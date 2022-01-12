ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOPC dealt by Velo Event #7: No-Limit Hold'em 6-Handed

 3 days ago

Friday, January 7, 2022 7:47 PM Local Time (about 5 days and 6 hours ago) For more than forty years, the World Series of Poker has been the most trusted name in the game. WSOP.com continues...

EVENT UPDATES

Garrett Patrick cruised to his first-ever World Series of Poker gold ring and a near-$30,000 payday on Monday at Choctaw Durant. The Colorado native outlasted 440 opponents in Event #4: $400 No-Limit Hold'em, a tournament that took two days to complete. Day 1 encompassed 12 hours of Texas Hold’em. Toward...
COLORADO STATE
THUNDER VALLEY CIRCUIT - JAN 2022

This is the central page for information about the ongoing WSOP Circuit series at Thunder Valley Casino. Check back here daily for updated schedule and results. 13 January 2022 (Lincoln, California) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at the Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, California. The second Circuit stop of the year will feature 12 events in 12 day with over $1 million in guaranteed prize money.
LINCOLN, CA
How to up your chances of winning the lottery

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
LOTTERY
State
Nevada State
Two winning tickets announced in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing

There’s good and bad news surrounding Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The good news is that two ticket holders have won the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history. The bad news is - those winners were not from Delaware. Wednesday’s jackpot climbed to a whopping $632.6million. One winning...
LOTTERY
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $441M

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $416 million top prize in Monday's drawing. The winning numbers for Monday were 36-38-45-62-64 Powerball:19 Multiplier 2X. With no jackpot winner, Wednesday's drawing will have a top prize of $441 million, with a cash option of $317.5 million. You...
LOTTERY
Lolo Overland hosts free outdoor treasure hunt in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You've got the chance to go on an outdoor adventure and win thousands of dollars right here in Nevada. Oregon-based Lolo Overland is hosting a free outdoor treasure hunt this Saturday as a way to relieve pandemic-related stress. Alexander Walker and Daniel Harbold joined us...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSOPC dealt by Velo Event #4: No-Limit Hold'em

Friday, January 7, 2022 7:44 PM Local Time
GAMBLING
WSOPC dealt by Velo Event #1: No-Limit Hold'em Monster Stack

Thursday, January 6, 2022 3:09 PM Local Time
GAMBLING
WSOPC dealt by Velo Event #2: No-Limit Hold'em The Gargantuan

Friday, January 7, 2022 7:01 PM Local Time
GAMBLING

