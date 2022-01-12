ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Vries powers and proximity Specker algebras

By G. Bezhanishvili, L. Carai, P. Morandi, B. Olberding
By de Vries duality [9], the category ${\sf KHaus}$ of compact Hausdorff spaces is dually equivalent to the category ${\sf DeV}$ of de Vries algebras. In [5] an alternate duality for ${\sf KHaus}$...

de Finetti-type theorems on quasi-local algebras and infinite Fermi tensor products

Local actions of $\mathbb{P}_\mathbb{N}$, the group of finite permutations on $\mathbb{N}$, on quasi-local algebras are defined and proved to be $\mathbb{P}_\mathbb{N}$-abelian. It turns out that invariant states under local actions are automatically even, and extreme invariant states are strongly clustering. Tail algebras of invariant states are shown to obey a form of the Hewitt and Savage theorem, in that they coincide with the fixed-point von Neumann algebra. Infinite graded tensor products of $C^*$-algebras, which include the CAR algebra, are then addressed as particular examples of quasi-local algebras acted upon $\mathbb{P}_\mathbb{N}$ in a natural way. Extreme invariant states are characterized as infinite products of a single even state, and a de Finetti theorem is established. Finally, infinite products of factorial even states are shown to be factorial by applying a twisted version of the tensor product commutation theorem, which is also derived here.
Banach algebras of symmetric functions on the polydisc

Let ${\mathbb{D}}=\{z\in \mathbb{C}:|z|<1\}$ and for an integer $d\geq 1$, let $S_d$ denote the symmetric group, consisting of of all permutations of the set $\{1,\cdots, d\}$. A function $f:{\mathbb{D}}^d\rightarrow \mathbb{C}$ is symmetric if $f(z_1,\cdots, z_d)=f(z_{\sigma(1)},\cdots, z_{\sigma (d)})$ for all $\sigma \in S_d$ and all $(z_1,\cdots, z_d)\in {\mathbb{D}}^d$. The polydisc algebra $A({\mathbb{D}}^d)$ is the Banach algebra of all holomorphic functions $f$ on the polydisc ${\mathbb{D}}^d$ that can be continuously extended to the closure of the polydisc in ${\mathbb{C}}^d$, with pointwise operations and the supremum norm (given by $\|f\|_\infty:=\sup_{\mathbf{z} \in {\mathbb{D}}^d} |f(\mathbf{z})|$). Let $A_{\textrm{sym}}({\mathbb{D}}^d)$ be the Banach subalgebra of $A({\mathbb{D}}^d)$ consisting of all symmetric functions in the polydisc algebra. Algebraic-analytic properties of $A_{\textrm{sym}}({\mathbb{D}}^d)$ are investigated. In particular, the following results are shown: the corona theorem, description of the maximal ideal space and its contractibility, Hermiteness, projective-freeness, and non-coherence.
On the Hilbert number for piecewise linear vector fields with algebraic discontinuity set

The second part of the Hilbert's sixteenth problem consists in determining the upper bound $\mathcal{H}(n)$ for the number of limit cycles that planar polynomial vector fields of degree $n$ can have. For $n\geq2$, it is still unknown whether $\mathcal{H}(n)$ is finite or not. The main achievements obtained so far establish lower bounds for $\mathcal{H}(n)$. Regarding asymptotic behavior, the best result says that $\mathcal{H}(n)$ grows as fast as $n^2\log(n)$. Better lower bounds for small values of $n$ are known in the research literature. In the recent paper "Some open problems in low dimensional dynamical systems" by A. Gasull, Problem 18 proposes another Hilbert's sixteenth type problem, namely improving the lower bounds for $\mathcal{L}(n)$, $n\in\mathbb{N}$, which is defined as the maximum number of limit cycles that planar piecewise linear differential systems with two zones separated by a branch of an algebraic curve of degree $n$ can have. So far, $\mathcal{L}(n)\geq [n/2],$ $n\in\mathbb{N}$, is the best known general lower bound. Again, better lower bounds for small values of $n$ are known in the research literature. Here, by using a recently developed second order Melnikov method for nonsmooth systems with nonlinear discontinuity manifold, it is shown that $\mathcal{L}(n)$ grows as fast as $n^2.$ This will be achieved by providing lower bounds for $\mathcal{L}(n)$, which improves every previous estimates for $n\geq 4$.
Graded irreducible representations of Leavitt path algebras: a new type and complete classification

