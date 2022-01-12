ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

A generalized second main theorem for closed subschemes

By Liang Wang, Tingbin Cao, Hongzhe Cao
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Let $Y_{1}, \ldots, Y_{q}$ be closed subschemes located in $\ell$-subgeneral position with index $\kappa$ in complex projective variety $X$ of dimension $n.$ Let $A$ be an ample Cartier divisor on $X.$...

arxiv.org

