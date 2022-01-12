ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

A finite element method to a periodic steady-state problem for an electromagnetic field system using the space-time finite element exterior calculus

By Masaru Miyashita, Norikazu Saito

 3 days ago

This paper proposes a finite element method for solving the periodic steady-state problem for the scalar-valued and vector-valued Poisson equations, a simple reduction model of...





Relativistic horizon of interacting Weyl fermions in condensed matter systems

Wei-Chi Chiu, Guoqing Chang, Gennevieve Macam, Ilya Belopolski, Shin-Ming Huang, Robert Markiewicz, Jia-Xin Yin, Zi-jia Cheng, Chi-Cheng Lee, Tay-Rong Chang, Feng-Chuan Chuang, Su-Yang Xu, Hsin Lin, M. Zahid Hasan, Arun Bansil. The intersections of topology, geometry and strong correlations offer many opportunities for exotic quantum phases to emerge in condensed...
PHYSICS


Local decay rates of best-approximation errors using vector-valued finite elements for fields with low regularity and integrable curl or divergence

We estimate best-approximation errors using vector-valued finite elements for fields with low regularity in the scale of fractional-order Sobolev spaces. By assuming additionally that the target field has a curl or divergence property, we establish upper bounds on these errors that can be localized to the mesh cells. These bounds are derived using the quasi-interpolation errors with or without boundary prescription derived in [A. Ern and J.-L. Guermond, ESAIM Math. Model. Numer. Anal., 51 (2017), pp.~1367--1385]. By using the face-to-cell lifting operators analyzed in [A. Ern and J.-L. Guermond, Found. Comput. Math., (2021)], and exploiting the additional assumption made on the curl or the divergence of the target field, a localized upper bound on the quasi-interpolation error is derived. As an illustration, we show how to apply these results to the error analysis of the curl-curl problem associated with Maxwell's equations.
SCIENCE


A Direct Parallel-in-Time Quasi-Boundary Value Method for Inverse Space-Dependent Source Problems

Inverse source problems arise often in real-world applications, such as localizing unknown groundwater contaminant sources. Being different from Tikhonov regularization, the quasi-boundary value method has been proposed and analyzed as an effective way for regularizing such inverse source problems, which was shown to achieve an optimal order convergence rate under suitable assumptions. However, fast direct or iterative solvers for the resulting all-at-once large-scale linear systems have been rarely studied in the literature. In this work, we first proposed and analyzed a modified quasi-boundary value method, and then developed a diagonalization-based parallel-in-time (PinT) direct solver, which can achieve a dramatic speedup in CPU times when compared with MATLAB's sparse direct solver. In particular, the time-discretization matrix $B$ is shown to be diagonalizable, and the condition number of its eigenvector matrix $V$ is proven to exhibit quadratic growth, which guarantees the roundoff errors due to diagonalization is well controlled. Several 1D and 2D examples are presented to demonstrate the very promising computational efficiency of our proposed method, where the CPU times in 2D cases can be speedup by three orders of magnitude.
SCIENCE


A Mortar Finite Element Formulation for Large Deformation Lubricated Contact Problems with Smooth Transition Between Mixed, Elasto-Hydrodynamic and Full Hydrodynamic Lubrication

This work proposes a novel model and numerical formulation for lubricated contact problems describing the mutual interaction between two deformable 3D solid bodies and an interposed fluid film. The solid bodies are consistently described based on nonlinear continuum mechanics allowing for finite deformations and arbitrary constitutive laws. The fluid film is modelled as a quasi-2D flow problem on the interface between the solids governed by the averaged Reynolds equation. The averaged Reynolds equation accounts for surface roughness utilizing spatially homogenized, effective fluid parameters and for cavitation through a positivity constraint imposed on the pressure field. In contrast to existing approaches, the proposed model accounts for the co-existence of frictional contact tractions and hydrodynamic fluid tractions at every local point on the contact surface of the interacting bodies and covers the entire range from boundary lubrication to mixed, elastohydrodynamic, and eventually to full film hydrodynamic lubrication in one unified modelling framework with smooth transition between these different regimes. Critically, the model relies on a recently proposed regularization scheme for the mechanical contact constraint combining the advantages of classical penalty and Lagrange multiplier approaches by expressing the mechanical contact pressure as a function of the effective gap between the solid bodies while at the same time limiting the minimal gap value occurring at the (theoretical) limit of infinitely high contact pressures. From a physical point of view, this approach can be considered as a model for the elastic deformation of surface asperities, with a bounded magnitude depending on the interacting solids' surface roughness. A consistent and accurate model behavior is demonstrated and validated by employing several challenging and practically relevant benchmark test cases.
SCIENCE


