Apple Mail account creation issues

An open-source programmer responsible for some of the most popular libraries on the internet has sabotaged their own work, seemingly in protest against “Fortune 500” companies.Marak Squires, a coder from New York, seemingly purposefully corrupted two open-source libraries called “faker.js” and “colors.js”. The former receives 2.8 million weekly downloads from GitHub and supports 2,500 projects, while the latter is downloaded 20 million times per week and supports 19,000 projects.These libraries support a number of open-source projects including Amazon’s Cloud Development Kit.The result of downloading these corrupted libraries causes applications to output three lines of text that read “LIBERTY LIBERTY LIBERTY”...
