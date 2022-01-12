Congruences for odd class numbers of quadratic fields with odd discriminant

Sakshi Kansal, Paulomi Singh, Sudipta Biswas, Ananya Chowdhury, Debabrata Mandal, Surbhi Priya, Trilok Singh, Amreesh Chandra. Layered double-hydroxides (LDHs) are superior to the conventional (Transition Metal Oxides) TMOs as their lamellar morphology accommodates higher active sites contributing to the facile electron transfer towards the material degradation relations, thus attracts an immense attention for catalysis application. Moreover, the high catalytic activity of LDHs is linked to their facile anion exchange, specific electronic structures, and versatile chemical compositions. Recently, LDHs with bimetallic or ternary combinations are preferably used for hydrogenation of p-nitrophenol, a toxic and carcinogenic pollutant commonly found in industrial wastewater. Herein, a cost-effective co-precipitation fabrication protocol to obtain Ni-Co layered double hydroxide is proposed. The well-defined arrangement of active sites in the 2D structure of LDH, and the synergistic catalytic effect of Ni and Co greatly improves the efficiency for the conversion of p-nitrophenol (p-NP) to p-aminophenol (p-AMP). The catalytic performance at higher temperatures is also shown. The obtained results are further extended to explore the advantage of Ni-Co LDH as an electrocatalyst for Hydrogen Evolution Reaction (HER).
Comments / 0