ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Vector bundles on quantum conjugacy classes

By Andrey Mudrov
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Let $\mathfrak{g}$ be a simple complex Lie algebra of a classical type and $U_q(\mathfrak{g})$ the corresponding Drinfeld-Jimbo quantum group at $q$ not a root of unity. With every point $t$ of the maximal torus $T$ of an algebraic group $G$ with Lie algebra $\mathfrak{g}$ we...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Chambolle-Pock's Primal-Dual Method with Mismatched Adjoint

The primal-dual method of Chambolle and Pock is a widely used algorithm to solve various optimization problems written as convex-concave saddle point problems. Each update step involves the application of both the forward linear operator and its adjoint. However, in practical applications like computerized tomography, it is often computationally favourable to replace the adjoint operator by a computationally more efficient approximation. This leads to an adjoint mismatch in the algorithm.
MATHEMATICS
symmetrymagazine.org

Looking at a new quantum revolution

On July 25, 2018, a group of scientists from Microsoft, Google and IBM sat on a stage at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. Matthias Troyer, John Martinis and Pat Gumann were all working on research into quantum computing, which takes advantage of our knowledge of quantum mechanics, the physics of how the world operates at the smallest level.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
arxiv.org

SeamlessGAN: Self-Supervised Synthesis of Tileable Texture Maps

We present SeamlessGAN, a method capable of automatically generating tileable texture maps from a single input exemplar. In contrast to most existing methods, focused solely on solving the synthesis problem, our work tackles both problems, synthesis and tileability, simultaneously. Our key idea is to realize that tiling a latent space within a generative network trained using adversarial expansion techniques produces outputs with continuity at the seam intersection that can be then be turned into tileable images by cropping the central area. Since not every value of the latent space is valid to produce high-quality outputs, we leverage the discriminator as a perceptual error metric capable of identifying artifact-free textures during a sampling process. Further, in contrast to previous work on deep texture synthesis, our model is designed and optimized to work with multi-layered texture representations, enabling textures composed of multiple maps such as albedo, normals, etc. We extensively test our design choices for the network architecture, loss function and sampling parameters. We show qualitatively and quantitatively that our approach outperforms previous methods and works for textures of different types.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Metric results on inhomogeneously singular vectors

We consider vectors in $\Rm$ that are ''inhomogeneously singular'', i.e. for some given $\ut\in\Rm$ admit an integer vector solution $(q,\underline{p})=(q,p_1,\ldots,p_m)$ to the system. \[. 1\leq q\leq Q, \qquad \Vert q\ux-\underline{p}-\underline{\theta}\Vert\leq cQ^{-1/m}. \] for any $c>0$ and all large $Q$. We show that this set has large packing dimension, and in...
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vector#Lie#Quantum Algebra#Representation Theory
arxiv.org

Digitized-Counterdiabatic Quantum Optimization

We propose digitized-counterdiabatic quantum optimization (DCQO) to achieve polynomial enhancement over adiabatic quantum optimization for the general Ising spin-glass model, which includes the whole class of combinatorial optimization problems. This is accomplished via the digitization of adiabatic quantum algorithms that are catalysed by the addition of non-stoquastic counterdiabatic terms. The latter are suitably chosen, not only for escaping classical simulability, but also for speeding up the performance. Finding the ground state of a general Ising spin-glass Hamiltonian is used to illustrate that the inclusion of k-local non-stoquastic counterdiabatic terms can always outperform the traditional adiabatic quantum optimization with stoquastic Hamiltonians. In particular, we show that a polynomial enhancement in the ground-state success probability can be achieved for a finite-time evolution, even with the simplest 2-local counterdiabatic terms. Furthermore, the considered digitization process, within the gate-based quantum computing paradigm, provides the flexibility to introduce arbitrary non-stoquastic interactions. Along these lines, using our proposed paradigm on current NISQ computers, quantum speed-up may be reached to find approximate solutions for NP-complete and NP-hard optimization problems. We expect DCQO to become a fast-lane paradigm towards quantum advantage in the NISQ era.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum activation functions for quantum neural networks

The field of artificial neural networks is expected to strongly benefit from recent developments of quantum computers. In particular, quantum machine learning, a class of quantum algorithms which exploit qubits for creating trainable neural networks, will provide more power to solve problems such as pattern recognition, clustering and machine learning in general. The building block of feed-forward neural networks consists of one layer of neurons connected to an output neuron that is activated according to an arbitrary activation function. The corresponding learning algorithm goes under the name of Rosenblatt perceptron. Quantum perceptrons with specific activation functions are known, but a general method to realize arbitrary activation functions on a quantum computer is still lacking. Here we fill this gap with a quantum algorithm which is capable to approximate any analytic activation functions to any given order of its power series. Unlike previous proposals providing irreversible measurement--based and simplified activation functions, here we show how to approximate any analytic function to any required accuracy without the need to measure the states encoding the information. Thanks to the generality of this construction, any feed-forward neural network may acquire the universal approximation properties according to Hornik's theorem. Our results recast the science of artificial neural networks in the architecture of gate-model quantum computers.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Polyhedral Geometry of Pivot Rules and Monotone Paths

Motivated by the analysis of the performance of the simplex method we study the behavior of families of pivot rules of linear programs. We introduce normalized-weight pivot rules which are fundamental for the following reasons: First, they are memory-less, in the sense that the pivots are governed by local information encoded by an arborescence. Second, many of the most used pivot rules belong to that class, and we show this subclass is critical for understanding the complexity of all pivot rules. Finally, normalized-weight pivot rules can be parametrized in a natural continuous manner.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Statistically Optimal First Order Algorithms: A Proof via Orthogonalization

We consider a class of statistical estimation problems in which we are given a random data matrix ${\boldsymbol X}\in {\mathbb R}^{n\times d}$ (and possibly some labels ${\boldsymbol y}\in{\mathbb R}^n$) and would like to estimate a coefficient vector ${\boldsymbol \theta}\in{\mathbb R}^d$ (or possibly a constant number of such vectors). Special cases include low-rank matrix estimation and regularized estimation in generalized linear models (e.g., sparse regression). First order methods proceed by iteratively multiplying current estimates by ${\boldsymbol X}$ or its transpose. Examples include gradient descent or its accelerated variants.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Quartic Regularity

In this paper, we propose new linearly convergent second-order methods for minimizing convex quartic polynomials. This framework is applied for designing optimization schemes, which can solve general convex problems satisfying a new condition of quartic regularity. It assumes positive definiteness and boundedness of the fourth derivative of the objective function. For such problems, an appropriate quartic regularization of Damped Newton Method has global linear rate of convergence. We discuss several important consequences of this result. In particular, it can be used for constructing new second-order methods in the framework of high-order proximal-point schemes. These methods have convergence rate $\tilde O(k^{-p})$, where $k$ is the iteration counter, $p$ is equal to 3, 4, or 5, and tilde indicates the presence of logarithmic factors in the complexity bounds for the auxiliary problems, which are solved at each iteration of the schemes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Monogamy of quantum entanglement

Unlike classical correlation, quantum entanglement cannot be freely shared among many parties. This restricted shareability of entanglement among multi-party systems is known as monogamy of entanglement, which is one of the most fundamental properties of entanglement. It has been shown that monogamy of entanglement has many applications not only in quantum information tasks but also in other areas of physics. Here, we summarize recent theoretical progress in the field of monogamy of entanglement. We firstly review the standard CKW-type monogamy inequalities in terms of various entanglement measures. In particular, the squashed entanglement and one-way distillable entanglement is monogamous for arbitrary dimensional systems. We then introduce some generalized version of monogamy inequalities which extend and sharpen the traditional ones. We also consider the dual polygamy inequalities for multi-party systems. Moreover, we present two new definitions to define monogamy of entanglement. Finally, some challenges and future directions for monogamy of entanglement are highlighted.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Neural Koopman Lyapunov Control

Learning and synthesizing stabilizing controllers for unknown nonlinear systems is a challenging problem for real-world and industrial applications. Koopman operator theory allow one to analyze nonlinear systems through the lens of linear systems and nonlinear control systems through the lens of bilinear control systems. The key idea of these methods, lies in the transformation of the coordinates of the nonlinear system into the Koopman observables, which are coordinates that allow the representation of the original system (control system) as a higher dimensional linear (bilinear control) system. However, for nonlinear control systems, the bilinear control model obtained by applying Koopman operator based learning methods is not necessarily stabilizable and therefore, the existence of a stabilizing feedback control is not guaranteed which is crucial for many real world applications. Simultaneous identification of these stabilizable Koopman based bilinear control systems as well as the associated Koopman observables is still an open problem. In this paper, we propose a framework to identify and construct these stabilizable bilinear models and its associated observables from data by simultaneously learning a bilinear Koopman embedding for the underlying unknown nonlinear control system as well as a Control Lyapunov Function (CLF) for the Koopman based bilinear model using a learner and falsifier. Our proposed approach thereby provides provable guarantees of global asymptotic stability for the nonlinear control systems with unknown dynamics. Numerical simulations are provided to validate the efficacy of our proposed class of stabilizing feedback controllers for unknown nonlinear systems.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Polarized vector meson production at the Electron-Ion Collider

We make a systematic calculation for polarized vector meson production in semi-inclusive lepton-nucleon deep inelastic scattering $e^-N\to e^-VX$ at the Electron-Ion Collider. We consider the neutral current electro-weak interactions at high energies which give rise to parity-violating effects. We present a general kinematic analysis for the process and show that the cross section are expressed by 81 structure functions. We further give a parton model calculation for the process and show the results for the structure functions in terms of the transverse momentum dependent parton distribution functions and fragmentation functions at the leading order and leading twist of perturbative quantum chromodynamics. The result show that there are 27 non-zero structure functions at this order, among which 15 are related to the tensor polarization of the vector meson. 13 structure functions are generated by parity violating effects. We also present the result for the spin alignment of the vector meson.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Largest Eigenvalues of the Conjugate Kernel of Single-Layered Neural Networks

