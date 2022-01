This is the central page for information about the ongoing WSOP Circuit series at Thunder Valley Casino. Check back here daily for updated schedule and results. 13 January 2022 (Lincoln, California) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at the Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, California. The second Circuit stop of the year will feature 12 events in 12 day with over $1 million in guaranteed prize money.

LINCOLN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO