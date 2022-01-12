ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Uniqueness of best proximity pairs and rigidity of semimetric spaces

By Oleksiy Dovgoshey, Ruslan Shanin
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

For arbitrary semimetric space $(X, d)$ and disjoint proximinal subsets $A$, $B$ of $X$ we define the proximinal graph as the bipartite graph with parts $A$ and $B$ whose edges $\{a, b\}$ satisfy...

Related
arxiv.org

On the symmetric group action on rigid disks on a strip

In this paper we decompose the rational homology of the ordered configuration space of $p$ open unit-diameter disks on the infinite strip of width $2$ as a direct sum of induced $S_{p}$-representations. Alpert proved that the $k^{\text{th}}$-integral homology of the ordered configuration space of $p$ open unit-diameter disks on the infinite strip of width $2$ is an FI$_{k+1}$-module by studying certain operations on homology called "high-insertion maps." The integral homology groups $H_{k}(\text{cell}(p,2))$ are free abelian, and Alpert computed a basis for $H_{k}(\text{cell}(p,2))$ as an abelian group. In this paper, we study the rational homology groups as $S_{p}$-representations. We find a new basis for $H_{k}(\text{cell}(p,2);\mathbb{Q}),$ and use this, along with results of Ramos, to give an explicit description of $H_{k}(\text{cell}(p,2);\mathbb{Q})$ as a direct sum of induced $S_{p}$-representations arising from free FI$_{*}$-modules. We use this decomposition to calculate the dimension of the rational homology of the unordered configuration space of $p$ open unit-diameter disks on the infinite strip of width $2$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An Efficient Contact Algorithm for Rigid/Deformable Interaction based on the Dual Mortar Method

In a wide range of practical problems, such as forming operations and impact tests, assuming that one of the contacting bodies is rigid is an excellent approximation to the physical phenomenon. In this work, the well-established dual mortar method is adopted to enforce interface constraints in the finite deformation frictionless contact of rigid and deformable bodies. The efficiency of the nonlinear contact algorithm proposed here is based on two main contributions. Firstly, a variational formulation of the method using the so-called Petrov-Galerkin scheme is investigated, as it unlocks a significant simplification by removing the need to explicitly evaluate the dual basis functions. The corresponding first-order dual mortar interpolation is presented in detail. Particular focus is, then, placed on the extension for second-order interpolation by employing a piecewise linear interpolation scheme, which critically retains the geometrical information of the finite element mesh. Secondly, a new definition for the nodal orthonormal moving frame attached to each contact node is suggested. It reduces the geometrical coupling between the nodes and consequently decreases the stiffness matrix bandwidth. The proposed contributions decrease the computational complexity of dual mortar methods for rigid/deformable interaction, especially in the three-dimensional setting, while preserving accuracy and robustness.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Chambolle-Pock's Primal-Dual Method with Mismatched Adjoint

The primal-dual method of Chambolle and Pock is a widely used algorithm to solve various optimization problems written as convex-concave saddle point problems. Each update step involves the application of both the forward linear operator and its adjoint. However, in practical applications like computerized tomography, it is often computationally favourable to replace the adjoint operator by a computationally more efficient approximation. This leads to an adjoint mismatch in the algorithm.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Polyhedral Geometry of Pivot Rules and Monotone Paths

Motivated by the analysis of the performance of the simplex method we study the behavior of families of pivot rules of linear programs. We introduce normalized-weight pivot rules which are fundamental for the following reasons: First, they are memory-less, in the sense that the pivots are governed by local information encoded by an arborescence. Second, many of the most used pivot rules belong to that class, and we show this subclass is critical for understanding the complexity of all pivot rules. Finally, normalized-weight pivot rules can be parametrized in a natural continuous manner.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rigidity#Null Graph#Disjoint Proximinal#Semimetric Space Iff#Gn#Msc
arxiv.org

Pre-rigid Monoidal Categories

Liftable pairs of adjoint functors between braided monoidal categories in the sense of \cite{GV-OnTheDuality} provide auto-adjunctions between the associated categories of bialgebras. Motivated by finding interesting examples of such pairs, we study general pre-rigid monoidal categories. Roughly speaking, these are monoidal categories in which for every object $X$, an object $X^{\ast}$ and a nicely behaving evaluation map from $X^{\ast}\otimes X$ to the unit object exist. A prototypical example is the category of vector spaces over a field, where $X^{\ast}$ is not a categorical dual if $X$ is not finite-dimensional. We explore the connection with related notions such as right closedness, and present meaningful examples. We also study the categorical frameworks for Turaev's Hopf group-(co)algebras in the light of pre-rigidity and closedness, filling some gaps in literature along the way. Finally, we show that braided pre-rigid monoidal categories indeed provide an appropriate setting for liftability in the sense of loc. cit. and we present an application, varying on the theme of vector spaces, showing how -- in favorable cases -- the notion of pre-rigidity allows to construct liftable pairs of adjoint functors when right closedness of the category is not available.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to $k$-means

$k$-means clustering is a fundamental problem in various disciplines. This problem is nonconvex, and standard algorithms are only guaranteed to find a local optimum. Leveraging the structure of local solutions characterized in [1], we propose a general algorithmic framework for escaping undesirable local solutions and recovering the global solution (or the ground truth). This framework consists of alternating between the following two steps iteratively: (i) detect mis-specified clusters in a local solution and (ii) improve the current local solution by non-local operations. We discuss implementation of these steps, and elucidate how the proposed framework unifies variants of $k$-means algorithm in literature from a geometric perspective. In addition, we introduce two natural extensions of the proposed framework, where the initial number of clusters is misspecified. We provide theoretical justification for our approach, which is corroborated with extensive experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

De Vries powers and proximity Specker algebras

By de Vries duality [9], the category ${\sf KHaus}$ of compact Hausdorff spaces is dually equivalent to the category ${\sf DeV}$ of de Vries algebras. In [5] an alternate duality for ${\sf KHaus}$ was developed, where de Vries algebras were replaced by proximity Baer-Specker algebras. The functor associating with each compact Hausdorff space a proximity Baer-Specker algebra was described by generalizing the notion of a boolean power of a totally ordered domain to that of a de Vries power. It follows that ${\sf DeV}$ is equivalent to the category ${\sf PBSp}$ of proximity Baer-Specker algebras. The equivalence is obtained by passing through ${\sf KHaus}$, and hence is not choice-free. In this paper we give a direct algebraic proof of this equivalence, which is choice-free. To do so, we give an alternate choice-free description of de Vries powers of a totally ordered domain.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On Sampling Collaborative Filtering Datasets

We study the practical consequences of dataset sampling strategies on the ranking performance of recommendation algorithms. Recommender systems are generally trained and evaluated on samples of larger datasets. Samples are often taken in a naive or ad-hoc fashion: e.g. by sampling a dataset randomly or by selecting users or items with many interactions. As we demonstrate, commonly-used data sampling schemes can have significant consequences on algorithm performance. Following this observation, this paper makes three main contributions: (1) characterizing the effect of sampling on algorithm performance, in terms of algorithm and dataset characteristics (e.g. sparsity characteristics, sequential dynamics, etc.); (2) designing SVP-CF, which is a data-specific sampling strategy, that aims to preserve the relative performance of models after sampling, and is especially suited to long-tailed interaction data; and (3) developing an oracle, Data-Genie, which can suggest the sampling scheme that is most likely to preserve model performance for a given dataset. The main benefit of Data-Genie is that it will allow recommender system practitioners to quickly prototype and compare various approaches, while remaining confident that algorithm performance will be preserved, once the algorithm is retrained and deployed on the complete data. Detailed experiments show that using Data-Genie, we can discard upto 5x more data than any sampling strategy with the same level of performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks

Class imbalance occurs in many real-world applications, including image classification, where the number of images in each class differs significantly. With imbalanced data, the generative adversarial networks (GANs) leans to majority class samples. The two recent methods, Balancing GAN (BAGAN) and improved BAGAN (BAGAN-GP), are proposed as an augmentation tool to handle this problem and restore the balance to the data. The former pre-trains the autoencoder weights in an unsupervised manner. However, it is unstable when the images from different categories have similar features. The latter is improved based on BAGAN by facilitating supervised autoencoder training, but the pre-training is biased towards the majority classes. In this work, we propose a novel Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks (CAPGAN) as an augmentation tool to generate realistic synthetic images. In particular, we utilize a conditional convolutional variational autoencoder with supervised and balanced pre-training for the GAN initialization and training with gradient penalty. Our proposed method presents a superior performance of other state-of-the-art methods on the highly imbalanced version of MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, CIFAR-10, and two medical imaging datasets. Our method can synthesize high-quality minority samples in terms of Fréchet inception distance, structural similarity index measure and perceptual quality.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bayesian Trend Filtering via Proximal Markov Chain Monte Carlo

Proximal Markov Chain Monte Carlo is a novel construct that lies at the intersection of Bayesian computation and convex optimization, which helped popularize the use of nondifferentiable priors in Bayesian statistics. Existing formulations of proximal MCMC, however, require hyperparameters and regularization parameters to be prespecified. In this work, we extend the paradigm of proximal MCMC through introducing a novel new class of nondifferentiable priors called epigraph priors. As a proof of concept, we place trend filtering, which was originally a nonparametric regression problem, in a parametric setting to provide a posterior median fit along with credible intervals as measures of uncertainty. The key idea is to replace the nonsmooth term in the posterior density with its Moreau-Yosida envelope, which enables the application of the gradient-based MCMC sampler Hamiltonian Monte Carlo. The proposed method identifies the appropriate amount of smoothing in a data-driven way, thereby automating regularization parameter selection. Compared with conventional proximal MCMC methods, our method is mostly tuning free, achieving simultaneous calibration of the mean, scale and regularization parameters in a fully Bayesian framework. Compared with existing Bayesian trend filtering methods, our approach has unique advantages in fitting piecewise quadratic models. Moreover, incorporating shape restrictions like monotonicity and convexity into our framework is straightforward.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Adaptive Graph Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting

Multivariate time series (MTS) forecasting plays an important role in the automation and optimization of intelligent applications. It is a challenging task, as we need to consider both complex intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. Existing works only learn temporal patterns with the help of single inter-variable dependencies. However, there are multi-scale temporal patterns in many real-world MTS. Single inter-variable dependencies make the model prefer to learn one type of prominent and shared temporal patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-scale adaptive graph neural network (MAGNN) to address the above issue. MAGNN exploits a multi-scale pyramid network to preserve the underlying temporal dependencies at different time scales. Since the inter-variable dependencies may be different under distinct time scales, an adaptive graph learning module is designed to infer the scale-specific inter-variable dependencies without pre-defined priors. Given the multi-scale feature representations and scale-specific inter-variable dependencies, a multi-scale temporal graph neural network is introduced to jointly model intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. After that, we develop a scale-wise fusion module to effectively promote the collaboration across different time scales, and automatically capture the importance of contributed temporal patterns. Experiments on four real-world datasets demonstrate that MAGNN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods across various settings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Largest Eigenvalues of the Conjugate Kernel of Single-Layered Neural Networks

This paper is concerned with the asymptotic distribution of the largest eigenvalues for some nonlinear random matrix ensemble stemming from the study of neural networks. More precisely we consider $M= \frac{1}{m} YY^\top$ with $Y=f(WX)$ where $W$ and $X$ are random rectangular matrices with i.i.d. centered entries. This models the data covariance matrix or the Conjugate Kernel of a single layered random Feed-Forward Neural Network. The function $f$ is applied entrywise and can be seen as the activation function of the neural network. We show that the largest eigenvalue has the same limit (in probability) as that of some well-known linear random matrix ensembles. In particular, we relate the asymptotic limit of the largest eigenvalue for the nonlinear model to that of an information-plus-noise random matrix, establishing a possible phase transition depending on the function $f$ and the distribution of $W$ and $X$. This may be of interest for applications to machine learning.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Proximity-induced collective modes in an unconventional superconductor heterostructure

Unconventional superconductors have been long sought for their potential applications in quantum technologies and devices. A key challenge impeding this effort is the difficulty associated with probing and characterizing candidate materials and establishing their order parameter. In this Letter, we present a platform that allows us to spectroscopically probe unconventional superconductivity in thin-layer materials via the proximity effect. We show that inducing an s-wave gap in a sample with an intrinsic d-wave instability leads to the formation of bound-states of quasiparticle pairs, which manifest as a collective mode in the d-wave channel. This finding provides a way to study the underlying pairing interactions vicariously through the collective mode spectrum of the system. Upon further cooling of the system we observe that this mode softens considerably and may even condense, signaling the onset of time-reversal symmetry breaking superconductivity. Therefore, our proposal also allows for the creation and study of these elusive unconventional states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Real space texture and pole figure analysis using the three-dimensional pair distribution function (PDF) on a Platinum thin film

Sani Y. Harouna-Mayer, Songsheng Tao, ZiZhou Gong, Martin v. Zimmermann, Dorota Koziej, Ann-Christin Dippel, Simon J. L. Billinge. An approach is described for studying texture in nanostructured materials. The approach implements the real space texture PDF, txPDF, laid out in [Gong and Billinge (2018) arXiv:1805.10342 [cond-mat]]. It is demonstrated on a fiber textured polycrystalline Pt thin film. The approach uses 3D PDF methods to reconstruct the orientation distribution function (ODF) of the powder crystallites from a set of diffraction patterns taken at different tilt angles of the substrate with respect to the incident beam directly from the 3D PDF of the sample. A real space equivalent of the reciprocal space pole figure is defined in terms of interatomic vectors in the PDF and computed for various interatomic vectors in the Pt film. Further, it is shown how a valid isotropic PDF may be obtained from a weighted average over the tilt series, and the measurement conditions for the best approximant to the isotropic PDF from a single exposure, which for the case of the fiber textured film was in a nearly grazing incidence orientation of around 10 degrees. Finally, we describe an open source Python software package, Fourigui, that may be used to help in studies of texture from 3D reciprocal space data, and indeed for Fourier transforming and visualizing 3D PDF data in general.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Improved Multi-objective Data Stream Clustering with Time and Memory Optimization

The analysis of data streams has received considerable attention over the past few decades due to sensors, social media, etc. It aims to recognize patterns in an unordered, infinite, and evolving stream of observations. Clustering this type of data requires some restrictions in time and memory. This paper introduces a new data stream clustering method (IMOC-Stream). This method, unlike the other clustering algorithms, uses two different objective functions to capture different aspects of the data. The goal of IMOC-Stream is to: 1) reduce computation time by using idle times to apply genetic operations and enhance the solution. 2) reduce memory allocation by introducing a new tree synopsis. 3) find arbitrarily shaped clusters by using a multi-objective framework. We conducted an experimental study with high dimensional stream datasets and compared them to well-known stream clustering techniques. The experiments show the ability of our method to partition the data stream in arbitrarily shaped, compact, and well-separated clusters while optimizing the time and memory. Our method also outperformed most of the stream algorithms in terms of NMI and ARAND measures.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE

