Multilevel T-spline Approximation for Scattered Observations with Application to Land Remote Sensing

By Gaël Kermarrec, Philipp Morgenstern
 3 days ago

In this contribution, we introduce a multilevel approximation method with T-splines for fitting scattered point clouds iteratively, with an application to land remote sensing. This new procedure provides a local surface approximation by an...

Microlocal properties of seven-dimensional lemon and apple Radon transforms with applications in Compton scattering tomography

We present a microlocal analysis of two novel Radon transforms of interest in Compton Scattering Tomography (CST), which map compactly supported $L^2$ functions to their integrals over seven-dimensional sets of apple and lemon surfaces. Specifically, we show that the apple and lemon transforms are elliptic Fourier Integral Operators (FIO), which satisfy the Bolker condition. After an analysis of the full seven-dimensional case, we focus our attention on $n$-D subsets of apple and lemon surfaces with fixed central axis, where $n<7$. Such subsets of surface integrals have applications in airport baggage and security screening. When the data dimensionality is restricted, the apple transform is shown to violate the Bolker condition, and there are artifacts which occur on apple-cylinder intersections. The lemon transform is shown to satisfy the Bolker condition, when the support of the function is restricted to the strip $\{0<z<1\}$.
Identification of potential in diffusion equations from terminal observation: analysis and discrete approximation

The aim of this paper is to study the recovery of a spatially dependent potential in a (sub)diffusion equation from overposed final time data. We construct a monotone operator one of whose fixed points is the unknown potential. The uniqueness of the identification is theoretically verified by using the monotonicity of the operator and a fixed point argument. Moreover, we show a conditional stability in Hilbert spaces under some suitable conditions on the problem data. Next, a completely discrete scheme is developed, by using Galerkin finite element method in space and finite difference method in time, and then a fixed point iteration is applied to reconstruct the potential. We prove the linear convergence of the iterative algorithm by the contraction mapping theorem, and present a thorough error analysis for the reconstructed potential. Our derived \textsl{a priori} error estimate provides a guideline to choose discretization parameters according to the noise level. The analysis relies heavily on some suitable nonstandard error estimates for the direct problem as well as the aforementioned conditional stability. Numerical experiments are provided to illustrate and complement our theoretical analysis.
A numerical and theoretical study of multilevel performance for two-point correlator calculations

An investigation of the performance of the multilevel algorithm in the approach to criticality has been undertaken using the Ising model, performing simulations across a range of temperatures. Numerical results show that the performance of multilevel in this system deteriorates as the correlation length is increased with respect to the lattice size. The statistical error of the longest correlator in the system is reduced in a multilevel setup when the correlation length is less than one-tenth of the lattice size, while for longer correlation lengths multilevel performs more poorly than a computer-time equivalent single level algorithm. A theoretical model of this performance scaling is outlined, and shows remarkable accuracy when compared to numerical results. This theoretical model may be applied to other systems with more complex spectra to predict if multilevel techniques are likely to result in improved statistics.
#T Spline#Remote Sensing#Approximation#Na#Msc#Acm
Operator-Valued p-Approximate Schauder Frames

We give an operator-algebraic treatment of theory of p-approximate Schuader frames which includes the theory of operator-valued frames by Kaftal, Larson, and Zhang [\textit{Trans. AMS., 2009}], G-frames by Sun [JMAA, 2006], factorable weak operator-valued frames by Krishna and Johnson [\textit{Annals of FA, 2022}] and p-approximate Schauder frames by Krishna and Johnson [\textit{J. Pseudo-Differ. Oper. Appl, 2021}] as particular cases. We show that a sufficiently rich theory can be developed even for Banach spaces. We achieve this by defining various concepts and characterizations in Banach spaces. These include duality, approximate duality, equivalence, orthogonality and stability.
Augmenting astrophysical scaling relations with machine learning : application to reducing the SZ flux-mass scatter