We present a new class of graded irreducible representations of a Leavitt path algebra. This class is new in the sense that its representation space is not isomorphic to any of the existing simple Chen modules. The corresponding graded simple modules complete the list of Chen modules which are graded, creating an exhaustive class: the annihilator of any graded simple module is equal to the annihilator of either a graded Chen module or a module of this new type.
Some elementary properties of Laurent phenomenon algebras

Let $\Sigma$ be Laurent phenomenon (LP) seed of rank $n$, $\mathcal{A}(\Sigma)$, $\mathcal{U}(\Sigma)$ and $\mathcal{L}(\Sigma)$ be its corresponding Laurent phenomenon algebra, upper bound and lower bound respectively. We prove that each seed of $\mathcal{A}(\Sigma)$ is uniquely defined by its cluster, and any two seeds of $\mathcal{A}(\Sigma)$ with $n-1$ common cluster variables are connected with each other by one step of mutation. The method in this paper also works for (totally sign-skew-symmetric) cluster algebras. Moreover, we show that $\mathcal{U}(\Sigma)$ is invariant under seed mutations when each exchange polynomials coincides with its exchange Laurent polynomials of $\Sigma$. Besides, we obtain the standard monomial bases of $\mathcal{L}(\Sigma)$. We also prove that $\mathcal{U}(\Sigma)$ coincides with $\mathcal{L}(\Sigma)$ under certain conditions.
TAMM: Tensor Algebra for Many-body Methods

Tensor contraction operations in computational chemistry consume significant fractions of computing time on large-scale computing platforms. The widespread use of tensor contractions between large multi-dimensional tensors in describing electronic structure theory has motivated the development of multiple tensor algebra frameworks targeting heterogeneous computing platforms. In this paper, we present Tensor Algebra for Many-body Methods (TAMM), a framework for productive and performance-portable development of scalable computational chemistry methods. The TAMM framework decouples the specification of the computation and the execution of these operations on available high-performance computing systems. With this design choice, the scientific application developers (domain scientists) can focus on the algorithmic requirements using the tensor algebra interface provided by TAMM whereas high-performance computing developers can focus on various optimizations on the underlying constructs such as efficient data distribution, optimized scheduling algorithms, efficient use of intra-node resources (e.g., GPUs). The modular structure of TAMM allows it to be extended to support different hardware architectures and incorporate new algorithmic advances. We describe the TAMM framework and our approach to sustainable development of tensor contraction-based methods in computational chemistry applications. We present case studies that highlight the ease of use as well as the performance and productivity gains compared to other implementations.
Recurrence formula, positivity and polytope basis in cluster algebras via Newton polytopes

In this paper, we study the Newton polytopes of $F$-polynomials in totally sign-skew-symmetric cluster algebras and generalize them to a larger set consisting of polytopes $N_{h}$ associated to vectors $h\in\mathbb{Z}^{n}$ as well as $\widehat{\mathcal{P}}$ consisting of polytope functions $\rho_{h}$ corresponding to $N_{h}$. The main contribution contains that. (i)\; obtaining a...
Entropies of Serre functors for higher hereditary algebras

For a higher hereditary algebra, we calculate its upper (lower) Serre dimension, the entropy and polynomial entropy of Serre functor, and the Hochschild (co)homology entropy of Serre quasi-functor. These invariants are given by its Calabi-Yau dimension for a higher representation-finite algebra, and by its global dimension and the spectral radius and polynomial growth rate of its Coxeter matrix for a higher representation-infinite algebra. For this, we prove the Yomdin type inequality on Hochschild homology entropy for a finite dimensional elementary algebra of finite global dimension. Our calculations imply that the Kikuta and Ouchi's question on relations between entropy and Hochschild (co)homology entropy has positive answer, and the Gromov-Yomdin type equalities on entropy and Hochschild (co)homology entropy hold, for the Serre functor on perfect derived category and Serre quasi-functor on perfect dg module category of an indecomposable elementary higher hereditary algebra.
Derived Langlands VII: The PSH Algebra of Products of General Linear Groups

In this article we put a very elaborate PSH-like structure on the $R_{+}(-)$ groups of products of finite general linear groups. This is not the case we want. Firstly one would really want the actual big PSH algebra of products of general linear groups with entries in a characteristic zero $p$-adic local field. There may be technical difficulties with this. However the $R_{+}(-)$ gadget for products of general linear groups with entries in a characteristic zero $p$-adic local field seems to work for us by allowing various reduction to compact open subgroups and reduction maps modulo different prime powers from there. These reductions may allow the verification of functional equations and analytic groups properties which characterise the Riemann zeta function and presumably similarly characterise the $2$-variable L-functions.
On the primality and elasticity of algebraic valuations of cyclic free semirings

A cancellative commutative monoid is atomic if every non-invertible element factors into irreducibles. Under certain mild conditions on a positive algebraic number $\alpha$, the additive monoid $M_\alpha$ of the evaluation semiring $\mathbb{N}_0[\alpha]$ is atomic. The atomic structure of both the additive and the multiplicative monoids of $\mathbb{N}_0[\alpha]$ has been the subject of several recent papers. Here we focus on the monoids $M_\alpha$, and we study its omega-primality and elasticity, aiming to better understand some fundamental questions about their atomic decompositions. We prove that when $\alpha$ is less than 1, the atoms of $M_\alpha$ are as far from being prime as they can possibly be. Then we establish some results about the elasticity of $M_\alpha$, including that when $\alpha$ is rational, the elasticity of $M_\alpha$ is full (this was previously conjectured by S. T. Chapman, F. Gotti, and M. Gotti).
Presentations and algebraic colimits of enriched monads for a subcategory of arities

We develop a general framework for studying signatures, presentations, and algebraic colimits of enriched monads for a subcategory of arities, even when the base of enrichment $\mathcal{V}$ is not locally presentable. When $\mathcal{V}$ satisfies the weaker requirement of local boundedness, the resulting framework is sufficiently general to apply to the $\Phi$-accessible monads of Lack and Rosický and the $\mathcal{J}$-ary monads of the first author, while even without local boundedness our framework captures in full generality the presentations of strongly finitary monads of Lack and Kelly as well as Wolff's presentations of $\mathcal{V}$-categories by generators and relations. Given any small subcategory of arities $j : \mathcal{J} \hookrightarrow \mathcal{C}$ in an enriched category $\mathcal{C}$, satisfying certain assumptions, we prove results on the existence of free $\mathcal{J}$-ary monads, the monadicity of $\mathcal{J}$-ary monads over $\mathcal{J}$-signatures, and the existence of algebraic colimits of $\mathcal{J}$-ary monads. We study a notion of presentation for $\mathcal{J}$-ary monads and show that every such presentation presents a $\mathcal{J}$-ary monad. Certain of our results generalize earlier results of Kelly, Power, and Lack for finitary enriched monads in the locally finitely presentable setting, as well as analogous results of Kelly and Lack for strongly finitary monads on cartesian closed categories. Our main results hold for a wide class of subcategories of arities in locally bounded enriched categories.
Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
Chambolle-Pock's Primal-Dual Method with Mismatched Adjoint

The primal-dual method of Chambolle and Pock is a widely used algorithm to solve various optimization problems written as convex-concave saddle point problems. Each update step involves the application of both the forward linear operator and its adjoint. However, in practical applications like computerized tomography, it is often computationally favourable to replace the adjoint operator by a computationally more efficient approximation. This leads to an adjoint mismatch in the algorithm.
The Polyhedral Geometry of Pivot Rules and Monotone Paths

Motivated by the analysis of the performance of the simplex method we study the behavior of families of pivot rules of linear programs. We introduce normalized-weight pivot rules which are fundamental for the following reasons: First, they are memory-less, in the sense that the pivots are governed by local information encoded by an arborescence. Second, many of the most used pivot rules belong to that class, and we show this subclass is critical for understanding the complexity of all pivot rules. Finally, normalized-weight pivot rules can be parametrized in a natural continuous manner.
Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
Inexact accelerated proximal gradient method with line search and reduced complexity for affine-constrained and bilinear saddle-point structured convex problems

The goal of this paper is to reduce the total complexity of gradient-based methods for two classes of problems: affine-constrained composite convex optimization and bilinear saddle-point structured non-smooth convex optimization. Our technique is based on a double-loop inexact accelerated proximal gradient (APG) method for minimizing the summation of a non-smooth but proximable convex function and two smooth convex functions with different smoothness constants and computational costs. Compared to the standard APG method, the inexact APG method can reduce the total computation cost if one smooth component has higher computational cost but a smaller smoothness constant than the other. With this property, the inexact APG method can be applied to approximately solve the subproblems of a proximal augmented Lagrangian method for affine-constrained composite convex optimization and the smooth approximation for bilinear saddle-point structured non-smooth convex optimization, where the smooth function with a smaller smoothness constant has significantly higher computational cost. Thus it can reduce total complexity for finding an approximately optimal/stationary solution. This technique is similar to the gradient sliding technique in the literature. The difference is that our inexact APG method can efficiently stop the inner loop by using a computable condition based on a measure of stationarity violation, while the gradient sliding methods need to pre-specify the number of iterations for the inner loop. Numerical experiments demonstrate significantly higher efficiency of our methods over an optimal primal-dual first-order method and the gradient sliding methods.
Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
Non-algebraic entanglement growth in long-range many-body localized systems

The fate of many-body localization in long-range interacting systems is not fully settled and several open problems still exist. For instance, the phase boundary between ergodic and many-body localized regimes has yet to be fully determined. In addition, the dynamical growth of entanglement in the many-body localized phase of such systems is under debate. Here, we introduce a Floquet dynamics which can induce many-body localization in a disorder-free long-range interacting system through temporal random local rotations. The phase diagram has been determined for two types of long-range couplings. Interestingly, our Floquet mechanism shows more localizing power than conventional static disorder methods as it pushes the phase transition boundary in favor of the many-body localized phase. Moreover, our comprehensive long-time simulations reveal that in long-range many-body localized systems the entanglement grows as $\sim (\ln t)^\gamma$ (for some constant $\gamma$). This is in sharp contrast with the conjecture of algebraic growth, in previous perturbative studies, and can smoothly recover the well-known logarithmic entanglement growth in short-range interacting systems.
When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
Exact anomalous current fluctuations in a deterministic interacting model

We analytically compute the full counting statistics of charge transfer in a classical automaton of interacting charged particles. Deriving a closed-form expression for the moment generating function with respect to a stationary equilibrium state, we employ asymptotic analysis to infer the structure of charge current fluctuations for a continuous range of timescales. The solution exhibits several unorthodox features. Most prominently, on the timescale of typical fluctuations the probability distribution of the integrated charge current in a stationary ensemble without bias is distinctly non-Gaussian despite diffusive behavior of dynamical charge susceptibility. While inducing a charge imbalance is enough to recover Gaussian fluctuations, we find that higher cumulants grow indefinitely in time with different exponents, implying singular scaled cumulants. We associated this phenomenon with the lack of a regularity condition on moment generating functions and the onset of a dynamical critical point. In effect, the scaled cumulant generating function does not, irrespectively of charge bias, represent a faithful generating function of the scaled cumulants, yet the associated Legendre dual yields the correct large-deviation rate function. Our findings hint at novel types of dynamical universality classes in deterministic many-body systems.
