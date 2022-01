A Canadian ice fisherman landed not one, not two, but THREE giant lake trout. Justin Jenken, formerly of Winnipeg but now of Baker Lake, Nunavut, Canada, often fishes for the Fish Frostbite YouTube channel. During one such occasion, he was ice fishing and managed to catch some big ones. Through six feet of ice on the Schultz Lake, he managed to pull up one goliath lake trout after the other. If you’re looking to catch some hefty lake trout, looks like you might wanna travel to Schultz Lake, which is three hours away from all civilization.