Control problem for quadratic parabolic differential equations with sensor sets of finite volume or anisotropically decaying density

We prove observability and null-controllability for quadratic parabolic differential equations. The sensor set is allowed to have finite volume if the generator has trivial singular space $S$. In the case of generators with singular space $S \neq \{ 0 \}$ the sensor set is permitted to decay in directions determined by $S$. The proof is based on dissipation estimates for the quadratic differential operator with respect to spectral projections of partial harmonic oscillators and corresponding uncertainty relations.
MATHEMATICS


Foundations of a Finite Non-Equilibrium Statistical Thermodynamics: Extrinsic Quantities

Statistical thermodynamics is valuable as a conceptual structure that shapes our thinking about equilibrium thermodynamic states. A cloud of unresolved questions surrounding the foundations of the theory could lead an impartial observer to conclude that statistical thermodynamics is in a state of crisis though. Indeed, the discussion about the microscopic origins of irreversibility has continued in the scientific community for more than a hundred years. This paper considers these questions while beginning to develop a statistical thermodynamics for finite non-equilibrium systems. Definitions are proposed for all of the extrinsic variables of the fundamental thermodynamic relation that are consistent with existing results in the equilibrium thermodynamic limit. The probability density function on the phase space is interpreted as a subjective uncertainty about the microstate, and the Gibbs entropy formula is modified to allow for entropy creation without introducing additional physics or modifying the phase space dynamics. Resolutions are proposed to the mixing paradox, Gibbs' paradox, Loschmidt's paradox, and Maxwell's demon thought experiment. Finally, the extrinsic variables of the fundamental thermodynamic relation are evaluated as functions of time and space for a diffusing ideal gas, and the initial and final values are shown to coincide with the expected equilibrium values when interpreted in a classical context.
MATHEMATICS


Computing sparse Fourier sum of squares on finite abelian groups in quasi-linear time

The problem of verifying the nonnegativity of a real valued function on a finite set is a long-standing challenging problem, which has received extensive attention from both mathematicians and computer scientists. Given a finite set $X$ together with a function $F:X \to \mathbb{R}$, if we equip $X$ a group structure $G$ via a bijection $\varphi:G \to X$, then effectively verifying the nonnegativity of $F$ on $X$ is equivalent to computing a sparse Fourier sum of squares (FSOS) certificate of $f=F\circ \varphi$ on $G$. In this paper, we show that by performing the fast (inverse) Fourier transform and finding a local minimal Fourier support, we are able to compute a sparse FSOS certificate of $f$ on $G$ with complexity $O(|G|\log |G| + |G| t^4 + \operatorname{poly}(t))$, which is quasi-linear in the order of $G$ and polynomial in the FSOS sparsity $t$ of $f$. We demonstrate the efficiency of the proposed algorithm by numerical experiments on various abelian groups of order up to $10^6$. It is also noticeable that different choices of group structures on $X$ would result in different FSOS sparsities of $F$. Along this line, we investigate upper bounds for FSOS sparsities with respect to different choices of group structures, which generalize and refine existing results in the literature. More precisely, \emph{(i)} we give an upper bound for FSOS sparsities of nonnegative functions on the product and the quotient of two finite abelian groups respectively; \emph{(ii)} we prove the equivalence between finding the group structure for the Fourier-sparsest representation of $F$ and solving an integer linear programming problem.
COMPUTERS


