Animals

Rancher Stalks Monster Buck in a Cattle Working Pen

By Josh Honeycutt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Murdaugh is a rancher who spends much of his time living the agricultural lifestyle. His late grandfather started JJ Ranch in 1961, but passed in 2009, and it’s been worked by the family ever since. “I have been hunting all my life,” Murdaugh said. “My dad started...

realtree.com

29 Days of Hunting for a Monster Buck Named Chubbs

Mike Reed, co-host of Midwest Whitetail, grew up hunting in the swamps of Louisiana. He was pursuing public-land whitetails with a rifle at the age of 10, and with a bow by age 16. In his early 20s, he began making trips to the Midwest to chase public bucks there, too. He enjoyed it so much that he moved to Iowa in 2009, planted roots, and has been there ever since.
ANIMALS
realtree.com

Mother and Son Shoot Big Locked-Up Bucks

The Shields family is a hunting family. Bryan and Jamie, along with their son, Brennan, spend as much time as they can every fall chasing big whitetails in the hilly country of Boone County, Kentucky, and they have a history of tagging nice deer. Bryan Shields has been hunting his entire life. In his early years he shot any deer he could, but he eventually worked up to being a self-declared trophy hunter. Jamie Shields got into deer hunting about eight years ago, and she’s a particularly avid bowhunter.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
outdoorchannelplus.com

12 Noteworthy Shotguns to Consider

If you're in the market for a new competition or hunting shotgun, these twelve are worth a look. It looks like a lot of new competition shotguns are being served up, but there are plenty of new hunting shotguns, too.
LIFESTYLE
State
Arkansas State
Outdoor Life

North Carolina Mountain Buck Could Be the New State Non-Typical Record

It was Dec. 7, during the very last phase of the rut. With most does already bred, and most bucks exhausted from chasing does, Vincent Clark climbed into a shooting house in Avery County, North Carolina. It was a cold day and Clark was huddled in the blind overlooking a small food plot on private land surrounded by mountains accessible to public hunting. About 5 p.m. he looked up and a great buck was standing near the food plot edge at 100 yards. It wasn’t the buck Clark was expecting, but he recognized the massive whitetail from trail cam photos and shed antlers of the deer. Clark opened a window of his blind, brought up his 7mm Magnum Remington bolt-action rifle, steadied his aim, and fired. The buck ran a short distance and fell dead.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Mark Drury Tags a Massive Late-Season Buck After Hunting Him for 4 Seasons

Mark Drury says the deer he called “Forked Buck” was everywhere, and yet nowhere. “This buck was unlike any other deer I’ve hunted,” says Drury, of Drury Outdoors fame. “Collectively 8 or 9 of us on our Drury team hunted him for years, and he was so very odd, so nocturnal, we dreaded the thought of even trying to figure him out and hunting him. We considered him impossible to kill, always doing something we simply couldn’t plan for his next move or set up to have a good chance to take him.”
ANIMALS
Person
Willie Robertson
Outsider.com

Oklahoma Deer Hunter Bags Record Whitetail From Insane Distance

Most men can’t go hunting on their wife’s birthday, but one Oklahoma deer hunter did and got a record Whitetail from an insane distance. On Dec. 3, Steve Lippitt, and buddy Kyle Barton, went hunting in Kansas, according to Outdoor Life. The insurance agent caught a 190-inch record Whitetail from 870 yards out at a private farm.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Newsbug.info

OUTDOORS WITH JOE MARTINO: Now is the time to hunt coyotes

Now that the deer seasons are over, I usually try to focus my attention to hunting rabbits and ice fishing. But another major outdoor pursuit on my list is coyote hunting. The recent sighting of one of these predators a mere 50 yards behind my barn reminded me that it is once again time to hunt these cagey critters.
ANIMALS
realtree.com

Hunting a Giant Buck in an Oklahoma Thicket

Kyle Barefield of All Things Hunting is a dedicated deer hunter. He knocks down big ones practically every year, and this season was no different. He targeted a 6 ½-year-old monster that he had on camera, and it ended up playing out in his favor. “We don’t see bucks...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outdoor Life

Louisiana Hunter Tags a 16-Point Buck While Hunting with Her Young Son

Taking a 6-year-old hunting for his first buck may seem like an early start in the sport for some folks, but not in the Menard family. Kendra Menard, a 34-year-old sonographer, started joining her dad on his hunts when she was three, and she hasn’t missed a hunting season since. She decided that her son Cooper, 6, was ready to take a deer with plenty of supervision and under the right circumstances.
PETS
#Cattle#Rancher
louisianasportsman.com

Crossbow hunter nails monster backyard buck

This has been a typical deer season where hunters downing trophy bucks have sometimes traveled across the state to hunting leases or tracts of public land in the thousands of acres. Many have been successful as well bringing down big bucks with rocking-chair headgear. Ross Wigginton, of Ferriday, has done...
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

That Deer: When Good Bucks Become Great Bucks

This special deer is proof positive that bowhunting will never leave you short of emotions. This story began in the summer of 2019. I was running multiple trail cameras like I do every year, when I came across pictures of a decent 3½-year-old buck. He was a nice buck, probably in the low 140s, and one I figured would be well worth chasing in a couple of years. I saw this buck several times that fall, and it was apparent he was a homebody on the farm I was hunting. For just 30 acres of timber, he stuck around a lot.
ANIMALS
lakeoconeebreeze.net

OUTDOORS: Rules of the rabbit hunt

A well-thought-out and properly planned rabbit hunt is a thing of beauty. It has several major parts, and they must all be taken seriously. If you slack off or miss one, the hunt will suffer and your standing in the group will drop. First, the group: You need a solid...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

As We Drift Further From the Outdoors, America Needs Trapping More Than Ever

I’ll never forget my first trapped coyote, because it was actually my third. When I started canine trapping years ago, I caught a big male coyote that I could hear howling from the field behind my house at 1 a.m. the night I caught him. I had to wait to retrieve him because back then our legal trapping hours ended at dark. As a new trapper, I had yet to learn how strong coyotes are, and I was using too small a trap. By the time I got to my set, he was long gone. Lesson learned.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Bowhunter Tags a 200-Inch Buck in the St. Louis Suburbs After 5 Years of Hunting Him

St. Louis and its surrounding suburbs line the shores of the Mississippi, Missouri, and Illinois rivers, and this confluence makes for some of the most fertile ground anywhere in the country. That ground grows some huge whitetail bucks. This is where retired police officer Brian Gailis, 53, hunts, combing the white oak ridges and tangled river bottoms, which are major travel corridors for rutting bucks.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

3 Decoy Spreads to Take Limits of Diving Ducks

It's not too late to get in on some of the most thrilling duck hunting — from boat blinds, layout boats and even dry land. On a sandy point of land jutting out into a large river, I was introduced to something I had not experienced hunting puddle ducks during my formative years. The blind was simple: a pile of driftwood. Forty drake bluebill decoys tracked side to side in the light current. At my shoulder, my black Lab Jet shivered. They came from downriver—500, maybe 1,000 birds, all bluebills, making their daily flight from the estuary to points upstream.
ANIMALS

