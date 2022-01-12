Community Hospital CEOs to Know - 2022 submission form

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hoiabc.com

Former CEO speaks on Cottage Hospital closing

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) -With employees terminated and the hospital temporarily closed, Cottage Hospital and Clinics in Galesburg are drawing the attention of the medical community. After losing their Medicare services and filing for bankruptcy at the Cottage Clinics, the hospital fired more employees Jan. 8. Employees tell TV6 they were...
GALESBURG, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Mississippi hospital looking for new CEO

Merit Health River Region hospital CEO Benjamin Richaud has resigned after a nearly six-year tenure, The Vicksburg Post reported Dec. 29. Mr. Richaud has accepted a position out of state and will leave the Vicksburg, Miss.-based hospital at the end of January. He led the hospital to becoming the first in the Merit Health network to add digital mammography, led the way to becoming the first in Mississippi to earn the American College of Cardiology's Chest Pain Center accreditation, and played a vital role in recruiting physicians.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicdam.com

Spencer Hospital CEO Continues to Push Vaccines

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Many health care officials across the country, including Spencer Hospital CEO Bill Baumgarner, are asking citizens to help avoid a shortage of hospital beds due to COVID- 19. Baumgarner went to YOUTUBE to recommend vaccinations as soon as possible. Baumgarner says you can contact your...
SPENCER, IA
KPCW

Park City Community Foundation resumes CEO search

Longtime Park City Community Foundation Executive Director Katie Wright stepped down in the spring of 2021. After taking longer than expected to find a suitable candidate to replace Wright, the community foundation named Joelle Kanshepolskly as interim CEO in July. Now the search for a full-time replacement is back on....
PARK CITY, UT
beckershospitalreview.com

Temple University Hospital names new CEO

Abhinav Rastogi has been promoted to the role of president and CEO of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, effective Jan. 1. Mr. Rastogi succeeds Michael Young, who will remain president and CEO of Temple University Health System, a news release shared with Becker's said. "Abhi's effective leadership and thorough familiarity...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

NYC Health + Hospitals taps new Harlem CEO

Georges Leconte has been appointed CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, effective Jan. 10. Mr. Leconte has held several leadership roles with the health system since 1999, most recently as the senior associate executive director for the ancillary services division for the Elmhurst facility, where he led a staff of 600, a news release said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox 19

Christ Hospital CEO to join Hamilton County leaders at COVID-19 briefing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County leaders will hold a COVID-19 update at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman and Commissioner Denise Driehaus will be joined by Deborah Hayes, president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network, who will answer questions. Hamilton County is now officially in a state...
CINCINNATI, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Jan. 5:. Jay deVenny has been appointed CEO for Medical City Children's Hospital and Medical City Women's Hospital Dallas. Todd Forkel was appointed CEO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System. Jim Hinton has joined private equity firm...
GRAND FORKS, ND
beckershospitalreview.com

Former Randolph Health CEO joins Cone Health as hospital president

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has appointed Angie Orth president of Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. Ms. Orth had been serving in the role in an interim capacity since August 2021, a Jan. 10 news release said. "Running a rural hospital is different than running an urban one, and Angie has...
GREENSBORO, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

Former COO returns to HCA Virginia hospital as CEO

Ryan DeWeese is returning to Spotsylvania (Va.) Regional Medical Center as CEO, effective Feb. 14, 2022. He previously served as COO of the HCA Virginia hospital from January 2018 to April 2020, according to LinkedIn. Mr. DeWeese has held multiple roles since joining Nashville-based HCA Healthcare in 2011, including as...
RICHMOND, VA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Beebe ends elective surgeries as CEO pleads with community to get shots

Beebe Healthcare is postponing all “non-emergent” (elective) procedures effective Thursday, citing a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations and a staff shortage. Previously, Beebe, which serves Coastal Sussex County and adjacent areas, only postponed elective procedures that required an overnight stay. “Right now, it’s more difficult than ever to deliver...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
KVCR NEWS

Riverside Parkview Community Hospital Avoids Employee Walkout

The walkout would have involved more than 300 unionized healthcare workers, who were raising concerns over issues such as staffing and low wages. John Richardson is a Pathology Assistant and has worked at Parkview for six years. "We are there for the patients every day, whether good, bad, indifferent, we're putting our lives on the line every time we walk through that door," said Richardson.
RIVERSIDE, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

6 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Six hospitals and health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since Dec. 17, as reported by Becker's. Thedacare begins construction on $100M medical center renovation. Construction has begun on Thedacare Regional Medical Center-Neenah (Wis.), which is a $100 million investment and includes an expansion of the emergency department.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Crozer Health hospital temporarily closes ED, other services amid staff shortages

Citing staff shortages, Chester, Pa.-based Crozer Health is temporarily suspending emergency department, pathology, lab and medical imaging services at Springfield (Pa.) Hospital, starting Jan. 14. The suspension of these services will allow the hospital to temporarily move staff to other areas of the health system needing help, according to a...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Jan. 3. Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y., rebranded its logo to reflect that it is a part of St. Louis-based Ascension. East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health, both based...
GREENVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover Community Endowment announces its first CEO

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After months of searching, the New Hanover Community Endowment has its first president and CEO. William Buster will begin serving as CEO of the endowment on March 1. He is currently the senior vice president of impact of Asheville-Based nonprofit Dogwood Health Trust, The endowment is responsible for managing $1.25 billion from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health, with a goal of redistributing the money into the community through issued grants.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
KETV.com

'The perfect storm': Hospital CEOs fear another rise in hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. — Governor Ricketts’ directed health measure limiting surgeries expired last year. But the CEO of Methodist Hospital said they are still limiting elective surgeries because they are so overwhelmed. “Hospitals in Nebraska are in one of the – if not the – most challenging times of...
OMAHA, NE

