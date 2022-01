The San Jose Sharks announced they were cutting Evander Kane. That isn’t the end of their story. There will be grievances and lawsuits and likely a court date, but the long and the short of it is Kane is now a free agent. He can continue to fight the Sharks for all of his guaranteed money, but there is a close to point per game scorer on the market. Kane will likely take an NHL minimum deal or something close to it. On paper, the New Jersey Devils should be interested in that.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO