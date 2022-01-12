Top 5 apps to download right now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleYee Yee Radio: Yee Yee Radio is a must-have app for all country music lovers. They play songs and artists you might not hear on any other station. You can listen anywhere you can bring your phone. PA Driver’s Test Practice Test: For all sophomores looking...

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
Why Google is warning Android users to update Microsoft Teams ASAP

Google has sent Android users an essential warning about the Microsoft Teams app. A bug was discovered in the Android version of the Microsoft Teams app last month which could block calls made to emergency numbers. Initially, it was thought only calls made to the US emergency number, 911, were...
How to find your phone number on Android

We’re sure we’ve all experienced this once or twice in our lives, where we get a new SIM card as part of a new plan and it comes with a new number. Or maybe when we travel overseas and we get a local SIM card with a local number that people in the country can reach us on.
Mobile Mondays: New phone? Download these photography apps first

Whether you just got a new smartphone over the holidays or you just want to get more out of your current phone, there are apps out there that can help you take your mobile photography to the next level. We’re going to look at them in this roundup. Smartphones...
10 Apps Every Parent Needs to Know About Right Now

Recently I overheard my fourteen-year-old son chatting it up with a girl on Facetime. I remembered that he doesn't have an iPhone, so he must be using something other than Facetime to talk with her. As I started looking into all of the different apps that can be used for face-to-face chatting or anonymous messages, I discovered a few that I had never even heard of.
Google Maps is The Most Downloaded Travel App in 2021

Google Maps was named the most downloaded travel app worldwide in 2021, as millions of travelers use the app to find businesses, get real-time driving, walking, local transport navigation. Google Maps app is downloaded 106 million times, whereas Uber ranked at second place downloaded 94 million times. Booking.com app ranked...
The Best Parental Control Monitoring Apps Right Now

I have four children ranging in age from 15 to 9. As they age, I am realizing the importance of monitoring their relationship with the online world. But I’m not going to lie — even typing that sentence makes me feel a little overwhelmed. With all of the demands in life, finding the time to check YouTube, email, texts and social media feels a bit daunting. And if I’m being really honest, I could be a lot better at it than I am.
How to block suspicious app downloads on a Mac

As technology advances, so do the talents of those who try to expose vulnerabilities in it. Knowing how to block app downloads on your Mac can be a good first step in keeping yourself safe from their nefarious actions. When it comes to the apps you decide to install on...
Ride-hailing apps take half of travel download top spots

Google Maps beat Uber to be the top downloaded travel app in 2021, with 106 million downloads. Despite the popularity of the maps service, ride-hailing apps, including Bolt, Didi and Grab, took half of the top 10 slots in 2021 according to Apptopia’s report. The popularity of Google Maps...
Wordle is a web app word game masterpiece that you need to play right now

OK, so maybe you don’t need to play Wordle at this very second, but as soon as you finish reading this post I’d highly recommend it. This web app has taken Twitter by storm and for good reason: it is addictive and masterful. We’ll get into the actual point of the game in second, but the biggest feature of Wordle in my humble opinion is the fact that it has garnered all its attention, praise and adoration while being a simple, available-to-anyone-with-a-browser web app. Seriously, this is one of the best uses of the power of the open web I’ve seen.
Pinterest Is My Top Social Media Stock Right Now

Social media stocks are beneficiaries of advertising spending increasingly shifting to digital channels. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) boasts hundreds of millions of monthly visitors to its platform, and marketers are willing to pay to gain their attention. In this segment from "The Five" recorded on Dec. 14, Fool.com contributor Connor Allen discusses why Pinterest is his favorite social media stock.