Digvijay Wadekar, Leander Thiele, Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, J. Colin Hill, David N. Spergel, Miles Cranmer, Nicholas Battaglia, Daniel Anglés-Alcázar, Lars Hernquist, Shirley Ho. Complex systems (stars, supernovae, galaxies, and clusters) often exhibit low scatter relations between observable properties (e.g., luminosity, velocity dispersion, oscillation period, temperature). These scaling relations can...
Scaling Quantum Approximate Optimization on Near-term Hardware

Phillip C. Lotshaw, Thien Nguyen, Anthony Santana, Alexander McCaskey, Rebekah Herrman, James Ostrowski, George Siopsis, Travis S. Humble. The quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA) is an approach for near-term quantum computers to potentially demonstrate computational advantage in solving combinatorial optimization problems. However, the viability of the QAOA depends on how its performance and resource requirements scale with problem size and complexity for realistic hardware implementations. Here, we quantify scaling of the expected resource requirements by synthesizing optimized circuits for hardware architectures with varying levels of connectivity. Assuming noisy gate operations, we estimate the number of measurements needed to sample the output of the idealized QAOA circuit with high probability. We show the number of measurements, and hence total time to solution, grows exponentially in problem size and problem graph degree as well as depth of the QAOA ansatz, gate infidelities, and inverse hardware graph degree. These problems may be alleviated by increasing hardware connectivity or by recently proposed modifications to the QAOA that achieve higher performance with fewer circuit layers.
Multi-Label Classification on Remote-Sensing Images

Acquiring information on large areas on the earth's surface through satellite cameras allows us to see much more than we can see while standing on the ground. This assists us in detecting and monitoring the physical characteristics of an area like land-use patterns, atmospheric conditions, forest cover, and many unlisted aspects. The obtained images not only keep track of continuous natural phenomena but are also crucial in tackling the global challenge of severe deforestation. Among which Amazon basin accounts for the largest share every year. Proper data analysis would help limit detrimental effects on the ecosystem and biodiversity with a sustainable healthy atmosphere. This report aims to label the satellite image chips of the Amazon rainforest with atmospheric and various classes of land cover or land use through different machine learning and superior deep learning models. Evaluation is done based on the F2 metric, while for loss function, we have both sigmoid cross-entropy as well as softmax cross-entropy. Images are fed indirectly to the machine learning classifiers after only features are extracted using pre-trained ImageNet architectures. Whereas for deep learning models, ensembles of fine-tuned ImageNet pre-trained models are used via transfer learning. Our best score was achieved so far with the F2 metric is 0.927.
Chambolle-Pock's Primal-Dual Method with Mismatched Adjoint

The primal-dual method of Chambolle and Pock is a widely used algorithm to solve various optimization problems written as convex-concave saddle point problems. Each update step involves the application of both the forward linear operator and its adjoint. However, in practical applications like computerized tomography, it is often computationally favourable to replace the adjoint operator by a computationally more efficient approximation. This leads to an adjoint mismatch in the algorithm.
The Polyhedral Geometry of Pivot Rules and Monotone Paths

Motivated by the analysis of the performance of the simplex method we study the behavior of families of pivot rules of linear programs. We introduce normalized-weight pivot rules which are fundamental for the following reasons: First, they are memory-less, in the sense that the pivots are governed by local information encoded by an arborescence. Second, many of the most used pivot rules belong to that class, and we show this subclass is critical for understanding the complexity of all pivot rules. Finally, normalized-weight pivot rules can be parametrized in a natural continuous manner.
Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
Approximate quantum encryption with even shorter keys

Perfect encryption of a qubit state using the Quantum One-Time Pad (QOTP) requires 2 classical key bits. More generally, perfect QOTP encryption of a $2^n$-dimensional state requires $2n$ classical bits. However, almost-perfect encryption, with information-theoretic security, can be achieved with only little more than $1$ key bit per qubit. In...
Exact anomalous current fluctuations in a deterministic interacting model

We analytically compute the full counting statistics of charge transfer in a classical automaton of interacting charged particles. Deriving a closed-form expression for the moment generating function with respect to a stationary equilibrium state, we employ asymptotic analysis to infer the structure of charge current fluctuations for a continuous range of timescales. The solution exhibits several unorthodox features. Most prominently, on the timescale of typical fluctuations the probability distribution of the integrated charge current in a stationary ensemble without bias is distinctly non-Gaussian despite diffusive behavior of dynamical charge susceptibility. While inducing a charge imbalance is enough to recover Gaussian fluctuations, we find that higher cumulants grow indefinitely in time with different exponents, implying singular scaled cumulants. We associated this phenomenon with the lack of a regularity condition on moment generating functions and the onset of a dynamical critical point. In effect, the scaled cumulant generating function does not, irrespectively of charge bias, represent a faithful generating function of the scaled cumulants, yet the associated Legendre dual yields the correct large-deviation rate function. Our findings hint at novel types of dynamical universality classes in deterministic many-body systems.
Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
Dipole Scattering at the Interface: The Origin of Low Mobility observed in SiC MOSFETs

In this work, the origin of the low free electron mobility in SiC MOSFETs is investigated using the scattering theory of two-dimensional electron gases. We first establish that neither phonon scattering nor Coulomb scattering can be the cause of the low observed mobility in SiC MOSFETs; we establish this fact by comparing the theoretically calculated mobility considering these effects with experimental observations. By considering the threshold voltages and the effective field dependence of the mobility in SiC MOSFETs, it is concluded that the scattering centers of the dominant mechanism are electrically neutral and exhibit a short-range scattering potential. By considering charge distribution around a neutral defect at the interface, it is established that an electric dipole induced by the defect can act as a short-range scattering potential. We then calculate the mobility in SiC MOSFETs assuming that there exist a high density of dipoles at the interface. The calculated dipole-scattering-limited mobility shows a similar dependence on the effective field dependence to that observed in experimental results. Thus, we conclude that scattering induced by a high density of electric dipoles at the interface is dominant cause of the low mobility in SiC MOSFETs.
Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
A Geometric Approach to $k$-means

$k$-means clustering is a fundamental problem in various disciplines. This problem is nonconvex, and standard algorithms are only guaranteed to find a local optimum. Leveraging the structure of local solutions characterized in [1], we propose a general algorithmic framework for escaping undesirable local solutions and recovering the global solution (or the ground truth). This framework consists of alternating between the following two steps iteratively: (i) detect mis-specified clusters in a local solution and (ii) improve the current local solution by non-local operations. We discuss implementation of these steps, and elucidate how the proposed framework unifies variants of $k$-means algorithm in literature from a geometric perspective. In addition, we introduce two natural extensions of the proposed framework, where the initial number of clusters is misspecified. We provide theoretical justification for our approach, which is corroborated with extensive experiments.
SeamlessGAN: Self-Supervised Synthesis of Tileable Texture Maps

We present SeamlessGAN, a method capable of automatically generating tileable texture maps from a single input exemplar. In contrast to most existing methods, focused solely on solving the synthesis problem, our work tackles both problems, synthesis and tileability, simultaneously. Our key idea is to realize that tiling a latent space within a generative network trained using adversarial expansion techniques produces outputs with continuity at the seam intersection that can be then be turned into tileable images by cropping the central area. Since not every value of the latent space is valid to produce high-quality outputs, we leverage the discriminator as a perceptual error metric capable of identifying artifact-free textures during a sampling process. Further, in contrast to previous work on deep texture synthesis, our model is designed and optimized to work with multi-layered texture representations, enabling textures composed of multiple maps such as albedo, normals, etc. We extensively test our design choices for the network architecture, loss function and sampling parameters. We show qualitatively and quantitatively that our approach outperforms previous methods and works for textures of different types.
