PA Farm Show and its food is a tradition for some visitors [photos]

By CHRIS KNIGHT
Lancaster Farming
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom French fries to pierogies to mushroom salad, the...

www.lancasterfarming.com

PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show food court opens today with free parking, new foods

The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 8, but the doors open a day early for those who want a head start. Visitors can preview the food court and all its tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. As a bonus, parking is free during the sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
Norristown Times Herald

New foods to try at the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show

The Pennsylvania Farm Show makes a tasty return to in-person after last year’s virtual event. This year’s show brings some new food items, plus an expanded market where you can buy beer from the farm show competition to take home. The food court is open Friday from noon...
HARRISBURG, PA
Food Court, French Fries, Mushroom, Food Drink, Pa Farm Show
PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show new foods: Portobello nachos, pierogi and corn dogs

It’s a delicious year at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. After a hiatus in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 show returns in-person where new foods are on the menu to welcome back visitors. The food court is one of the biggest draws at the Farm Show, which runs Jan. 8-15 at Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lancaster Farming

Watch a timelapse of the 2022 Pa. Farm Show butter sculpture being built

Ever wonder how they make those butter sculptures for the Pennsylvania Farm Show?. Well now’s your chance to find out. The state Department of Agriculture has released a timelapse video of sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton putting this year’s butter sculpture together, which you can see above.
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

A ‘Basket of Apples’ Pie Wins Blue Ribbon at Farm Show

Top apple-pie baker Sharon Karlheim believes you “eat with your eyes first,” when it comes to the appearance of a pie. The visual aspect of her “Basket of Apples” apple crumb pie design and recipe certainly scored high with her entry to the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Saturday, Jan. 8, in Harrisburg. Exhibitors from across the state competed for five top prizes if they had first won a blue ribbon last summer at their local fairs.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cute animals from the Pa. Farm Show

The annual Pa. Farm Show is winding down as the 8-day event comes to a close Saturday. So, we decided it was time to share our favorite photos of some of the cutest animals on display at the Pa. State Farm Show Complex. This year’s edition of the show featured...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Scenes from Tuesday at the PA Farm Show [photos]

The 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held Saturday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 15. The hours are 8:00a.m. to 9:00p.m. If you want to go, the address for the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, is 2300 North Cameron St, Harrisburg. The theme this year is Harvesting More. "Following two cycles of planting, nurturing, cultivating and harvesting the bounty of one of the most productive agriculture economies in the nation."
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Sheep-to-shawl and more: Highlights from Wednesday at the Farm Show [photos]

The Pennsylvania Farm show continued its annual weeklong salute to agriculture Wednesday with a full slate of events. In addition to tractor pulls, cooking demonstrations, and other presentations, the festival favorite Sheep to Shawl contest also was held. The competition featured Lancaster County’s Fidget Spinners team. The Junior Farm Show Committee hosted line dancing in the New Holland Arena,
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

1,000 pound butter sculpture unveiled at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, PA (WENY) -- A 1,000 pound butter sculpture was unveiled at the PA Farm Show Thursday morning. The sculpture will be on display all next week for the event. It took volunteers 14-days to create the dairy masterpiece. The butter was donated by Land O' Lakes in Carlisle. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Winners of Pa. Farm Show’s Butter Up! contest announced

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — In December, the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association teamed up for the second amateur butter sculpting contest. At this year’s Butter Up! contest, Garret McCall of Cambia County earned the top spot. It was his second straight win. Entries for the at-home contest were submitted mid-December from […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

