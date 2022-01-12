ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Congruences for odd class numbers of quadratic fields with odd discriminant

By Jigu Kim, Yoshinori Mizuno
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

For any distinct two primes $p_1\equiv p_2\equiv 3$ $(\text{mod }4)$, let $h(-p_1)$, $h(-p_2)$ and $h(p_1p_2)$ be the class...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Three color Ramsey number of an odd cycle versus bipartite graphs with small bandwidth

A graph $\mathcal{H}=(W,E_\mathcal{H})$ is said to have {\em bandwidth} at most $b$ if there exists a labeling of $W$ as $w_1,w_2,\dots,w_n$ such that $|i-j|\leq b$ for every edge $w_iw_j\in E_\mathcal{H}$. We say $\mathcal{H}$ is a {\em balanced $(\beta,\Delta)$-graph} if it is a bipartite graph with bandwidth at most $\beta |W|$ and maximum degree at most $\Delta$, and it also has a proper 2-coloring $\chi :W\rightarrow[2]$ such that $||\chi^{-1}(1)|-|\chi^{-1}(2)||\leq\beta|\chi^{-1}(2)|$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Superior-catalytic performance of Ni-Co Layered double hydroxide nanosheets for the reduction of p-nitrophenol

Sakshi Kansal, Paulomi Singh, Sudipta Biswas, Ananya Chowdhury, Debabrata Mandal, Surbhi Priya, Trilok Singh, Amreesh Chandra. Layered double-hydroxides (LDHs) are superior to the conventional (Transition Metal Oxides) TMOs as their lamellar morphology accommodates higher active sites contributing to the facile electron transfer towards the material degradation relations, thus attracts an immense attention for catalysis application. Moreover, the high catalytic activity of LDHs is linked to their facile anion exchange, specific electronic structures, and versatile chemical compositions. Recently, LDHs with bimetallic or ternary combinations are preferably used for hydrogenation of p-nitrophenol, a toxic and carcinogenic pollutant commonly found in industrial wastewater. Herein, a cost-effective co-precipitation fabrication protocol to obtain Ni-Co layered double hydroxide is proposed. The well-defined arrangement of active sites in the 2D structure of LDH, and the synergistic catalytic effect of Ni and Co greatly improves the efficiency for the conversion of p-nitrophenol (p-NP) to p-aminophenol (p-AMP). The catalytic performance at higher temperatures is also shown. The obtained results are further extended to explore the advantage of Ni-Co LDH as an electrocatalyst for Hydrogen Evolution Reaction (HER).
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Beyond Gaussian pair fluctuation theory for strongly interacting Fermi gases II: The broken-symmetry phase

We theoretically study the thermodynamic properties of a strongly interacting Fermi gas at the crossover from a Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) superfluid to a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC), by applying a recently outlined strong-coupling theory that includes pair fluctuations beyond the commonly-used many-body $T$-matrix or ladder approximation at the Gaussian level. The beyond Gaussian pair fluctuation (GPF) theory always respects the exact thermodynamic relations and recovers the Bogoliubov theory of molecules in the BEC limit with a nearly correct molecule-molecule scattering length. We show that the beyond-GPF theory predicts quantitatively accurate ground-state properties at the BEC-BCS crossover, in good agreement with the recent measurement by Horikoshi \textit{et al.} in Phys. Rev. X \textbf{7}, 041004 (2017). In the unitary limit with infinitely large $s$-wave scattering length, the beyond-GPF theory predicts a reliable universal energy equation of state up to 0.6$T_c$, where $T_c$ is the superfluid transition temperature at unitarity. The theory predicts a Bertsch parameter $\xi \simeq 0.365$ at zero temperature, in good agreement with the latest quantum Monte Carlo result $\xi = 0.367(7)$ and the latest experimental measurement $\xi = 0.367(9)$. We attribute the excellent and wide applicability of the beyond-GPF theory in the broken-symmetry phase to the reasonable re-summation of Feynman diagrams following a dimensional $\epsilon$-expansion analysis near four dimensions ($d=4-\epsilon$), which gives rise to accurate predictions at the second order $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^2)$. Our work indicates the possibility of further improving the strong-coupling theory of strongly interacting fermions based on the systematic inclusion of large-loop Feynman diagrams at higher orders $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^n)$ with $n\ge 3$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks

Class imbalance occurs in many real-world applications, including image classification, where the number of images in each class differs significantly. With imbalanced data, the generative adversarial networks (GANs) leans to majority class samples. The two recent methods, Balancing GAN (BAGAN) and improved BAGAN (BAGAN-GP), are proposed as an augmentation tool to handle this problem and restore the balance to the data. The former pre-trains the autoencoder weights in an unsupervised manner. However, it is unstable when the images from different categories have similar features. The latter is improved based on BAGAN by facilitating supervised autoencoder training, but the pre-training is biased towards the majority classes. In this work, we propose a novel Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks (CAPGAN) as an augmentation tool to generate realistic synthetic images. In particular, we utilize a conditional convolutional variational autoencoder with supervised and balanced pre-training for the GAN initialization and training with gradient penalty. Our proposed method presents a superior performance of other state-of-the-art methods on the highly imbalanced version of MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, CIFAR-10, and two medical imaging datasets. Our method can synthesize high-quality minority samples in terms of Fréchet inception distance, structural similarity index measure and perceptual quality.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discriminant#Quadratic#Min#Hirzebruch
arxiv.org

Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Anomalously field-susceptible spin soft-matter emerging in an electric-dipole liquid candidate

Mizuki Urai, Kazuya Miyagawa, Yuta Watanabe, Elena I. Zhilyaeva, Svetlana A. Torunova, Rimma N. Lyubovskaya, Natalia Drichko, Kazushi Kanoda. Mutual interactions in many-body systems bring about a variety of exotic phases, among which liquid-like states failing to order due to frustration are of keen interest. Recently, an organic system with an anisotropic triangular lattice of molecular dimers has been suggested to host a dipole liquid arising from intradimer charge-imbalance instability, possibly offering an unprecedented stage for the spin degrees of freedom. Here we show that an extraordinary unordered(unfrozen) spin state having soft-matter-like spatiotemporal characteristics is substantiated in this system. $^1$H NMR spectra and magnetization measurements indicate that gigantic, staggered moments are non-linearly and inhomogeneously induced by magnetic field whereas the moments vanish in the zero-field limit. The analysis of the NMR relaxation rate signifies that the moments fluctuate at a characteristic frequency slowing down to below MHz at low temperatures. The inhomogeneity, local correlation, and slow dynamics indicative of middle-scale dynamical correlation length suggest a novel frustration-driven spin clusterization.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The curse of overparametrization in adversarial training: Precise analysis of robust generalization for random features regression

Successful deep learning models often involve training neural network architectures that contain more parameters than the number of training samples. Such overparametrized models have been extensively studied in recent years, and the virtues of overparametrization have been established from both the statistical perspective, via the double-descent phenomenon, and the computational perspective via the structural properties of the optimization landscape.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Semiquantum Private Comparison of Size Relationship Based on d-level Single-Particle States

In this paper, we propose a novel semiquantum private comparison (SQPC) protocol of size relationship based on d-level single-particle states. The designed protocol can compare the size relationship of different privacy messages from two classical users with the help of a semi-honest third party (TP), who is permitted to misbehave on her own but cannot be in collusion with anyone else. The correctness analysis shows that this protocol can gain correct comparison results. The security analysis turns out that this protocol can resist famous outside attacks and participant attacks. Moreover, this protocol can guarantee that TP does not know the accurate comparison results. Compared with the only existing SQPC protocol of size relationship (Quantum Inf. Process. 20:124 (2021)), this protocol takes advantage over it on the aspects of initial quantum resource, TP's measurement operations and TP's knowledge about the comparison results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Black-box Safety Analysis and Retraining of DNNs based on Feature Extraction and Clustering

Deep neural networks (DNNs) have demonstrated superior performance over classical machine learning to support many features in safety-critical systems. Although DNNs are now widely used in such systems (e.g., self driving cars), there is limited progress regarding automated support for functional safety analysis in DNN-based systems. For example, the identification of root causes of errors, to enable both risk analysis and DNN retraining, remains an open problem. In this paper, we propose SAFE, a black-box approach to automatically characterize the root causes of DNN errors. SAFE relies on a transfer learning model pre-trained on ImageNet to extract the features from error-inducing images. It then applies a density-based clustering algorithm to detect arbitrary shaped clusters of images modeling plausible causes of error. Last, clusters are used to effectively retrain and improve the DNN. The black-box nature of SAFE is motivated by our objective not to require changes or even access to the DNN internals to facilitate adoption.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy