The Hartford Athletic announced their full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday. Hartford will play 34 USL Championship regular-season matches including 17 home games, 15 of which will be played on a Saturday. Times for matches will be released in coming weeks. The Athletic start the season on the road March 19 against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Hartford plays its second game on the ...

MLS ・ 19 HOURS AGO