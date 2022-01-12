Optimal Fractional Fourier Filtering in Time-vertex Graphs signal processing

The Fréchet distance is a well-studied similarity measure between curves that is widely used throughout computer science. Motivated by applications where curves stem from paths and walks on an underlying graph (such as a road network), we define and study the Fréchet distance for paths and walks on graphs. When provided with a distance oracle of $G$ with $O(1)$ query time, the classical quadratic-time dynamic program can compute the Fréchet distance between two walks $P$ and $Q$ in a graph $G$ in $O(|P| \cdot |Q|)$ time. We show that there are situations where the graph structure helps with computing Fréchet distance: when the graph $G$ is planar, we apply existing (approximate) distance oracles to compute a $(1+\varepsilon)$-approximation of the Fréchet distance between any shortest path $P$ and any walk $Q$ in $O(|G| \log |G| / \sqrt{\varepsilon} + |P| + \frac{|Q|}{\varepsilon } )$ time. We generalise this result to near-shortest paths, i.e. $\kappa$-straight paths, as we show how to compute a $(1+\varepsilon)$-approximation between a $\kappa$-straight path $P$ and any walk $Q$ in $O(|G| \log |G| / \sqrt{\varepsilon} + |P| + \frac{\kappa|Q|}{\varepsilon } )$ time. Our algorithmic results hold for both the strong and the weak discrete Fréchet distance over the shortest path metric in $G$. Finally, we show that additional assumptions on the input, such as our assumption on path straightness, are indeed necessary to obtain truly subquadratic running time. We provide a conditional lower bound showing that the Fréchet distance, or even its $1.01$-approximation, between arbitrary \emph{paths} in a weighted planar graph cannot be computed in $O((|P|\cdot|Q|)^{1-\delta})$ time for any $\delta > 0$ unless the Orthogonal Vector Hypothesis fails. For walks, this lower bound holds even when $G$ is planar, unit-weight and has $O(1)$ vertices.

