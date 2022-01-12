Cranberry Bog maintenance issues discussed

The Cranberry Bog Working Group is working on plans for both short- and long-term management of the town’s Cranberry Bog Conservation Land with the assistance of wetland scientist MaryAnn DiPinto. The Working Group met on January 10 to review Notices of Intent (NOI), permit applications for work in or near wetland,...
Several Marion County residents wrote in and shared their thoughts and concerns on the amount of litter found throughout the county:. “I continue to see trash littering the roadways, parking lots, shopping centers, private businesses, homes, and empty fields throughout Ocala and Marion County. I believe it will be in...
The Master Plan Steering Committee (MPSC) has released a summary of its fall public survey in preparation for a discussion scheduled at a joint meeting of the Planning Board and Select Board on Tuesday, February 1. The MPSC is developing a new town Master Plan to provide guidance for town planning for the next decade or more.
Carlisle residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed pickleball facility at Spring Town Meeting. The Select Board (SB) on January 11 voted unanimously to include an Article about the facility on the Warrant for Town Meeting in April. The Warrant will also contain a second article to establish an enterprise fund required in the project grant agreement for the financial management and maintenance of the facility.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission will go over two planning department matters in regard to wind farms when it meets on Tuesday. Both matters were recently tabled by the board but are back on the agenda. The county commissioners directed staff and the planning commission to consider...
On December 23 the Municipal Facilities Committee (MFC) voted unanimously “to accept the ongoing maintenance of the Cranberry Bog House contingent on a formal lease arrangement with the tenants and a maintenance memorandum agreement between the Conservation Commission (ConsCom) and the MFC.”. The Bog House sits at the edge...
(Sidney) -- At least one Fremont County resident has experienced property tax issues following the combination of their parcels. During its meeting this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from resident Lyle Hodde regarding a tax penalty issue. Hodde says he had purchased two new parcels recently where he paid the property taxes on his own and used an escrow account through a mortgage company for his original parcel. However, he said he found out in December the parcels had been combined into the escrow account but weren't being paid.
NICKERSON, Kan. — No action was taken by the Nickerson USD 309 School Board in connection with another bond proposal for the district. But the board did discuss the matter Monday night. Superintendent Curtis Nightingale says the board looked over some rough prices of things that the district feels is needed. And now those numbers are being studied.
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday, the City of Southport held a day-long community workshop to discuss the area’s present and future. One major topic, should the mayor stay in office two years or four?. According to an international city and county management study, most municipalities elect mayor for...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Joint Assembly School Board Facility Planning Committee meets Thursday. It's a virtual meeting only that is scheduled to convene at Noon. Citizens can join the meeting via Zoom. The panel will take up the status of bond-funded roof projects, review the deferred maintenance list, and...
At its January 5 meeting, the Transfer Station Task Force (TSTF) completed a draft of recommendations, which it planned to deliver to the Carlisle Select Board (SB) meeting on January 11. The focus of the task force was to recommend ways to achieve reductions of solid waste through an increase in recycling. In compiling their recommendations, the committee members consulted with Department of Public Works (DPW) Superintendent Gary Davis and his staff. Included in the recommendations is the formation of a new group, the Transfer Station Action Committee (TSAC). Their charge would be to follow up and implement the current recommendations. That committee would be formed from the members of the existing Household Recycling Committee, volunteers from the task force, and other interested parties.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Residents in Africatown gathered for a meeting on zoning in the community. The point of the meeting was to explain what zoning is and how future projects could affect the area. Newly-elected City Councilman William Carroll expressed how he feels about it and people from the...
Ameren Missouri must stop dumping waste from two of its coal-fired power plants into nearby pits following a federal crackdown on coal ash that denied the electric utility an extension to comply with new regulations. The move could force the utility to retire at least one of the facilities years ahead of schedule. The Environmental […]
The Montana Secretary of State won’t be able to certify candidates running for the Public Service Commission districts 1 and 5 for the time being, according to an order Thursday from the Helena Division of the U.S. District Court of Montana. In a complaint against Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, plaintiffs Bob Brown, Hailey Sinoff […]
England’s rivers are filled with a “chemical cocktail” of sewage, agricultural waste and plastic putting public health and nature at risk, a cross-party parliamentary group has said.In a new report published on Thursday, the Environmental Audit Committee said only 14% of English rivers meet good ecological status.It added that it has been tricky to get a complete overview of the health of rivers due to “outdated, underfunded and inadequate monitoring” and until the passing of the Environment Act last year, there had been a “lack of political will” to improve water quality.Some of the issues the group has raised includes...
The Local Initiatives Support Cooperation and Duggan announced a $10 million investment from KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment which will provide a commitment to affordable housing in the city.
