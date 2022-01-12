Durham Tech taps Jerry Jones, former workforce engagement director at Pitt Community College, to head Center for Workforce Engagement
Durham Tech has announced the hiring of Jerry Jones, former Director of Career Services and Workforce Development at Pitt Community College, who will lead the College’s Center for Workforce Engagement. Jones will lead a Center focused on providing high-quality customized training, small business support, and apprenticeship, internship and...www.durhamtech.edu
