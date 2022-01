The Budget Hearings that must be held before final approval of the Livingston County Budget have been scheduled. County Clerk and budget Officer Sherry Parks says the first budget hearing will be held on Thursday, January 20th. The public hearing will take place in the commission room of the courthouse at 10:00 am. Parks will review the budget message, the funds for revenue, and for expenses. When complete, the budget is made available in the Livingston County Clerk’s office for 10 days to allow for review by the public.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO