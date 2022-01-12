Congruences for odd class numbers of quadratic fields with odd discriminant

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.

