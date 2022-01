Earlier this week, we revisited a Lafayette kidnapping that was featured on the CBS series Rescue 911. Long story short: On Father's Day 1987, Denise Gulledge left her six-month-old daughter Missy in her brand new car while paying for gas at a station on the Evangeline Thruway near I-10. While Denise's back was turned, someone jumped into her car and took off down the Thruway with Missy still strapped into her car seat. After a nearly two-hour search, a couple, Sanders and Thelma Wyatt, found Missy in a ditch in rural St. Martin Parish and called authorities. Four years later, Rescue 911 aired a reenactment of the story during one of its episodes.

