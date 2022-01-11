ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

On Planar Holomorphic Systems

By L. F. S. Gouveia, G. Rondón, P. R. da Silva
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

Planar holomorphic systems $\dot{x}=u(x,y)$, $\dot{y}=v(x,y)$ are those that $u=\operatorname{Re}(f)$ and $v=\operatorname{Im}(f)$ for some holomorphic function $f(z)$. They have important dynamical properties, highlighting, for example, the fact that they do not have limit cycles and that center-focus problem is...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Designing Internet of Behaviors Systems

The Internet of Behaviors (IoB) puts human behavior at the core of engineering intelligent connected systems. IoB links the digital world to human behavior to establish human-driven design, development, and adaptation processes. This paper defines the novel concept by an IoB model based on a collective effort interacting with software engineers, human-computer interaction scientists, social scientists, and cognitive science communities. The model for IoB is created based on an exploratory study that synthesizes state-of-the-art analysis and experts interviews. The architecture of a real industry 4.0 manufacturing infrastructure helps to explain the IoB model and it's application. The conceptual model was used to successfully implement a socio-technical infrastructure for a crowd monitoring and queue management system for the Uffizi Galleries, Florence, Italy. The experiment, which started in the fall of 2016 and was operational in the fall of 2018, used a data-driven approach to feed the system with real-time sensory data. It also incorporated prediction models on visitors' mobility behavior. The system's main objective was to capture human behavior, model it, and build a mechanism that considers changes, adapts in real-time, and continuously learns from repetitive behaviors. In addition to the conceptual model and the real-life evaluation, this paper provides recommendations from experts and gives future directions for IoB to become a significant technological advancement in the coming few years.
arxiv.org

Selecting the Best Optimizing System

We formulate selecting the best optimizing system (SBOS) problems and provide solutions for those problems. In an SBOS problem, a finite number of systems are contenders. Inside each system, a continuous decision variable affects the system's expected performance. An SBOS problem compares different systems based on their expected performances under their own optimally chosen decision to select the best, without advance knowledge of expected performances of the systems nor the optimizing decision inside each system. We design easy-to-implement algorithms that adaptively chooses a system and a choice of decision to evaluate the noisy system performance, sequentially eliminates inferior systems, and eventually recommends a system as the best after spending a user-specified budget. The proposed algorithms integrate the stochastic gradient descent method and the sequential elimination method to simultaneously exploit the structure inside each system and make comparisons across systems. For the proposed algorithms, we prove exponential rates of convergence to zero for the probability of false selection, as the budget grows to infinity. We conduct three numerical examples that represent three practical cases of SBOS problems. Our proposed algorithms demonstrate consistent and stronger performances in terms of the probability of false selection over benchmark algorithms under a range of problem settings and sampling budgets.
arxiv.org

Topological Supercavity Resonances In the Finite System

Lujun Huang, Bin Jia, Yan Kei Chiang, Sibo Huang, Chen Shen, Fu Deng, Tianzhi Yang, David A Powell, Yong Li, Andrey E Miroshnichenko. Acoustic resonant cavities play a vital role in modern acoustical systems. They have led to many essential applications for noise control, biomedical ultrasonics, and underwater communications. The ultrahigh quality-factor resonances are highly desired for some applications like high-resolution acoustic sensors and acoustic lasers. Here, we theoretically propose and experimentally demonstrate a new class of supercavity resonances in a coupled acoustic resonators system, arising from the merged bound states in the continuum (BICs) in geometry space. We demonstrate their topological origin by explicitly calculating their topological charges before and after BIC merging, accompanied by charges annihilation. Comparing with other types of BICs, they are robust to the perturbation brought by fabrication imperfection. Moreover, we found that such supercavity modes can be linked with the Friedrich-Wintgen BICs supported by an entire rectangular (cuboid) resonator sandwiched between two rectangular (or circular) waveguides, and thus more supercavity modes are constructed. Then, we fabricate these coupled resonators and experimentally confirm such a unique phenomenon: moving, merging, and vanishing of BICs by measuring their reflection spectra, which show good agreement with the numerical simulation and theoretical prediction of mode evolution. Finally, given the similar wave nature of acoustic and electromagnetic waves, such merged BICs also can be constructed in a coupled photonic resonator system. Our results may find exciting applications in acoustic and photonics, such as enhanced acoustic emission, filtering, and sensing.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Control at the Boundary

This dissertation presents and prove the viability of a non-standard method for controlling the state of a quantum system by modifying its boundary conditions instead of relying on the action of external fields. The standard approach to quantum control bases on the use of an external field to manipulate the system. Some technological difficulties appear when controlling a quantum system in this way, due to the complications of manipulating a system made of few particles while maintaining the quantum correlations. As a consequence the systems need to be kept at very low temperatures and the interactions have to be performed very fast. The Quantum Control at the Boundary approach is radically different to the standard one. Instead of seeking the control of the quantum system by directly interacting with it through an external field, the control is achieved by manipulating the boundary conditions of the system. The spectrum of a quantum system, for instance an electron moving in a box, depends on the boundary conditions imposed on it. Hence, a modification of such boundary conditions modifies the state of the system allowing for its manipulation and, eventually, its control. This kind of interaction is weaker, which makes one to expect that it may help maintaining the quantum correlations. For showing the viability of the Quantum Control at the Boundary method, a family of boundary control systems on Quantum Circuits (a generalization of quantum grahs) is introduced. Before being able to address the problem of controllability, the problem of existence of solutions for the Schrödinger equation with time-dependent boundary conditions is addressed. The approximate controllability of the systems under study is proven using a controllability result by T. Chambrion et al. (2009) and a stability result which constitutes another original contribution of this dissertation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Fisher information maximization in an unbalanced interferometer

In this paper we provide the answer to the following question: given an arbitrary pure input state and a general, unbalanced, Mach-Zehnder interferometer, what transmission coefficient of the first beam splitter maximizes the quantum Fisher information (QFI)? We consider this question for both single- and two-parameter QFI, or, in other words, with or without having access to an external phase reference. We give analytical results for all involved scenarios. It turns out that, for a large class of input states, the balanced (50/50) scenario yields the optimal two-parameter QFI, however this is far from being a universal truth. When it comes to the single-parameter QFI, the balanced scenario is rarely the optimal one and an unbalanced interferometer can bring a significant advantage over the balanced case. We also state the condition imposed upon the input state so that no metrological advantage can be exploited via an external phase reference. Finally, we illustrate and discuss our assertions through a number of examples, including both Gaussian and non-Gaussian input states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Complex embeddings, Toeplitz operators and transitivity of optimal holomorphic extensions

In a setting of a complex manifold with a fixed positive line bundle and a submanifold, we consider the optimal Ohsawa-Takegoshi extension operator, sending a holomorphic section of the line bundle on the submanifold to the holomorphic extension of it on the ambient manifold with the minimal $L^2$-norm. We show that for a tower of submanifolds in the semiclassical setting, i.e. when we consider a large tensor power of the line bundle, the extension operators satisfy transitivity property modulo some small defect, which can be expressed through Toeplitz type operators. We calculate the first significant term in the asymptotic expansion of this "transitivity defect". As a byproduct, we deduce the composition rules for Toeplitz type operators, the extension and restriction operators, and calculate the second term in the asymptotic expansion of the optimal constant in the semi-classical version of Ohsawa-Takegoshi extension theorem.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Decomposition of Astronomical Maps -- Constrained Diffusion Method

We propose a new, efficient multi-scale method to decompose a map (or signal in general) into components maps that contain structures of different sizes. In the widely-used wave transform, artifacts containing negative values arise around regions with sharp transitions due to the application of band-limited filters. In our approach, the decomposition is achieved by solving a modified, non-linear version of the diffusion equation. This is inspired by the anisotropic diffusion methods, which establish the link between image filtering and partial differential equations. In our case, the artifact issue is addressed where the positivity of the decomposed images is guaranteed. Our new method is particularly suitable for signals which contain localized, non-linear features, as typical of astronomical observations. It can be used to study the multi-scale structures of astronomical maps quantitatively and should be useful in observation-related tasks such as background removal. We thus propose a new measure called the ''scale spectrum'', which describes how the image values distribute among different components in the scale space, to describe maps. The method allows for input arrays of an arbitrary number of dimensions, and a python3 implementation of the algorithms is included in the Appendix and available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectrum of Single-Photon Scattering in a Strong-Coupling Hybrid Optomechanical System

We analyze theoretically the single-photon excitation and transmission spectra of a strong-coupling hybrid optomechanics, where a two-level system (TLS) is coupled to the mechanical resonator (MR), generating the Jaynes-Cummings-type polariton doublets. In our model, both the optomichanical coupling and the TLS-MR coupling are strong. In this parameter region, the polaron-assisted excitation and reemission processes can strongly affect the single-photon excitation and output spectra of the cavity. We find that the fine structure around each sideband can be used to characterize the TLS-MR and the effective TLS-photon couplings, even at single-quantum level. Thus, the spectrum structures may make it possible to sensitively probe the quantum nature of a macroscopic mechanical element. We further provide a possible approach for tomographic reconstruction of the state of a TLS, utilizing the single-photon transmission spectra.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Speckle Memory Effect in the Frequency Domain and Stability in Time-Reversal Experiments

When waves propagate through a complex medium like the turbulent atmosphere the wave field becomes incoherent and the wave intensity forms a complex speckle pattern. In this paper we study a speckle memory effect in the frequency domain and some of its consequences. This effect means that certain properties of the speckle pattern produced by wave transmission through a randomly scattering medium is preserved when shifting the frequency of the illumination. The speckle memory effect is characterized via a detailed novel analysis of the fourth-order moment of the random paraxial Green's function at four different frequencies. We arrive at a precise characterization of the frequency memory effect and what governs the strength of the memory. As an application we quantify the statistical stability of time-reversal wave refocusing through a randomly scattering medium in the paraxial or beam regime. Time reversal refers to the situation when a transmitted wave field is recorded on a time-reversal mirror then time reversed and sent back into the complex medium. The reemitted wave field then refocuses at the original source point. We compute the mean of the refocused wave and identify a novel quantitative description of its variance in terms of the radius of the time-reversal mirror, the size of its elements, the source bandwidth and the statistics of the random medium fluctuations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Galilean-transformed solitons and supercontinuum generation in dispersive media

The Galilean transformation is a universal operation connecting the coordinates of a dynamical system, which move relative to each other with a constant speed. In the context of exact solutions of the universal nonlinear Schrödinger equation (NLSE), inducing a Galilean velocity (GV) to the pulse involves a frequency shift to satisfy the symmetry of the wave equation. As such, the Galilean transformation has been deemed to be not applicable to wave groups in nonlinear dispersive media. In this paper, we demonstrate that in a wave tank generated Galilean transformed envelope and Peregrine solitons show clear variations from their respective pure dynamics on the water surface. The type of deviations depends on the sign of the GV and can be captured by the modified NLSE or the Euler equations. Moreover, we show that positive Galilean-translated envelope soliton pulses exhibit self-modulation. While designated GS and wave steepness values expedite multi-soliton dynamics, the strong focusing of such higher-order coherent waves inevitably lead to the generation of supercontinua as a result of soliton fission. We anticipate that kindred experimental and numerical studies might be implemented in other dispersive wave guides governed by nonlinearity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Adaptive Transfer Learning for Plant Phenotyping

Plant phenotyping (Guo et al. 2021; Pieruschka et al. 2019) focuses on studying the diverse traits of plants related to the plants' growth. To be more specific, by accurately measuring the plant's anatomical, ontogenetical, physiological and biochemical properties, it allows identifying the crucial factors of plants' growth in different environments. One commonly used approach is to predict the plant's traits using hyperspectral reflectance (Yendrek et al. 2017; Wang et al. 2021). However, the data distributions of the hyperspectral reflectance data in plant phenotyping might vary in different environments for different plants. That is, it would be computationally expansive to learn the machine learning models separately for one plant in different environments. To solve this problem, we focus on studying the knowledge transferability of modern machine learning models in plant phenotyping. More specifically, this work aims to answer the following questions. (1) How is the performance of conventional machine learning models, e.g., partial least squares regression (PLSR), Gaussian process regression (GPR) and multi-layer perceptron (MLP), affected by the number of annotated samples for plant phenotyping? (2) Whether could the neural network based transfer learning models improve the performance of plant phenotyping? (3) Could the neural network based transfer learning be improved by using infinite-width hidden layers for plant phenotyping?
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning in Time-Varying Systems: an Empirical Study

Recent research has turned to Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve challenging decision problems, as an alternative to hand-tuned heuristics. RL can learn good policies without the need for modeling the environment's dynamics. Despite this promise, RL remains an impractical solution for many real-world systems problems. A particularly challenging case occurs when the environment changes over time, i.e. it exhibits non-stationarity. In this work, we characterize the challenges introduced by non-stationarity and develop a framework for addressing them to train RL agents in live systems. Such agents must explore and learn new environments, without hurting the system's performance, and remember them over time. To this end, our framework (1) identifies different environments encountered by the live system, (2) explores and trains a separate expert policy for each environment, and (3) employs safeguards to protect the system's performance. We apply our framework to two systems problems: straggler mitigation and adaptive video streaming, and evaluate it against a variety of alternative approaches using real-world and synthetic data. We show that each component of our framework is necessary to cope with non-stationarity.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spirographic motion in a vortex

Studies of particle motion in vortical flows have mainly focused on point-like particles, either inertial or self-propelled. This approximation assumes that the velocity field that surrounds the particle is linear. We consider an inertialess rigid dumbbell in a two-dimensional steady vortex. While the system remains analytically tractable, the particle experiences the nonlinearity of the surrounding velocity field. By exploiting the rotational symmetry of the flow, we reduce the problem to that of a two-dimensional dynamical system, whose fixed points and periodic orbits can be used to explain the motion of the dumbbell. For all vortices in which the fluid angular velocity decreases with radial distance, the center of mass of the dumbbell follows a spirographic trajectory around the vortex center. This results from a periodic oscillation in the radial direction combined with revolution around the center. The shape of the trajectory depends strongly on the initial position and orientation of the dumbbell, but the dynamics is qualitatively the same irrespective of the form of the vortex. If the fluid angular velocity is not monotonic, the spirographic motion is altered by the existence of transport barriers, whose shape is now sensitive to the details of the vortex.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Finite volume simulation of arc: pinching arc plasma by high-frequency alternating longitudinal magnetic field

Arc plasmas have promising applications in many fields. To explore their property is of interest. This paper presents detailed pressure-based finite volume simulation of argon arc. In the modeling, the whole cathode region is coupled to electromagnetic calculations to promise the free change of current density at cathode surface. In numerical solutions, the upwind difference scheme is chosen to promise the transport property of convective terms, and the SIMPLE (Semi-Implicit Method for Pressure Linked Equations) algorithm is used to solve thermal pressure. By simulations of the free-burning argon arc, the model shows good agreement with experiment. We observe an interesting phenomenon that argon arc concentrates intensively in the high-frequency alternating longitudinal magnetic field. Different from existing constricting mechanisms, here arc achieves to be pinched through a continuous transition between shrinking and expansion. The underlying mechanism is that via collaborating with arc's motion inertia, the applied high-frequency alternating magnetic field is able to effectively play a "plasma trap" role, which leads the arc plasma to be imprisoned into a narrower space. This may provide a new approach to constrict arc.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Contrastive Laplacian Eigenmaps

Graph contrastive learning attracts/disperses node representations for similar/dissimilar node pairs under some notion of similarity. It may be combined with a low-dimensional embedding of nodes to preserve intrinsic and structural properties of a graph. In this paper, we extend the celebrated Laplacian Eigenmaps with contrastive learning, and call them COntrastive Laplacian EigenmapS (COLES). Starting from a GAN-inspired contrastive formulation, we show that the Jensen-Shannon divergence underlying many contrastive graph embedding models fails under disjoint positive and negative distributions, which may naturally emerge during sampling in the contrastive setting. In contrast, we demonstrate analytically that COLES essentially minimizes a surrogate of Wasserstein distance, which is known to cope well under disjoint distributions. Moreover, we show that the loss of COLES belongs to the family of so-called block-contrastive losses, previously shown to be superior compared to pair-wise losses typically used by contrastive methods. We show on popular benchmarks/backbones that COLES offers favourable accuracy/scalability compared to DeepWalk, GCN, Graph2Gauss, DGI and GRACE baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bond order via cavity-mediated interactions

