Hot Stocks: Emerging markets rise; JOBS rallies; PHG sets low; JEF earnings; VECO hits high

The AWAY ETF invests in companies that represent the theme of travel technology. The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) offers targeted exposure to leading global companies that facilitate travel bookings and reservations, ride-sharing, price comparison, and tourism advice through technology. In many ways, this segment was among the hardest hit during the pandemic considering the shutdown of international travel in some countries and consumers generally putting off vacations. Still, even as Covid disruptions continue into the early part of 2022, the broader industry has been in a recovery mode with a sense of improving operating conditions going forward. Following what has been extreme volatility and a deep selloff over the past year, we are bullish on the AWAY ETF eyeing the upside potential into the next phase of a post-pandemic recovery. We like the fund because it captures many of the high-level themes supporting a positive long-term growth outlook in a group of high-quality stocks.