Riemann Hypothesis for Non-Abelian Zeta Functions of Curves over Finite Fields

In this paper, we develop some basic techniques towards the Riemann hypothesis for higher rank non-abelian zeta functions of an integral regular projective curve of genus $g$ over a finite field $\mathbb F_q$. As an application of the Riemann hypothesis for these genuine zeta functions, we obtain some explicit bounds on the fundamental non-abelian $\alpha$- and $\beta$-invariants of $X/\mathbb F_q$ in terms of $X$ and $n,\, q$ and $g$: $$\alpha_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(mn) = \sum_{V}\frac{q^{h^0(X,V)}-1}{\#\mathrm{Aut}(V)} \qquad{\rm and}\qquad \beta_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(mn ):= \sum_{V}\frac{1}{\#{\mathrm Aut}(V)}\qquad(m\in \mathbb Z)$$ where $V$ runs through all rank $n$ semi-stable $\mathbb F_q$-rational vector bundles on $X$ of degree $mn$. In particular, $$ \prod_{k=1}^{n}\frac{\ \big( \sqrt q^k-1\big)^{2g-1}\ }{(\sqrt q^k+1)}\leq q^{-\binom{n}{2}(g-1)} \beta_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(0) \leq \prod_{k=1}^{n}\frac{\ \big( 1+\sqrt q^k\big)^{2g-1}\ }{(\sqrt q^k-1)}, $$ Finally, we demonstrate that the related bounds in lower ranks in turn play a central role in establishing the Riemann hypothesis for higher rank zetas.
MATHEMATICS

Mathematics

Science

Computer Science


A Damage Phase-Field Model for Fractional Viscoelastic Materials in Finite Strain

This paper proposes a thermodynamically consistent phase-field damage model for viscoelastic materials. Suitable free-energy and pseudo-potentials of dissipation are developed to build a model leading to a stress-strain relation, under the assumption of finite {strain}, in terms of fractional derivatives. A novel degradation function, which properly couples stress response and damage evolution for viscoelastic materials, is proposed. We obtain a set of differential equations that accounts for the evolution of motion, damage, and temperature. In the present work, for simplicity, this model is numerically solved for isothermal cases by using a semi-implicit/explicit scheme. Several numerical tests, including fitting with experimental data, show that the developed model accounts appropriately for damage in viscoelastic materials for small and finite strains. Non-isothermal numerical simulations will be considered in future works.
PHYSICS


New Class of Landau Levels and Hall Phases in a 2D Electron Gas Subject to an Inhomogeneous Magnetic Field: An Analytic Solution

An analytic closed form solution is derived for the bound states of electrons subject to a static, inhomogeneous ($1/r$-decaying) magnetic field, including the Zeeman interaction. The solution provides access to many-body properties of a two-dimensional, non-interacting, electron gas in the thermodynamic limit. Radially distorted Landau levels can be identified as well as magnetic field induced density and current oscillations close to the magnetic impurity. These radially localised oscillations depend strongly on the coupling of the spin to the magnetic field, which give rise to non-trivial spin currents. Moreover, the Zeeman interaction introduces a lowest flat band for $E_F=0^+$ assuming a spin $g_s$-factor of two. Surprisingly, in this case the charge and current densities can be computed analytically in the thermodynamic limit. Numerical calculations show that the total magnetic response of the electron gas remains diamagnetic (similar to Landau levels) independent of the Fermi energy. However, the contribution of certain, infinitely degenerate energy levels may become paramagnetic. Furthermore, numerical computations of the Hall conductivity reveal asymptotic properties of the electron gas, which are driven by the anisotropy of the vector potential instead of the magnetic field, i.e. become independent of spin. Eventually, the distorted Landau levels give rise to different Hall conductivity phases, which are characterized by sharp sign flips at specific Fermi energies. Overall, our work merges "impurity" with Landau-level physics, which provides novel physical insights, not only locally, but also in the asymptotic limit. This paves the way for a large number of future theoretical as well as experimental investigations.
PHYSICS


Torsion and torsion-free classes from objects of finite type in Grothendieck categories

In an arbitrary Grothendieck category, we find necessary and sufficient conditions for the class of $\text{FP}_n$-injective objects to be a torsion class. By doing so, we propose a notion of $n$-hereditary categories. We also define and study the class of $\text{FP}_n$-flat objects in Grothendieck categories with a generating set of small projective objects, and provide several equivalent conditions for this class to be torsion-free. In the end, we present several applications and examples of $n$-hereditary categories in the contexts modules over a ring, chain complexes of modules and categories of additive functors from an additive category to the category of abelian groups. Concerning the latter setting, we find a characterization of when these functor categories are $n$-hereditary in terms of the domain additive category.
MATHEMATICS


