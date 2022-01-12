ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Coloring distance graphs on the plane

By Joanna Chybowska-Sokół, Konstanty Junosza-Szaniawski, Krzysztof Węsek
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We consider the coloring of certain distance graphs on the Euclidean plane. Namely, we ask for the minimal number of colors needed to color all points of the plane in such a way that pairs of points at distance in...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Hamiltonian cycles above expectation in r-graphs and quasi-random r-graphs

Let $H_r(n,p)$ denote the maximum number of Hamiltonian cycles in an $n$-vertex $r$-graph with density $p \in (0,1)$. The expected number of Hamiltonian cycles in the random $r$-graph model $G_r(n,p)$ is $E(n,p)=p^n(n-1)!/2$ and in the random graph model $G_r(n,m)$ with $m=p\binom{n}{r}$ it is, in fact, slightly smaller than $E(n,p)$. For graphs, $H_2(n,p)$ is proved to be only larger than $E(n,p)$ by a polynomial factor and it is an open problem whether a quasi-random graph with density $p$ can be larger than $E(n,p)$ by a polynomial factor. For hypergraphs (i.e. $r \ge 3$) the situation is drastically different. For all $r \ge 3$ it is proved that $H_r(n,p)$ is larger than $E(n,p)$ by an {\em exponential} factor and, moreover, there are quasi-random $r$-graphs with density $p$ whose number of Hamiltonian cycles is larger than $E(n,p)$ by an exponential factor.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Categorifying connected domination via graph überhomology

Überhomology is a recently defined homology theory for simplicial complexes, which yields subtle information on graphs. We prove that bold homology, a certain specialisation of überhomology, is related to dominating sets in graphs. To this end, we interpret überhomology as a poset homology, and investigate its functoriality properties. We then show that the Euler characteristic of the bold homology of a graph coincides with an evaluation of its connected domination polynomial. Even more, the bold chain complex retracts onto a complex generated by connected dominating sets. We conclude with several computations of this homology on families of graphs; these include a vanishing result for trees, and a characterisation result for complete graphs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A comfortable graph structure for Grover walk

We consider a Grover walk model on a finite internal graph, which is connected with a finite number of semi-infinite length paths and receives the alternative inflows along these paths at each time step. After the long time scale, we know that the behavior of such a Grover walk should be stable, that is, this model has a stationary state. In this paper our objectives are to give some characterization upon the scattering of the stationary state on the surface of the internal graph and upon the energy of this state in the interior. For the scattering, we concretely give a scattering matrix, whose form is changed depending on whether the internal graph is bipartite or not. On the other hand, we introduce a comfortability function of a graph for the quantum walk, which shows how many quantum walkers can stay in the interior, and we succeed in showing the comfortability of the walker in terms of combinatorial properties of the internal graph.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On Optimal Beyond-Planar Graphs

A graph is beyond-planar if it can be drawn in the plane with a specific restriction on crossings. Several types of beyond-planar graphs have been investigated, such as k-planar if every edge is crossed at most k times and RAC if edges can cross only at a right angle in a straight-line drawing. A graph is optimal if the number of edges coincides with the density for its type. Optimal graphs are special and are known only for some types of beyond-planar graphs, including 1-planar, 2-planar, and RAC graphs. For all types of beyond-planar graphs for which optimal graphs are known, we compute the range for optimal graphs, establish combinatorial properties, and show that every graph is a topological minor of an optimal graph. Note that the minor property is well-known for general beyond-planar graphs.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphs#Euclidean#05c15 05c10
arxiv.org

On invariants for surface-links in entropic magmas via marked graph diagrams

M. Niebrzydowski and J. H. Przytycki defined a Kauffman bracket magma and constructed the invariant P of framed links in 3-space. The invariant is closely related to the Kauffman bracket polynomial. The normalized bracket polynomial is obtained from the Kauffman bracket polynomial by the multiplication of indeterminate and it is an ambient isotopy invariant for links. In this paper, we reformulate the multiplication by using a map from the set of framed links to the Kauffman bracket magma in order that P is invariant for links. We define a generalization of a Kauffman bracket magma, which is called a marked Kauffman bracket magma. We find the conditions to be invariant under Yoshikawa moves except the first one and use a map from the set of admissible marked graph diagrams to a marked Kauffman bracket magma to obtain the invariant for surface-links in 4-space.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Continuous functions with impermeable graphs

We construct a Hölder continuous function on the unit interval which coincides in uncountably (in fact continuum) many points with every function of total variation smaller than 1 passing through the origin. We say that a function with this property has impermeable graph, and we present further examples of...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the intersection ideal graph of semigroups

The intersection ideal graph $\Gamma(S)$ of a semigroup $S$ is a simple undirected graph whose vertices are all nontrivial left ideals of $S$ and two distinct left ideals $I, J$ are adjacent if and only if their intersection is nontrivial. In this paper, we investigate the connectedness of $\Gamma(S)$. We show that if $\Gamma(S)$ is connected then $diam(\Gamma(S)) \leq 2$. Further we classify the semigroups such that the diameter of their intersection graph is two. Other graph invariants, namely perfectness, planarity, girth, dominance number, clique number, independence number etc. are also discussed. Finally, if $S$ is union of $n$ minimal left ideals then we obtain the automorphism group of $\Gamma(S)$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

List-Recoloring of Sparse Graphs

Fix a graph $G$, a list-assignment $L$ for $G$, and $L$-colorings $\alpha$ and $\beta$. An $L$-recoloring sequence, starting from $\alpha$, recolors a single vertex at each step, so that each resulting intermediate coloring is a proper $L$-coloring. An $L$-recoloring sequence transforms $\alpha$ to $\beta$ if its initial coloring is $\alpha$ and its final coloring is $\beta$. We prove there exists an $L$-recoloring sequence that transforms $\alpha$ to $\beta$ and recolors each vertex at most a constant number of times if (i) $G$ is triangle-free and planar and $L$ is a 7-assignment, or (ii) $\mathrm{mad}(G)<17/5$ and $L$ is a 6-assignment or (iii) $\mathrm{mad}(G)<22/9$ and $L$ is a 4-assignment. Parts (i) and (ii) confirm conjectures of Dvořák and Feghali.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Sparsifying Disk Intersection Graphs for Reliable Connectivity

The intersection graph induced by a set $\Disks$ of $n$ disks can be dense. It is thus natural to try and sparsify it, while preserving connectivity. Unfortunately, sparse graphs can always be made disconnected by removing a small number of vertices. In this work, we present a sparsification algorithm that maintains connectivity between two disks in the computed graph, if the original graph remains ``well-connected'' even after removing an arbitrary ``attack'' set $\BSet \subseteq \Disks$ from both graphs. Thus, the new sparse graph has similar reliability to the original disk graph, and can withstand catastrophic failure of nodes while still providing a connectivity guarantee for the remaining graph. The new graphs has near linear complexity, and can be constructed in near linear time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Upper bounds for the probability of unusually small components in critical random graphs

We describe a methodology, mostly based on an estimate for the probability that a (mean zero) $\mathbb{Z}$-valued random walk remains below a constant barrier over a finite time interval and Kolmogorov's inequality, to derive upper bounds for the probability of observing unusually small maximal components in two classical random graphs models when considered near criticality. Specifically, we consider the random graph $\mathbb{G}(n,d,p)$ obtained by performing $p$-bond percolation on a $d$-regular graph selected uniformly at random from the set of all simple $d$-regular graph on $n$ vertices, as well as the Erdős-Rényi random graph $\mathbb{G}(n,p)$, and show that, near criticality, in both models the probability of observing a largest component containing less than $n^{2/3}/A$ vertices decays as $A^{-\epsilon}$ for some $\epsilon>0$. Even though this result is not new, our approach is quite robust and illustrate a general strategy that works for both models. Moreover, it allows us to provide a shorter analysis for the $\mathbb{G}(n,d,p)$ model with respect to the one available in the literature.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The spectral gap of random regular graphs

We bound the second eigenvalue of random $d$-regular graphs, for a wide range of degrees $d$, using a novel approach based on Fourier analysis. Let $G_{n, d}$ be a uniform random $d$-regular graph on $n$ vertices, and let $\lambda (G_{n, d})$ be its second largest eigenvalue by absolute value. For some constant $c > 0$ and any degree $d$ with $\log^{10} n \ll d \leq c n$, we show that $\lambda (G_{n, d}) = (2 + o(1)) \sqrt{d (n - d) / n}$ asymptotically almost surely. Combined with earlier results that cover the case of sparse random graphs, this fully determines the asymptotic value of $\lambda (G_{n, d})$ for all $d \leq c n$. To achieve this, we introduce new methods that use mechanisms from discrete Fourier analysis, and combine them with existing tools and estimates on $d$-regular random graphs - especially those of Liebenau and Wormald.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Graphs with convex balls

In this paper, we investigate the graphs in which all balls are convex and the groups acting on them geometrically (which we call CB-graphs and CB-groups). These graphs have been introduced and characterized by Soltan and Chepoi (1983) and Farber and Jamison (1987). CB-graphs and CB-groups generalize systolic (alias bridged) and weakly systolic graphs and groups, which play an important role in geometric group theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Three color Ramsey number of an odd cycle versus bipartite graphs with small bandwidth

A graph $\mathcal{H}=(W,E_\mathcal{H})$ is said to have {\em bandwidth} at most $b$ if there exists a labeling of $W$ as $w_1,w_2,\dots,w_n$ such that $|i-j|\leq b$ for every edge $w_iw_j\in E_\mathcal{H}$. We say $\mathcal{H}$ is a {\em balanced $(\beta,\Delta)$-graph} if it is a bipartite graph with bandwidth at most $\beta |W|$ and maximum degree at most $\Delta$, and it also has a proper 2-coloring $\chi :W\rightarrow[2]$ such that $||\chi^{-1}(1)|-|\chi^{-1}(2)||\leq\beta|\chi^{-1}(2)|$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Coarse Geometry of Pure Mapping Class Groups of Infinite Graphs

We discuss the large-scale geometry of pure mapping class groups of locally finite, infinite graphs, motivated from recent work by Algom-Kfir--Bestvina and the work of Mann--Rafi on the large-scale geometry of mapping class groups of infinite-type surfaces. Using the framework of Rosendal for coarse geometry of non-locally compact groups, we classify when the pure mapping class group of a locally finite, infinite graph is globally coarsely bounded (an analog of compact) and when it is locally coarsely bounded (an analog of locally compact). Our techniques also give lower bounds on the first integral cohomology of the pure mapping class group for some graphs and show that some of these groups have continuous actions on simplicial trees.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Almost complex toric manifolds -- graphs, Hirzebruch genera, and problem of Petrie type

Let a $k$-dimensional torus $T^k$ act on a $2n$-dimensional compact connected almost complex manifold $M$ with isolated fixed points. As for circle actions, we show that there exists a (directed labeled) multigraph that encodes weights at the fixed points of $M$. This includes the notion of a GKM graph as a special case that weights at each fixed point are pairwise linearly independent. If in addition $k=n$, i.e., $M$ is an almost complex toric manifold, the multigraph is a graph; it has no multiple edges. We show that the Hirzebruch $\chi_y$-genus $\chi_y(M)=\sum_{i=0}^n a_i(M) \cdot (-y)^i$ of an almost complex toric manifold $M$ satisfies $a_i(M) > 0$ for $0 \leq i \leq n$. In particular, the Todd genus of $M$ is positive and there are at least $n+1$ fixed points. Petrie's conjecture asserts that if a homotopy $\mathbb{CP}^n$ admits a non-trivial circle action, its Pontryagin class agrees with that of $\mathbb{CP}^n$. Petrie proved this conjecture if instead it admits a $T^n$-action. We prove that if a $2n$-dimensional almost complex toric manifold $M$ only shares the Euler number with the complex projective space $\mathbb{CP}^n$, weights at the fixed points agree with those of a linear $T^n$-action on $\mathbb{CP}^n$; consequently $M$ has the same Chern numbers, equivariant cobordism class, Hirzebruch $\chi_y$-genus, Todd genus, and signature as $\mathbb{CP}^n$. If furthermore $M$ is equivariantly formal, the equivariant cohomology and the Chern classes of $M$ and $\mathbb{CP}^n$ also agree.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generating graphs randomly

Graphs are used in many disciplines to model the relationships that exist between objects in a complex discrete system. Researchers may wish to compare a network of interest to a "typical" graph from a family (or ensemble) of graphs which are similar in some way. One way to do this is to take a sample of several random graphs from the family, to gather information about what is "typical". Hence there is a need for algorithms which can generate graphs uniformly (or approximately uniformly) at random from the given family. Since a large sample may be required, the algorithm should also be computationally efficient.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Detours in Directed Graphs

We study two "above guarantee" versions of the classical Longest Path problem on undirected and directed graphs and obtain the following results. In the first variant of Longest Path that we study, called Longest Detour, the task is to decide whether a graph has an (s,t)-path of length at least dist_G(s,t)+k (where dist_G(s,t) denotes the length of a shortest path from s to t). Bezáková et al. proved that on undirected graphs the problem is fixed-parameter tractable (FPT) by providing an algorithm of running time 2^{O (k)} n. Further, they left the parameterized complexity of the problem on directed graphs open. Our first main result establishes a connection between Longest Detour on directed graphs and 3-Disjoint Paths on directed graphs. Using these new insights, we design a 2^{O(k)} n^{O(1)} time algorithm for the problem on directed planar graphs. Further, the new approach yields a significantly faster FPT algorithm on undirected graphs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pure pairs. VIII. Excluding a sparse graph

A pure pair of size $t$ in a graph $G$ is a pair $A,B$ of disjoint sets of $t$ vertices such that $A$ is either complete or anticomplete to $B$. It is known that, for every forest $H$, every graph on $n\ge2$ vertices that does not contain $H$ or its complement as an induced subgraph has a pure pair of size $\Omega(n)$; furthermore, this only holds when $H$ or its complement is a forest.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy