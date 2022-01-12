Patient Safety Experts to Know - 2022 submission form

A wave of transparency washed over healthcare sector headlines this year, reviving awareness and a concentrated effort on exposing the biggest weaknesses, challenges, and pain points. A June Congressional meeting saw frontline security leaders admitting the sector just isn’t prepared to face the current scope and sophistication of attacks. At...
Independent patient safety organization finds big differences in usability of rapid tests. As the consumer demand for COVID-19 rapid tests increases due to the spread of the omicron variant, the nation’s largest non-profit patient safety organization evaluated seven COVID-19 rapid tests and found serious gaps in their usability. According...
The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology on Jan. 7 issued Version 1.0 of Project US@, its healthcare specification for representing patient addresses to improve patient matching. Four things to know:. Standardizing patient addresses and improving patient matching will support safety, interoperability, decreased costs, privacy and security,...
The Healthcare Supply Chain Association released two guides that outline key privacy and cybersecurity considerations for medical devices, directed at healthcare delivery organizations and manufacturers. The HSCA trade group represents 14 U.S. healthcare purchasing organizations, including for-profit and nonprofit health systems and provider entities. The new insights join earlier guidance...
Rules on isolating people who are the contacts of confirmed Covid cases are clogging up hospital beds and “crippling healthcare”, some NHS experts have said.Present guidance to the NHS says that inpatients who are known to have been exposed to a confirmed Covid-19 case while in hospital must be isolated or grouped together with other similarly exposed patients until 14 days after their last exposure if they remain in hospital.This applies to all patients, irrespective of whether they have been fully vaccinated or had a previous Covid infection.The same rule applies if the patient is discharged to a care home...
A New York emergency room doctor has explained which symptoms his Covid patients typically get, depending on which – and how many – vaccine shots they’ve received. Unsurprisingly, the unvaccinated patients fare the worst.“I’ve seen a lot of Covid in the ER recently,” tweeted Dr Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “With so many people getting infected recently, some folks may wonder what’s the point of getting vaccinated at all? And is there really any value to a booster dose if I’ve had two Pfizer/Moderna or a shot of J&J?”According...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As COVID-19 omicron variant cases spike in California, state public health officials are modifying when medical professionals can return to work if they test positive, but only under certain conditions.
The California Department of Public Health released the guidance over the weekend reporting that if healthcare workers are asymptomatic then they can return to work without testing or isolating but must wear fit-tested N95 respirators.
The temporary guidance goes through February 1 and is meant to alleviate staffing shortages at medical facilities. However, the California Nurses Association is pushing back.
“We really believe what Governor Newsom and the DPH did by...
COVID tests and where to find one, have been top of mind for so many of us, especially with the omicron spike. But as local, state, and federal leaders work to provide as many as possible to the public, we're learning that certain groups are falling through the cracks.
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.
The big idea
Most doctors use language that is too complex for their patients to understand, but some have the unique ability to tailor their language to meet their patients’ communication needs and overcome the confusion that is so common in health care. These are the key findings of our new study recently published in Science Advances.
This language-matching strategy – what we call “precision communication” – appears to be especially helpful for the one in three Americans who have low health literacy. Prior studies have shown that individuals with...
The American College of Cardiology switched to an all-virtual platform for the annual Cardiovascular Summit set to take place Feb. 16-19, citing the surge in COVID-19 cases. The summit will focus on management and leadership strategies while exploring ways to align strong leadership with effective business strategies to improve cardiovascular care and patient outcomes. Areas of focus for the summit include managing rapid change, transforming cardiovascular care and optimizing the clinician experience.
Meditech partnered with New York City-based MedPower, a cloud-hosted e-learning solution, to bring interactive online training courses to healthcare organizations for its Expanse EHR. According to a Jan. 10 press release, MedPower will offer e-learning tools and training content to help healthcare organizations train nurses and staff on the EHR.
Despite good intentions, many healthcare boards are still far behind their goals for diversity, equity and inclusion, according to a new report from The Health Management Academy and WittKieffer published Jan. 11. Executives from 25 leading health systems were interviewed for the report. The authors found that while 78 percent...
The CDC has an interactive "Coronavirus Self-Checker," a clinical assessment tool to help individuals determine when to seek testing or care if they suspect they have COVID-19 or have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19. Four things to know about the clinical tool:. 1. The CDC has updated...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Recently, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration released Field Assistance Bulletin 2021-03 announcing a temporary enforcement policy regarding the new fee transparency disclosure requirements added to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act for persons providing brokerage services and consulting to ERISA group health plans.
Just when it feels like there’s some positive news in the fight against COVID-9, a new variant rears its ugly head, sending case numbers and hospitalizations soaring. But does that mean the previous variant is no longer a concern?
The Omicron variant continues to spread around the world and has been reported to be three to six times as infectious as previous variants. Unlike earlier variants like Delta, Omicron has proven to cause mild symptoms and fewer hospitalizations. However, the latest Danish study of about 12,000 households conducted in...
Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine issued a notice the morning of Jan. 12 saying it is experiencing technical difficulties, leaving patients unable to access virtual visits, the patient portal and the system's phone lines. The system said that if a patient has a scheduled telehealth visit that they are unable to...