Bayesian inference of finite-nuclei observables based on the KIDS model

Bayesian analyses on both isoscalar and isovector nuclear interaction parameters are carried out based on the Korea-IBS-Daegu-SKKU (KIDS) model under the constraints of nuclear structure data of $^{208}$Pb and $^{120}$Sn. Under the constraint of the neutron-skin thickness, it is found that incorporating the curvature parameter $K_{sym}$ of nuclear symmetry energy as an independent variable significantly broadens the posterior probability distribution function (PDF) of the slope parameter $L$, and affects the related correlations. Typically, the anticorrelation between $L$ and the symmetry energy at saturation density disappears, while a positive correlation between $L$ and $K_{sym}$ is observed. Under the constraint of the isoscalar giant monopole resonance (ISGMR), incorporating the skewness parameter as an independent variable also significantly broadens the posterior PDF of the nuclear matter incompressibility $K_0$. Even with the broad uncertainties of higher-order parameters of the equation of state (EOS), robust constraints of $L<90$ MeV and $K_0<270$ MeV are obtained. Our study quantifies the consistency between the constraints on $L$ from the neutron-skin data of PREXII and isovector giant dipole resonance (IVGDR) data, and the constraints on $K_0$ from the data of ISGMR in $^{208}$Pb and $^{120}$Sn.
SCIENCE


Constraint energy minimizing generalized multiscale finite element method for inhomogeneous boundary value problems with high contrast coefficients

In this article we develop the Constraint Energy Minimizing Generalized Multiscale Finite Element Method (CEM-GMsFEM) for elliptic partial differential equations with inhomogeneous Dirichlet, Neumann, and Robin boundary conditions, and the high contrast property emerges from the coefficients of elliptic operators and Robin boundary conditions. By careful construction of multiscale bases of the CEM-GMsFEM, we introduce two operators $\mathcal{D}^m$ and $\mathcal{N}^m$ which are used to handle inhomogeneous Dirichlet and Neumann boundary values and are also proved to converge independently of contrast ratios as enlarging oversampling regions. We provide a priori error estimate and show that oversampling layers are the key factor in controlling numerical errors. A series of experiments are conducted, and those results reflect the reliability of our methods even with high contrast ratios.
SCIENCE


Finite-key analysis for quantum key distribution with discrete phase randomization

Quantum key distribution(QKD) allows two remote parties to share information-theoretic secret keys. Many QKD protocols assume the phase of encoding state can be continuous randomized from 0 to 2 pi, which, however, may be questionable in experiment. This is particularly the case in the recently proposed twin-field(TF) QKD, which has received a lot of attention, since it can increase key rate significantly and even beat some theoretical rate-loss limits. As an intuitive solution, one may introduce discrete phase-randomization instead of continuous one. However, a security proof for a QKD protocol with discrete phase-randomization in finite-key region is still missing. Here we develop a technique based on conjugate measurement and quantum state distinguishment to ana-lyze the security in this case. Our result shows that TF-QKD with reasonable number of discrete random phases, e.g. 8 phases from {0, pi/4, pi/2, ..., 7pi/4}, can achieve satisfactory performance. More importantly, as a the first proof for TF-QKD with discrete phase-randomization in finite-key region, our method is also applicable in other QKD protocols.
SCIENCE


A Finite Equivariant Generalization of Motion Planning and Topological Complexity

This paper explores topological complexity in the finite equivariant setting. We first define and study an equivariant version of Tanaka's combinatorial complexity for finite topological spaces. We explore the relationships between this invariant and several others already discussed in the literature: Farber's topological complexity, Tanaka's combinatorial complexity, and Colman-Grant's equivariant Lusternik-Schnirelmann category. We find bounds for equivariant combinatorial complexity and for the necessary lengths of equivariant combinatorial motion plannings. We show that the equivariant topological complexity of any finite $G$-space is equal to its equivariant combinatorial complexity.
MATHEMATICS


Interface potential and line tension for Bose-Einstein condensate mixtures near a hard wall

