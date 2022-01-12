PA Farm Show and its food is a tradition for some visitors [photos]

The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 8, but the doors open a day early for those who want a head start. Visitors can preview the food court and all its tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. As a bonus, parking is free during the sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show makes a tasty return to in-person after last year’s virtual event. This year’s show brings some new food items, plus an expanded market where you can buy beer from the farm show competition to take home. The food court is open Friday from noon...
Lucinda Donough is a Pennsylvania Farm Show baking contest pro. This year, the Juniata County woman added another blue ribbon to her collection. She won first place in the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest for a strawberry buttercream angel food cake. Donough and her family members have won previous baking...
Chocolate cakes are one of the sweetest competitions at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. This year, a layered cake with mousse and raspberries wowed the judges and earned a blue ribbon and $500 prize for Sharon Kurtz of Lehigh County. Her “Raspberry Lovers’ Chocolate Mousse Cake” was tops among 70 cakes...
Ahead of the PA Farm Show, which will kick off this Saturday, Russell Redding, the secretary of the Department of Agriculture, joined other leaders in the dairy industry to unveil this year's butter sculpture. This year, the theme is "Harvesting More," and the sculpture honors the work of Pennsylvanian farmers....
It’s a delicious year at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. After a hiatus in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 show returns in-person where new foods are on the menu to welcome back visitors. The food court is one of the biggest draws at the Farm Show, which runs Jan. 8-15 at Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
As a longtime staple for the farm show, the butter sculpture celebrates 5,400 dairy farmers. This year, the sculpture features urban and rural agriculturalists coming together by toasting glasses of milk.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing for its fifth day. The 106th annual show returns after being virtual last year and features a long list of events, exhibits, food, livestock, and of course milkshakes!. Amid all the fun, various organizations are hoping to...
Ever wonder how they make those butter sculptures for the Pennsylvania Farm Show?. Well now’s your chance to find out. The state Department of Agriculture has released a timelapse video of sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton putting this year’s butter sculpture together, which you can see above.
Top apple-pie baker Sharon Karlheim believes you “eat with your eyes first,” when it comes to the appearance of a pie. The visual aspect of her “Basket of Apples” apple crumb pie design and recipe certainly scored high with her entry to the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Saturday, Jan. 8, in Harrisburg. Exhibitors from across the state competed for five top prizes if they had first won a blue ribbon last summer at their local fairs.
The annual Pa. Farm Show is winding down as the 8-day event comes to a close Saturday. So, we decided it was time to share our favorite photos of some of the cutest animals on display at the Pa. State Farm Show Complex. This year’s edition of the show featured...
A picture-perfect apple pie caught the attention of judges at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. “A Basket of Apples” Apple Crumb Pie won Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest. Her pie recipe calls for tart apples, apple cider and a secret crust ingredient - vodka.
The 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held Saturday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 15. The hours are 8:00a.m. to 9:00p.m. If you want to go, the address for the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, is 2300 North Cameron St, Harrisburg. The theme this year is Harvesting More. "Following two cycles of planting, nurturing, cultivating and harvesting the bounty of one of the most productive agriculture economies in the nation."
The Pennsylvania Farm show continued its annual weeklong salute to agriculture Wednesday with a full slate of events. In addition to tractor pulls, cooking demonstrations, and other presentations, the festival favorite Sheep to Shawl contest also was held. The competition featured Lancaster County’s Fidget Spinners team. The Junior Farm Show Committee hosted line dancing in the New Holland Arena,
HARRISBURG, PA (WENY) -- A 1,000 pound butter sculpture was unveiled at the PA Farm Show Thursday morning. The sculpture will be on display all next week for the event. It took volunteers 14-days to create the dairy masterpiece. The butter was donated by Land O' Lakes in Carlisle. The...
Dauphin County, PA — The Farm Show is back, and the crowds are flocking in. Last year, the show was forced to go virtual due to a surge in COVID cases. But the crowds and vendors have returned this year, but will the event echo the success of years past?
Robert Irvine is no stranger to central Pennsylvania. On Jan. 13, the celebrity chef and host of “Restaurant: Impossible” returns to Harrisburg where he will emcee an “Army vs. Navy Cook-Off” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Irvine will step up to the PA Preferred Culinary Connection...
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — In December, the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association teamed up for the second amateur butter sculpting contest. At this year’s Butter Up! contest, Garret McCall of Cambia County earned the top spot. It was his second straight win. Entries for the at-home contest were submitted mid-December from […]
The Calving Corner has returned to the Pennsylvania Farm Show for 2022 and has produced its first calves. Twins were just born Monday morning at about 8 to Candy of Burk-Lea Farms in Chambersburg. Watch that livestream, below:. The first calf arrived at 5:42 p.m. Saturday. Hailey from Mercer Vu...