This paper is concerned with the asymptotic distribution of the largest eigenvalues for some nonlinear random matrix ensemble stemming from the study of neural networks. More precisely we consider $M= \frac{1}{m} YY^\top$ with $Y=f(WX)$ where $W$ and $X$ are random rectangular matrices with i.i.d. centered entries. This models the data covariance matrix or the Conjugate Kernel of a single layered random Feed-Forward Neural Network. The function $f$ is applied entrywise and can be seen as the activation function of the neural network. We show that the largest eigenvalue has the same limit (in probability) as that of some well-known linear random matrix ensembles. In particular, we relate the asymptotic limit of the largest eigenvalue for the nonlinear model to that of an information-plus-noise random matrix, establishing a possible phase transition depending on the function $f$ and the distribution of $W$ and $X$. This may be of interest for applications to machine learning.
COMPUTERS
esri.com

Visualize raster using a vector field in ArcGIS

Some scientific phenomena in the ocean or atmosphere, such as wind and current, are normally measured with a pair of variables. The pair can be either magnitude (speed) and direction, where magnitude measures how fast wind or water flows, and direction measures the direction of the flow. These can also be measured as U and V components, where U is the velocity toward east, and V is the velocity toward north. This blog describes the capabilities of visualizing wind and ocean current data in ArcGIS, as well as the workflow for preparing layers for visualization.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Certifiable Robustness for Nearest Neighbor Classifiers

ML models are typically trained using large datasets of high quality. However, training datasets often contain inconsistent or incomplete data. To tackle this issue, one solution is to develop algorithms that can check whether a prediction of a model is certifiably robust. Given a learning algorithm that produces a classifier and given an example at test time, a classification outcome is certifiably robust if it is predicted by every model trained across all possible worlds (repairs) of the uncertain (inconsistent) dataset. This notion of robustness falls naturally under the framework of certain answers. In this paper, we study the complexity of certifying robustness for a simple but widely deployed classification algorithm, $k$-Nearest Neighbors ($k$-NN). Our main focus is on inconsistent datasets when the integrity constraints are functional dependencies (FDs). For this setting, we establish a dichotomy in the complexity of certifying robustness w.r.t. the set of FDs: the problem either admits a polynomial time algorithm, or it is coNP-hard. Additionally, we exhibit a similar dichotomy for the counting version of the problem, where the goal is to count the number of possible worlds that predict a certain label. As a byproduct of our study, we also establish the complexity of a problem related to finding an optimal subset repair that may be of independent interest.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Benchmarking Problems for Robust Discrete Optimization

Robust discrete optimization is a highly active field of research where a plenitude of combinations between decision criteria, uncertainty sets and underlying nominal problems are considered. Usually, a robust problem becomes harder to solve than its nominal counterpart, even if it remains in the same complexity class. For this reason, specialized solution algorithms have been developed. To further drive the development of stronger solution algorithms and to facilitate the comparison between methods, a set of benchmark instances is necessary but so far missing. In this paper we propose a further step towards this goal by proposing several instance generation procedures for combinations of min-max, min-max regret, two-stage and recoverable robustness with interval, discrete or budgeted uncertainty sets. Besides sampling methods that go beyond the simple uniform sampling method that is the de-facto standard to produce instances, also optimization models to construct hard instances are considered. Using a selection problem for the nominal ground problem, we are able to generate instances that are several orders of magnitudes harder to solve than uniformly sampled instances when solving them with a general mixed-integer programming solver. All instances and generator codes are made available online.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Improved Multi-objective Data Stream Clustering with Time and Memory Optimization

The analysis of data streams has received considerable attention over the past few decades due to sensors, social media, etc. It aims to recognize patterns in an unordered, infinite, and evolving stream of observations. Clustering this type of data requires some restrictions in time and memory. This paper introduces a new data stream clustering method (IMOC-Stream). This method, unlike the other clustering algorithms, uses two different objective functions to capture different aspects of the data. The goal of IMOC-Stream is to: 1) reduce computation time by using idle times to apply genetic operations and enhance the solution. 2) reduce memory allocation by introducing a new tree synopsis. 3) find arbitrarily shaped clusters by using a multi-objective framework. We conducted an experimental study with high dimensional stream datasets and compared them to well-known stream clustering techniques. The experiments show the ability of our method to partition the data stream in arbitrarily shaped, compact, and well-separated clusters while optimizing the time and memory. Our method also outperformed most of the stream algorithms in terms of NMI and ARAND measures.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy