particular year, they do not quantitatively and qualitatively explain the prediction decision. This paper shows how the background features are learned that contributed to the prediction decision and further extended to explain the inner workings with the development of explainable artificial intelligence modules. The obtained results have confirmed the validity of the findings uncovered by the explainer modules basing on the historical flood monthly rainfall data in Kerala.
Screen-Based NFT Platforms

Samsung 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub that focuses on content curation and discovery, and they are more than just hubs for gaming and enjoying media. Thanks to a new NFT Platform, Samsung 2022 Smart TV owners will get to make the most of a new way to discover, purchase, and trade digital artwork. Through Samsung's MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame TVs, the next generation of collectors will be able to enjoy ownership of unique digital assets like never before.
Bodo and Xilinx Collaborate To Bring Python Simplicity to Large-Scale Media Processing

Bodo Inc. today announced a collaboration with Xilinx, Inc., including a Xilinx investment in Bodo, to further develop parallel computing technology that will simplify access to highly efficient media processing on FPGA-enabled clusters. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Michael Kahn, Global CEO at Astound Commerce. “We see a lot...
Data-Driven Modeling and Prediction of Non-Linearizable Dynamics via Spectral Submanifolds

We develop a methodology to construct low-dimensional predictive models from data sets representing essentially nonlinear (or non-linearizable) dynamical systems with a hyperbolic linear part that are subject to external forcing with finitely many frequencies. Our data-driven, sparse, nonlinear models are obtained as extended normal forms of the reduced dynamics on low-dimensional, attracting spectral submanifolds (SSMs) of the dynamical system. We illustrate the power of data-driven SSM reduction on high-dimensional numerical data sets and experimental measurements involving beam oscillations, vortex shedding and sloshing in a water tank. We find that SSM reduction trained on unforced data also predicts nonlinear response accurately under additional external forcing.
Largest Eigenvalues of the Conjugate Kernel of Single-Layered Neural Networks

This paper is concerned with the asymptotic distribution of the largest eigenvalues for some nonlinear random matrix ensemble stemming from the study of neural networks. More precisely we consider $M= \frac{1}{m} YY^\top$ with $Y=f(WX)$ where $W$ and $X$ are random rectangular matrices with i.i.d. centered entries. This models the data covariance matrix or the Conjugate Kernel of a single layered random Feed-Forward Neural Network. The function $f$ is applied entrywise and can be seen as the activation function of the neural network. We show that the largest eigenvalue has the same limit (in probability) as that of some well-known linear random matrix ensembles. In particular, we relate the asymptotic limit of the largest eigenvalue for the nonlinear model to that of an information-plus-noise random matrix, establishing a possible phase transition depending on the function $f$ and the distribution of $W$ and $X$. This may be of interest for applications to machine learning.
The curse of overparametrization in adversarial training: Precise analysis of robust generalization for random features regression

Successful deep learning models often involve training neural network architectures that contain more parameters than the number of training samples. Such overparametrized models have been extensively studied in recent years, and the virtues of overparametrization have been established from both the statistical perspective, via the double-descent phenomenon, and the computational perspective via the structural properties of the optimization landscape.
Criticality-Based Varying Step-Number Algorithm for Reinforcement Learning

In the context of reinforcement learning we introduce the concept of criticality of a state, which indicates the extent to which the choice of action in that particular state influences the expected return. That is, a state in which the choice of action is more likely to influence the final outcome is considered as more critical than a state in which it is less likely to influence the final outcome.
Spatiotemporal Clustering with Neyman-Scott Processes via Connections to Bayesian Nonparametric Mixture Models

Neyman-Scott process (NSP) are point process models that generate clusters of points in time or space. They are natural models for a wide range of phenomena, ranging from neural spike trains to document streams. The clustering property is achieved via a doubly stochastic formulation: first, a set of latent events is drawn from a Poisson process; then, each latent event generates a set of observed data points according to another Poisson process. This construction is similar to Bayesian nonparametric mixture models like the Dirichlet process mixture model (DPMM) in that the number of latent events (i.e. clusters) is a random variable, but the point process formulation makes the NSP especially well suited to modeling spatiotemporal data. While many specialized algorithms have been developed for DPMMs, comparatively fewer works have focused on inference in NSPs. Here, we present novel connections between NSPs and DPMMs, with the key link being a third class of Bayesian mixture models called mixture of finite mixture models (MFMMs). Leveraging this connection, we adapt the standard collapsed Gibbs sampling algorithm for DPMMs to enable scalable Bayesian inference on NSP models. We demonstrate the potential of Neyman-Scott processes on a variety of applications including sequence detection in neural spike trains and event detection in document streams.
Functional Anomaly Detection: a Benchmark Study

The increasing automation in many areas of the Industry expressly demands to design efficient machine-learning solutions for the detection of abnormal events. With the ubiquitous deployment of sensors monitoring nearly continuously the health of complex infrastructures, anomaly detection can now rely on measurements sampled at a very high frequency, providing a very rich representation of the phenomenon under surveillance. In order to exploit fully the information thus collected, the observations cannot be treated as multivariate data anymore and a functional analysis approach is required. It is the purpose of this paper to investigate the performance of recent techniques for anomaly detection in the functional setup on real datasets. After an overview of the state-of-the-art and a visual-descriptive study, a variety of anomaly detection methods are compared. While taxonomies of abnormalities (e.g. shape, location) in the functional setup are documented in the literature, assigning a specific type to the identified anomalies appears to be a challenging task. Thus, strengths and weaknesses of the existing approaches are benchmarked in view of these highlighted types in a simulation study. Anomaly detection methods are next evaluated on two datasets, related to the monitoring of helicopters in flight and to the spectrometry of construction materials namely. The benchmark analysis is concluded by recommendation guidance for practitioners.
Automatic Sparse Connectivity Learning for Neural Networks

Since sparse neural networks usually contain many zero weights, these unnecessary network connections can potentially be eliminated without degrading network performance. Therefore, well-designed sparse neural networks have the potential to significantly reduce FLOPs and computational resources. In this work, we propose a new automatic pruning method - Sparse Connectivity Learning (SCL). Specifically, a weight is re-parameterized as an element-wise multiplication of a trainable weight variable and a binary mask. Thus, network connectivity is fully described by the binary mask, which is modulated by a unit step function. We theoretically prove the fundamental principle of using a straight-through estimator (STE) for network pruning. This principle is that the proxy gradients of STE should be positive, ensuring that mask variables converge at their minima. After finding Leaky ReLU, Softplus, and Identity STEs can satisfy this principle, we propose to adopt Identity STE in SCL for discrete mask relaxation. We find that mask gradients of different features are very unbalanced, hence, we propose to normalize mask gradients of each feature to optimize mask variable training. In order to automatically train sparse masks, we include the total number of network connections as a regularization term in our objective function. As SCL does not require pruning criteria or hyper-parameters defined by designers for network layers, the network is explored in a larger hypothesis space to achieve optimized sparse connectivity for the best performance. SCL overcomes the limitations of existing automatic pruning methods. Experimental results demonstrate that SCL can automatically learn and select important network connections for various baseline network structures. Deep learning models trained by SCL outperform the SOTA human-designed and automatic pruning methods in sparsity, accuracy, and FLOPs reduction.
Real-Time GPU-Accelerated Machine Learning Based Multiuser Detection for 5G and Beyond

Matthias Mehlhose, Daniel Schäufele, Daniyal Amir Awan, Guillermo Marcus, Nikolaus Binder, Martin Kasparick, Renato L. G. Cavalcante, Sławomir Stańczak, Alexander Keller. Adaptive partial linear beamforming meets the need of 5G and future 6G applications for high flexibility and adaptability. Choosing an appropriate tradeoff between conflicting goals opens the recently proposed multiuser (MU) detection method. Due to their high spatial resolution, nonlinear beamforming filters can significantly outperform linear approaches in stationary scenarios with massive connectivity. However, a dramatic decrease in performance can be expected in high mobility scenarios because they are very susceptible to changes in the wireless channel. The robustness of linear filters is required, considering these changes. One way to respond appropriately is to use online machine learning algorithms. The theory of algorithms based on the adaptive projected subgradient method (APSM) is rich, and they promise accurate tracking capabilities in dynamic wireless environments. However, one of the main challenges comes from the real-time implementation of these algorithms, which involve projections on time-varying closed convex sets. While the projection operations are relatively simple, their vast number poses a challenge in ultralow latency (ULL) applications where latency constraints must be satisfied in every radio frame. Taking non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) systems as an example, this paper explores the acceleration of APSM-based algorithms through massive parallelization. The result is a GPU-accelerated real-time implementation of an orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM)-based transceiver that enables detection latency of less than one millisecond and therefore complies with the requirements of 5G and beyond. To meet the stringent physical layer latency requirements, careful co-design of hardware and software is essential, especially in virtualized wireless systems with hardware accelerators.
AWS, 1NCE Team to Scale IoT Platform Globally

Internet of things (IoT) connectivity provider 1NCE is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance the growth of 1NCE’s IoT platform globally, deepen the association between both companies, and establish the next level IoT software to accelerate the deployment of projects worldwide. 1NCE offers software on AWS that...