Within Gross-Pitaevskii (GP) theory we derive the interface potential V (l) which describes the interaction between the interface separating two demixed Bose-condensed gases and an optical hard wall at a distance l. Previous work revealed that this interaction gives rise to extraordinary wetting and prewetting phenomena. Calculations that explore non-equilibrium properties by using l as a constraint provide a thorough explanation for this behavior. We find that at bulk two-phase coexistence, V (l) for both complete wetting and partial wetting is monotonic with exponential decay. Remarkably, at the first-order wetting phase transition, V(l) is independent of l. This anomaly explains the infinite continuous degeneracy of the grand potential reported earlier. As a physical application, using V(l) we study the three-phase contact line where the interface meets the wall under a contact angle theta. Employing an interface displacement model we calculate the structure of this inhomogeneity and its line tension tau. Contrary to what happens at a usual first-order wetting transition in systems with short-range forces, tau does not approach a nonzero positive constant for theta going to zero, but instead approaches zero (from below) as would be expected for a critical wetting transition. This hybrid character of tau is a consequence of the absence of a barrier in V(l) at wetting. For a typical V(l) we provide a conjecture for the exact line tension within GP theory.
MATHEMATICS


Entanglement entropies of an interval in the free Schrödinger field theory at finite density

We study the entanglement entropies of an interval on the infinite line in the free fermionic spinless Schrödinger field theory at finite density and zero temperature, which is a non relativistic model with Lifshitz exponent $z=2$. We prove that the entanglement entropies are finite functions of one dimensionless parameter proportional to the area of a rectangular region in the phase space determined by the Fermi momentum and the length of the interval. The numerical results show that the entanglement entropy is a monotonically increasing function. By employing the properties of the prolate spheroidal wave functions of order zero or the asymptotic expansions of the tau function of the sine kernel, we find analytic expressions for the expansions of the entanglement entropies in the asymptotic regimes of small and large area of the rectangular region in the phase space. These expansions lead to prove that the analogue of the relativistic entropic $C$ function is not monotonous. Extending our analyses to a class of free fermionic Lifshitz models labelled by their integer dynamical exponent $z$, we find that the parity of this exponent determines the properties of the bipartite entanglement for an interval on the line.
PHYSICS


Improved Multi-objective Data Stream Clustering with Time and Memory Optimization

The analysis of data streams has received considerable attention over the past few decades due to sensors, social media, etc. It aims to recognize patterns in an unordered, infinite, and evolving stream of observations. Clustering this type of data requires some restrictions in time and memory. This paper introduces a new data stream clustering method (IMOC-Stream). This method, unlike the other clustering algorithms, uses two different objective functions to capture different aspects of the data. The goal of IMOC-Stream is to: 1) reduce computation time by using idle times to apply genetic operations and enhance the solution. 2) reduce memory allocation by introducing a new tree synopsis. 3) find arbitrarily shaped clusters by using a multi-objective framework. We conducted an experimental study with high dimensional stream datasets and compared them to well-known stream clustering techniques. The experiments show the ability of our method to partition the data stream in arbitrarily shaped, compact, and well-separated clusters while optimizing the time and memory. Our method also outperformed most of the stream algorithms in terms of NMI and ARAND measures.
COMPUTERS


Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS


Effective capacity maximization of two-way full-duplex and half-duplex relays with finite block length packets transmission

In order to satisfy the delay requirements of telecommunication systems, in this paper, we present a cooperative network with the short packet transmission in the Rayleigh fading channel. The desired relay can be implemented as a two-way half-duplex (HD) or a two-way full-duplex (FD). Also, for more accurate satisfaction and reduction of communication delays, sending and receiving with short packets is considered. Effective capacity appropriately measures the transmission rate under the delay constraint. Therefore, it is considered as a performance evaluation criterion here. With a two-way relay, two nodes exchange data with each other using a relay simultaneously. The priorities and requirements of the two nodes are not necessarily the same. Therefore, to increase performance, the system is modeled and solved as a multi-objective problem. In this way, the available power in the network is divided between the relay and two nodes, and the effective capacity of the two nodes is maximized. Depending on the different conditions, the optimal amount of allocated power to relay and nodes is calculated. However, due to the complexity and time consuming calculations, an approximate method which speeds up the calculation is presented. The approximated solution has a very close performance to the optimal allocated power. Finally, various comparisons have been made in different conditions between the performance of two-way HD and two-way FD relays. The improvement of multi-objective power allocation has been shown, especially when the relay is not located in the middle of two nodes.
COMPUTERS

