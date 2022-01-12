PA Farm Show and its food is a tradition for some visitors [photos]

Top apple-pie baker Sharon Karlheim believes you “eat with your eyes first,” when it comes to the appearance of a pie. The visual aspect of her “Basket of Apples” apple crumb pie design and recipe certainly scored high with her entry to the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Saturday, Jan. 8, in Harrisburg. Exhibitors from across the state competed for five top prizes if they had first won a blue ribbon last summer at their local fairs.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO