Cranberry Bog maintenance issues discussed

At its January 5 meeting, the Transfer Station Task Force (TSTF) completed a draft of recommendations, which it planned to deliver to the Carlisle Select Board (SB) meeting on January 11. The focus of the task force was to recommend ways to achieve reductions of solid waste through an increase in recycling. In compiling their recommendations, the committee members consulted with Department of Public Works (DPW) Superintendent Gary Davis and his staff. Included in the recommendations is the formation of a new group, the Transfer Station Action Committee (TSAC). Their charge would be to follow up and implement the current recommendations. That committee would be formed from the members of the existing Household Recycling Committee, volunteers from the task force, and other interested parties.

3 DAYS AGO