Patient Safety Experts to Know - 2022 submission form

By Laura Dyrda ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for your interest in...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

scmagazine.com

Healthcare cybersecurity in 2021: Patient safety in focus, as device challenges remain

A wave of transparency washed over healthcare sector headlines this year, reviving awareness and a concentrated effort on exposing the biggest weaknesses, challenges, and pain points. A June Congressional meeting saw frontline security leaders admitting the sector just isn’t prepared to face the current scope and sophistication of attacks. At...
HEALTH
95.3 MNC

Independent patient safety organization finds big differences in rapid tests

Independent patient safety organization finds big differences in usability of rapid tests. As the consumer demand for COVID-19 rapid tests increases due to the spread of the omicron variant, the nation’s largest non-profit patient safety organization evaluated seven COVID-19 rapid tests and found serious gaps in their usability. According...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Patient Safety
beckershospitalreview.com

ONC releases data standard for patient addresses: 4 things to know

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology on Jan. 7 issued Version 1.0 of Project US@, its healthcare specification for representing patient addresses to improve patient matching. Four things to know:. Standardizing patient addresses and improving patient matching will support safety, interoperability, decreased costs, privacy and security,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scmagazine.com

New guidance tackles role of manufacturers in medical device security, patient safety

The Healthcare Supply Chain Association released two guides that outline key privacy and cybersecurity considerations for medical devices, directed at healthcare delivery organizations and manufacturers. The HSCA trade group represents 14 U.S. healthcare purchasing organizations, including for-profit and nonprofit health systems and provider entities. The new insights join earlier guidance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rules on isolating hospital patients are ‘crippling healthcare’, experts say

Rules on isolating people who are the contacts of confirmed Covid cases are clogging up hospital beds and “crippling healthcare”, some NHS experts have said.Present guidance to the NHS says that inpatients who are known to have been exposed to a confirmed Covid-19 case while in hospital must be isolated or grouped together with other similarly exposed patients until 14 days after their last exposure if they remain in hospital.This applies to all patients, irrespective of whether they have been fully vaccinated or had a previous Covid infection.The same rule applies if the patient is discharged to a care home...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

How can vaccination status change Covid symptoms? ER doctor explains what to look for

A New York emergency room doctor has explained which symptoms his Covid patients typically get, depending on which – and how many – vaccine shots they’ve received. Unsurprisingly, the unvaccinated patients fare the worst.“I’ve seen a lot of Covid in the ER recently,” tweeted Dr Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “With so many people getting infected recently, some folks may wonder what’s the point of getting vaccinated at all? And is there really any value to a booster dose if I’ve had two Pfizer/Moderna or a shot of J&J?”According...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

State Releases Guidance On Medical Workers’ Return To Work After Positive COVID Test

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As COVID-19 omicron variant cases spike in California, state public health officials are modifying when medical professionals can return to work if they test positive, but only under certain conditions. The California Department of Public Health released the guidance over the weekend reporting that if healthcare workers are asymptomatic then they can return to work without testing or isolating but must wear fit-tested N95 respirators. The temporary guidance goes through February 1 and is meant to alleviate staffing shortages at medical facilities. However, the California Nurses Association is pushing back. “We really believe what Governor Newsom and the DPH did by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Confused by what your doctor tells you? A new study discovers how communication gaps between doctors and patients can be cured

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Most doctors use language that is too complex for their patients to understand, but some have the unique ability to tailor their language to meet their patients’ communication needs and overcome the confusion that is so common in health care. These are the key findings of our new study recently published in Science Advances. This language-matching strategy – what we call “precision communication” – appears to be especially helpful for the one in three Americans who have low health literacy. Prior studies have shown that individuals with...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

American College of Cardiology summit goes virtual amid COVID-19 surge

The American College of Cardiology switched to an all-virtual platform for the annual Cardiovascular Summit set to take place Feb. 16-19, citing the surge in COVID-19 cases. The summit will focus on management and leadership strategies while exploring ways to align strong leadership with effective business strategies to improve cardiovascular care and patient outcomes. Areas of focus for the summit include managing rapid change, transforming cardiovascular care and optimizing the clinician experience.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Meditech to launch online training program for Expanse users

Meditech partnered with New York City-based MedPower, a cloud-hosted e-learning solution, to bring interactive online training courses to healthcare organizations for its Expanse EHR. According to a Jan. 10 press release, MedPower will offer e-learning tools and training content to help healthcare organizations train nurses and staff on the EHR.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

4 strategies to help healthcare boards reach diversity goals

Despite good intentions, many healthcare boards are still far behind their goals for diversity, equity and inclusion, according to a new report from The Health Management Academy and WittKieffer published Jan. 11. Executives from 25 leading health systems were interviewed for the report. The authors found that while 78 percent...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

Department of Labor Announces Enforcement Policy on Disclosure Requirements for Group Health Plan Service Providers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Recently, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration released Field Assistance Bulletin 2021-03 announcing a temporary enforcement policy regarding the new fee transparency disclosure requirements added to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act for persons providing brokerage services and consulting to ERISA group health plans.
POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan Medicine patients locked out of virtual visits, phone lines

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine issued a notice the morning of Jan. 12 saying it is experiencing technical difficulties, leaving patients unable to access virtual visits, the patient portal and the system's phone lines. The system said that if a patient has a scheduled telehealth visit that they are unable to...
ANN ARBOR, MI