We numerically study the phase diagram of bosons tightly trapped in the lowest band of an optical lattice and dispersively coupled to a single-mode cavity field. The dynamics is encompassed by an extended Bose-Hubbard model. Here, the cavity-mediated interactions are described by a two-body potential term with a global range and by a correlated tunnelling term where the hopping amplitude depends on a global observable. We determine the ground state properties in one dimension by means of the density matrix renormalization group algorithm, focusing in particular on the effects due to the correlated tunnelling. The latter is responsible for the onset of bond order. We discuss the resulting phases for different geometries that correspond to different relative strengths of the correlated tunnelling coefficient. We finally analyze the scaling of entanglement entropy in the gapless bond ordered phases that appear entirely due to global interactions and determine the corresponding central charges.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Novel Skeleton-Based Human Activity Discovery Technique Using Particle Swarm Optimization with Gaussian Mutation

Human activity discovery aims to distinguish the activities performed by humans, without any prior information of what defines each activity. Most methods presented in human activity recognition are supervised, where there are labeled inputs to train the system. In reality, it is difficult to label data because of its huge volume and the variety of activities performed by humans. In this paper, a novel unsupervised approach is proposed to perform human activity discovery in 3D skeleton sequences. First, important frames are selected based on kinetic energy. Next, the displacement of joints, set of statistical, angles, and orientation features are extracted to represent the activities information. Since not all extracted features have useful information, the dimension of features is reduced using PCA. Most human activity discovery proposed are not fully unsupervised. They use pre-segmented videos before categorizing activities. To deal with this, we used the fragmented sliding time window method to segment the time series of activities with some overlapping. Then, activities are discovered by a novel hybrid particle swarm optimization with a Gaussian mutation algorithm to avoid getting stuck in the local optimum. Finally, k-means is applied to the outcome centroids to overcome the slow rate of PSO. Experiments on three datasets have been presented and the results show the proposed method has superior performance in discovering activities in all evaluation parameters compared to the other state-of-the-art methods and has increased accuracy of at least 4 % on average. The code is available here: this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Range separation of the Coulomb hole

A range-separation of the Coulomb hole into two components, one of them being predominant at long interelectronic separations (hcI ) and the other at short distances (hcII ), is exhaustively analyzed throughout various examples that put forward the most relevant features of this approach and how they can be used to develop efficient ways to capture electron correlation. We show that hcI , which only depends on the first-order reduced density matrix, can be used to identify molecules with a predominant nondynamic correlation regime and differentiate between two types of nondynamic correlation, types A and B. Through the asymptotic properties of the hole components, we explain how hcI can retrieve the long-range part of electron correlation. We perform an exhaustive analysis of the hydrogen molecule in a minimal basis set, dissecting the hole contributions into spin components. We also analyze the simplest molecule presenting a dispersion interaction and how hcII helps identify it. The study of several atoms in different spin states reveals that the Coulomb hole components distinguish correlation regimes that are not apparent from the entire hole. The results of this work hold the promise to aid in developing new electronic structure methods that efficiently capture electron correlation.
PHYSICS
ptonline.com

All-In-One Centering System

Agathon Machine Tools (Bethel, Conn.) will introduce its Guide System Plus all-in-one system for guiding and centering mold halves at PTXPO (March 29-31; Donald E. Stephens Convention Center; Rosemont, Ill). Agathon notes that precise positioning of mold halves and/or mold components depends on the centering systems. Agathon says its reinterpretation of existing guidance and centering systems now allows for guiding and centering of the mold halves to be accomplished with a single product.
macupdate.com

Equation Systems

Equation Systems is an app to solve linear systems of equations using Gauss-Jordan elimination. In the Gauss-Jordan algorithm, elementary row operations are applied to the system of equations until the matrix is in reduced-row echelon form, from which the solution can be read directly. Main features:. Unlimited number of variables...

