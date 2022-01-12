ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

On mass - critical NLS with local and non-local nonlinearities

By Vladimir Georgiev, Yuan Li
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We consider the following nonlinear Schrödinger equation with the double $L^2$-critical nonlinearities \begin{align*} iu_t+\Delta u+|u|^\frac{4}{3}u+\mu\left(|x|^{-2}*|u|^2\right)u=0\ \ \ \text{in $\mathbb{R}^3$,} \end{align*} where $\mu>0$ is small enough. Our first goal is...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Deterministic improvements of quantum measurements with grouping of compatible operators, non-local transformations, and covariance estimates

Obtaining the expectation value of an observable on a quantum computer is a crucial step in the variational quantum algorithms. For complicated observables such as molecular electronic Hamiltonians, a common strategy is to present the observable as a linear combination of measurable fragments. The main problem of this approach is a large number of measurements required for accurate sampling of the observable's expectation value. We consider several partitioning schemes based on grouping of commuting multi-qubit Pauli products with the goal of minimizing the number of measurements. Three main directions are explored: 1) grouping commuting operators using the greedy approach, 2) involving non-local unitary transformations for measuring, and 3) taking advantage of compatibility of some Pauli products with several measurable groups. The last direction gives rise to a general framework that not only provides improvements over previous methods but also connects measurement grouping approaches with recent advances in techniques of shadow tomography. Following this direction, we develop two new measurement schemes, the best of which achieves a five-fold reduction in the number of measurements for a set of model molecules compared to previous state-of-the-art methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-locality, non-linearity, and existence of solutions to the Dirichlet problem for least gradient functions in metric measure spaces

We study the Dirichlet problem for least gradient functions for domains in metric spaces equipped with a doubling measure and supporting a (1,1)-Poincaré inequality when the boundary of the domain satisfies a positive mean curvature condition. In this setting, it was shown by Malý, Lahti, Shanmugalingam, and Speight that solutions exist for continuous boundary data. We extend these results, showing existence of solutions for boundary data that is approximable from above and below by continuous functions. We also show that for each $f\in L^1(\partial\Omega),$ there is a least gradient function in $\Omega$ whose trace agrees with $f$ at points of continuity of $f$, and so we obtain existence of solutions for boundary data which is continuous almost everywhere. This is in contrast to a result of Spradlin and Tamasan, who constructed an $L^1$-function on the unit circle which has no least gradient solution in the unit disk in $\mathbb{R}^2.$ Modifying the example of Spradlin and Tamasan, we show that the space of solvable $L^1$-functions on the unit circle is non-linear, even though the unit disk satisfies the positive mean curvature condition.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hyperspectral Image Denoising Using Non-convex Local Low-rank and Sparse Separation with Spatial-Spectral Total Variation Regularization

In this paper, we propose a novel nonconvex approach to robust principal component analysis for HSI denoising, which focuses on simultaneously developing more accurate approximations to both rank and column-wise sparsity for the low-rank and sparse components, respectively. In particular, the new method adopts the log-determinant rank approximation and a novel $\ell_{2,\log}$ norm, to restrict the local low-rank or column-wisely sparse properties for the component matrices, respectively. For the $\ell_{2,\log}$-regularized shrinkage problem, we develop an efficient, closed-form solution, which is named $\ell_{2,\log}$-shrinkage operator. The new regularization and the corresponding operator can be generally used in other problems that require column-wise sparsity. Moreover, we impose the spatial-spectral total variation regularization in the log-based nonconvex RPCA model, which enhances the global piece-wise smoothness and spectral consistency from the spatial and spectral views in the recovered HSI. Extensive experiments on both simulated and real HSIs demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method in denoising HSIs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-local parameterization of atmospheric subgrid processes with neural networks

Subgrid processes in global climate models are represented by parameterizations that are a major source of uncertainties in simulations of climate. In recent years, it has been suggested that new machine-learning parameterizations learned from high-resolution model output data could be superior to traditional parameterizations. Currently, both traditional and machine-learning parameterizations of subgrid processes in the atmosphere are based on a single-column approach. Namely, the information used by these parameterizations is taken from a single atmospheric column. However, a single-column approach might not be ideal for the parameterization problem since certain atmospheric phenomena, such as organized convective systems, can cross multiple grid boxes and involve slantwise circulations that are not purely vertical. Here we train neural networks using non-local inputs spanning over 3$\times$3 columns of inputs. We find that including the non-local inputs substantially improves the prediction of subgrid tendencies of a range of subgrid processes. The improvement is especially notable for cases associated with mid-latitude fronts and convective instability. Using an explainable artificial intelligence technique called layer-wise relevance propagation, we find that non-local inputs from zonal and meridional winds contain information that helps to improve the performance of the neural network parameterization. Our results imply that use of non-local inputs has the potential to substantially improve both traditional and machine-learning parameterizations.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nls#Mass#Ap
arxiv.org

Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unresolved Binaries in the Intermediate Mass Range in the Pleiades Star Cluster

The identification of binary stars of different mass ratios in resolved stellar populations is a challenging task. We show how the photometric diagram constructed with the pseudo-colors (H-W2)-W1 vs W2-(BP-K) can be employed to estimate the binary and multiple star ratios and the distribution of their component mass ratio $q$ effectively. As an application, we investigate the Pleiades star cluster in the range of primary component mass between 0.5 and 1.8 $M_{\odot}$. The binary star ratio is found to be between 0.54$\pm$0.11 and 0.70$\pm$0.14. On the other hand, the ratio of systems with multiplicity more than 2 is between 0.10$\pm$0.00 and 0.14$\pm$0.01. The distribution of the component mass ratio $q$ has been approximated by a power law with the exponent between -0.53$\pm$0.10 and -0.63$\pm$0.22. Below 0.5 $M_{\odot}$, we expect a large number of brown dwarfs among secondary components.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Semiquantum Private Comparison of Size Relationship Based on d-level Single-Particle States

In this paper, we propose a novel semiquantum private comparison (SQPC) protocol of size relationship based on d-level single-particle states. The designed protocol can compare the size relationship of different privacy messages from two classical users with the help of a semi-honest third party (TP), who is permitted to misbehave on her own but cannot be in collusion with anyone else. The correctness analysis shows that this protocol can gain correct comparison results. The security analysis turns out that this protocol can resist famous outside attacks and participant attacks. Moreover, this protocol can guarantee that TP does not know the accurate comparison results. Compared with the only existing SQPC protocol of size relationship (Quantum Inf. Process. 20:124 (2021)), this protocol takes advantage over it on the aspects of initial quantum resource, TP's measurement operations and TP's knowledge about the comparison results.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Fish sounds: towards the evaluation of marine acoustic biodiversity through data-driven audio source separation

The marine ecosystem is changing at an alarming rate, exhibiting biodiversity loss and the migration of tropical species to temperate basins. Monitoring the underwater environments and their inhabitants is of fundamental importance to understand the evolution of these systems and implement safeguard policies. However, assessing and tracking biodiversity is often a complex task, especially in large and uncontrolled environments, such as the oceans. One of the most popular and effective methods for monitoring marine biodiversity is passive acoustics monitoring (PAM), which employs hydrophones to capture underwater sound. Many aquatic animals produce sounds characteristic of their own species; these signals travel efficiently underwater and can be detected even at great distances. Furthermore, modern technologies are becoming more and more convenient and precise, allowing for very accurate and careful data acquisition. To date, audio captured with PAM devices is frequently manually processed by marine biologists and interpreted with traditional signal processing techniques for the detection of animal vocalizations. This is a challenging task, as PAM recordings are often over long periods of time. Moreover, one of the causes of biodiversity loss is sound pollution; in data obtained from regions with loud anthropic noise, it is hard to separate the artificial from the fish sound manually. Nowadays, machine learning and, in particular, deep learning represents the state of the art for processing audio signals. Specifically, sound separation networks are able to identify and separate human voices and musical instruments. In this work, we show that the same techniques can be successfully used to automatically extract fish vocalizations in PAM recordings, opening up the possibility for biodiversity monitoring at a large scale.
WILDLIFE
arxiv.org

Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Precise measurement of angles between two magnetic moments and their configurational stability in single-molecule magnets

Rasmus Westerström, Vasilii Dubrovin, Katrin Junghans, Aram Kostanyan, Christin Schlesier, Jan Dreiser, Bernd Büchner, Stanislav M. Avdoshenko, Alexey A. Popov, Thomas Greber. A key parameter for the low-temperature magnetic coupling of in dinuclear lanthanide single-molecule magnets (SMMs) is the barrier $U_{FA}$ resulting from the exchange and dipole interactions...
SCIENCE
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How it differs from Delta and other Covid variants

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa in November but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 110 countries to date, with the likes...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy