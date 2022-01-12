ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Uniqueness theorems for weighted harmonic functions in the upper half-plane

By Anders Olofsson, Jens Wittsten
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We consider a class of weighted harmonic functions in the open upper half-plane known as $\alpha$-harmonic functions. Of particular interest is the uniqueness problem for such functions subject to a vanishing Dirichlet boundary value on the real line and an appropriate vanishing condition at...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Inverse optimization problems with multiple weight functions

We introduce a new class of inverse optimization problems in which an input solution is given together with $k$ linear weight functions, and the goal is to modify the weights by the same deviation vector $p$ so that the input solution becomes optimal with respect to each of them, while minimizing $\|p\|_1$. In particular, we concentrate on three problems with multiple weight functions: the inverse shortest $s$-$t$ path, the inverse bipartite perfect matching, and the inverse arborescence problems. Using LP duality, we give min-max characterizations for the $\ell_1$-norm of an optimal deviation vector. Furthermore, we show that the optimal $p$ is not necessarily integral even when the weight functions are so, therefore computing an optimal solution is significantly more difficult than for the single-weighted case. We also give a necessary and sufficient condition for the existence of an optimal deviation vector that changes the values only on the elements of the input solution, thus giving a unified understanding of previous results on arborescences and matchings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On structure theorems and non-saturated examples

For any minimal system $(X,T)$ and $d\geq 1$ there is an associated minimal system $(N_{d}(X), \mathcal{G}_{d}(T))$, where $\mathcal{G}_{d}(T)$ is the group generated by $T\times\cdots\times T$ and $T\times T^2\times\cdots\times T^{d}$ and $N_{d}(X)$ is the orbit closure of the diagonal under $\mathcal{G}_{d}(T)$. It is known that the maximal $d$-step pro-nilfactor of $N_d(X)$ is $N_d(X_d)$, where $X_d$ is the maximal $d$-step pro-nilfactor of $X$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A transfer theorem for multivariate Delta-analytic functions with a power-law singularity

This paper presents a multivariate generalization of Flajolet and Odlyzko's transfer theorem. Similarly to the univariate version, the theorem assumes $\Delta$-analyticity (defined coordinate-wise) of a function $A(z_1,\ldots,z_d)$ at a unique dominant singularity $(\rho_1,\ldots,\rho_d) \in (\mathbb C_*)^d$, and allows one to translate, on a term-by-term basis, an asymptotic expansion of $A(z_1,\ldots,z_d)$ around $(\rho_1,\ldots,\rho_d)$ into a corresponding asymptotic expansion of its Taylor coefficients $a_{n_1,\ldots,n_d}$. We treat the case where the asymptotic expansion of $A(z_1,\ldots,z_d)$ contains only power-law type terms, and where the indices $n_1,\ldots,n_d$ tend to infinity in some polynomially stretched diagonal limit. The resulting asymptotic expansion of $a_{n_1,\ldots,n_d}$ is a sum of terms of the form \begin{equation*} I(\lambda_1,\ldots,\lambda_d) \cdot n_0^{-\Theta} \cdot \rho_1^{-n_1}\cdots \rho_d^{-n_d}, \end{equation*} where $(\lambda_1,\ldots,\lambda_d) \in (0,\infty)^d$ is the direction vector of the stretched diagonal limit for $(n_1,\ldots,n_d)$, the parameter $n_0$ tends to $\infty$ at similar speed as $n_1,\ldots,n_d$, while $\Theta\in \mathbb R$ and $I:(0,\infty)^d \to \mathbb C$ are determined by the asymptotic expansion of $A$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Continuous functions with impermeable graphs

We construct a Hölder continuous function on the unit interval which coincides in uncountably (in fact continuum) many points with every function of total variation smaller than 1 passing through the origin. We say that a function with this property has impermeable graph, and we present further examples of...
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Half Plane#Uniqueness#Harmonic#Binomial Series#Dichotomy#Dirichlet#Ap
arxiv.org

de Finetti-type theorems on quasi-local algebras and infinite Fermi tensor products

Local actions of $\mathbb{P}_\mathbb{N}$, the group of finite permutations on $\mathbb{N}$, on quasi-local algebras are defined and proved to be $\mathbb{P}_\mathbb{N}$-abelian. It turns out that invariant states under local actions are automatically even, and extreme invariant states are strongly clustering. Tail algebras of invariant states are shown to obey a form of the Hewitt and Savage theorem, in that they coincide with the fixed-point von Neumann algebra. Infinite graded tensor products of $C^*$-algebras, which include the CAR algebra, are then addressed as particular examples of quasi-local algebras acted upon $\mathbb{P}_\mathbb{N}$ in a natural way. Extreme invariant states are characterized as infinite products of a single even state, and a de Finetti theorem is established. Finally, infinite products of factorial even states are shown to be factorial by applying a twisted version of the tensor product commutation theorem, which is also derived here.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Harmonic-curvature warped products over surfaces

For warped products with harmonic curvature, nonconstant warping functions $\phi$, and compact two-dimensional bases $(M,h)$, we establish a dichotomy: either the Gaussian curvature $K$ of the metric $g=\phi^{-2}h$ is constant and negative, or $\phi$ equals a specific elementary function of $K$, also depending on the dimension $p$ and Einstein constant $\varepsilon$ of the fibre. In both cases the fibre must be an Einstein manifold with $p>1$ and $\varepsilon>0$, while the function $f=\phi^{p/2}$ satisfies a Yamabe-type second-order differential equation on $(M,g)$. We prove that both possibilities are realized on every closed orientable surface of genus greater than $1$, and in the latter case -- which also occurs on the $2$-sphere and real projective plane -- the metrics in question constitute uncountably many distinct homothety types.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Harmonics Virtual Lights : fast projection of luminance field on spherical harmonics for efficient rendering

In this paper, we introduce Harmonics Virtual Lights (HVL), to model indirect light sources for interactive global illumination of dynamic 3D scenes. Virtual Point Lights (VPL) are an efficient approach to define indirect light sources and to evaluate the resulting indirect lighting. Nonetheless, VPL suffer from disturbing artifacts, especially with high frequency materials. Virtual Spherical Lights (VSL) avoid these artifacts by considering spheres instead of points but estimates the lighting integral using Monte Carlo which results to noise in the final image. We define HVL as an extension of VSL in a Spherical Harmonics (SH) framework, defining a closed form of the lighting integral evaluation. We propose an efficient SH projection of spherical lights contribution faster than existing methods. Computing the outgoing luminance requires $\mathcal{O}(n)$ operations when using materials with circular symmetric lobes, and $\mathcal{O}(n^2)$ operations for the general case, where $n$ is the number of SH bands. HVL can be used with either parametric or measured BRDF without extra cost and offers control over rendering time and image quality, by either decreasing or increasing the band limit used for SH projection. Our approach is particularly well designed to render medium-frequency one-bounce global illumination with arbitrary BRDF in interactive time.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Spectral multiplier theorems for abstract harmonic oscillators on UMD lattices

We consider operators acting on a UMD Banach lattice $X$ that have the same algebraic structure as the position and momentum operators associated with the harmonic oscillator $-\frac12\Delta + \frac12|x|^{2} $ acting on $L^{2}(\mathbb{R}^{d})$. More precisely, we consider abstract harmonic oscillators of the form $\frac12 \sum _{j=1} ^{d}(A_{j}^{2}+B_{j}^{2})$ for tuples of operators $A=(A_{j})_{j=1} ^{d}$ and $B=(B_{k})_{k=1} ^{d}$, where $iA_j$ and $iB_k$ are assumed to generate $C_{0}$ groups and to satisfy the canonical commutator relations. We prove functional calculus results for these abstract harmonic oscillators that match classical Hörmander spectral multiplier estimates for the harmonic oscillator $-\frac12\Delta + \frac12|x|^{2}$ on $L^{p}(\mathbb{R}^{d})$. This covers situations where the underlying metric measure space is not doubling and the use of function spaces that are not particularly well suited to extrapolation arguments. For instance, as an application we treat the harmonic oscillator on mixed norm Bargmann-Fock spaces. Our approach is based on a transference principle for the Schrödinger representation of the Heisenberg group that allows us to reduce the problem to the study of the twisted Laplacian on the Bochner spaces $L^{2}(\mathbb{R}^{2d};X)$. This can be seen as a generalisation of the Stone-von Neumann theorem to UMD lattices $X$ that are not Hilbert spaces.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Decomposition of admissible functions in weighted coupled cell networks

This work makes explicit the degrees of freedom involved in modeling the dynamics of a network, or some other first-order property of a network, such as a measurement function. Currently, the concept of an admissible function is defined through a very high-level description, with the shortcoming of being difficult to verify or design such a function. We introduce two decompositions in order to have a low-level representation of the underlying mathematical object. The first one is the more intuitive one and it solves the verification problem. More importantly, it provides us with essential definitions that prove crucial in order to define the second decomposition. The second decomposition is both verification and design friendly. Although this second decomposition only gives an equivalent representation under certain assumptions, it still proves to be a valid design tool even when they do not apply.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Chambolle-Pock's Primal-Dual Method with Mismatched Adjoint

The primal-dual method of Chambolle and Pock is a widely used algorithm to solve various optimization problems written as convex-concave saddle point problems. Each update step involves the application of both the forward linear operator and its adjoint. However, in practical applications like computerized tomography, it is often computationally favourable to replace the adjoint operator by a computationally more efficient approximation. This leads to an adjoint mismatch in the algorithm.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Counting and Boundary Limit theorems for representations of Gromov-hyperbolic groups

Given a Gromov-hyperbolic group $G$ endowed with a finite symmetric generating set, we study the statistics of counting measures on the spheres of the associated Cayley graph under linear representations of $G$. More generally, we obtain a weak law of large numbers for subadditive functions, echoing the classical Fekete lemma. For strongly irreducible and proximal representations, we prove a counting central limit theorem with a Berry--Esseen type error rate and exponential large deviation estimates. Moreover, in the same setting, we show convergence of interpolated normalized matrix norms along geodesic rays to Brownian motion and a functional law of iterated logarithm, paralleling the analogous results in the theory of random matrix products. Our counting large deviation estimates provide a positive answer to a question of Kaimanovich--Kapovich--Schupp. In most cases, our counting limit theorems will be obtained from stronger almost sure limit laws for Patterson--Sullivan measures on the boundary of the group.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Polyhedral Geometry of Pivot Rules and Monotone Paths

Motivated by the analysis of the performance of the simplex method we study the behavior of families of pivot rules of linear programs. We introduce normalized-weight pivot rules which are fundamental for the following reasons: First, they are memory-less, in the sense that the pivots are governed by local information encoded by an arborescence. Second, many of the most used pivot rules belong to that class, and we show this subclass is critical for understanding the complexity of all pivot rules. Finally, normalized-weight pivot rules can be parametrized in a natural continuous manner.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks

Class imbalance occurs in many real-world applications, including image classification, where the number of images in each class differs significantly. With imbalanced data, the generative adversarial networks (GANs) leans to majority class samples. The two recent methods, Balancing GAN (BAGAN) and improved BAGAN (BAGAN-GP), are proposed as an augmentation tool to handle this problem and restore the balance to the data. The former pre-trains the autoencoder weights in an unsupervised manner. However, it is unstable when the images from different categories have similar features. The latter is improved based on BAGAN by facilitating supervised autoencoder training, but the pre-training is biased towards the majority classes. In this work, we propose a novel Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks (CAPGAN) as an augmentation tool to generate realistic synthetic images. In particular, we utilize a conditional convolutional variational autoencoder with supervised and balanced pre-training for the GAN initialization and training with gradient penalty. Our proposed method presents a superior performance of other state-of-the-art methods on the highly imbalanced version of MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, CIFAR-10, and two medical imaging datasets. Our method can synthesize high-quality minority samples in terms of Fréchet inception distance, structural similarity index measure and perceptual quality.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Semiquantum Private Comparison of Size Relationship Based on d-level Single-Particle States

In this paper, we propose a novel semiquantum private comparison (SQPC) protocol of size relationship based on d-level single-particle states. The designed protocol can compare the size relationship of different privacy messages from two classical users with the help of a semi-honest third party (TP), who is permitted to misbehave on her own but cannot be in collusion with anyone else. The correctness analysis shows that this protocol can gain correct comparison results. The security analysis turns out that this protocol can resist famous outside attacks and participant attacks. Moreover, this protocol can guarantee that TP does not know the accurate comparison results. Compared with the only existing SQPC protocol of size relationship (Quantum Inf. Process. 20:124 (2021)), this protocol takes advantage over it on the aspects of initial quantum resource, TP's measurement operations and TP's knowledge about the comparison results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Adaptive Graph Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting

Multivariate time series (MTS) forecasting plays an important role in the automation and optimization of intelligent applications. It is a challenging task, as we need to consider both complex intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. Existing works only learn temporal patterns with the help of single inter-variable dependencies. However, there are multi-scale temporal patterns in many real-world MTS. Single inter-variable dependencies make the model prefer to learn one type of prominent and shared temporal patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-scale adaptive graph neural network (MAGNN) to address the above issue. MAGNN exploits a multi-scale pyramid network to preserve the underlying temporal dependencies at different time scales. Since the inter-variable dependencies may be different under distinct time scales, an adaptive graph learning module is designed to infer the scale-specific inter-variable dependencies without pre-defined priors. Given the multi-scale feature representations and scale-specific inter-variable dependencies, a multi-scale temporal graph neural network is introduced to jointly model intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. After that, we develop a scale-wise fusion module to effectively promote the collaboration across different time scales, and automatically capture the importance of contributed temporal patterns. Experiments on four real-world datasets demonstrate that MAGNN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods across various settings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Interface potential and line tension for Bose-Einstein condensate mixtures near a hard wall

Within Gross-Pitaevskii (GP) theory we derive the interface potential V (l) which describes the interaction between the interface separating two demixed Bose-condensed gases and an optical hard wall at a distance l. Previous work revealed that this interaction gives rise to extraordinary wetting and prewetting phenomena. Calculations that explore non-equilibrium properties by using l as a constraint provide a thorough explanation for this behavior. We find that at bulk two-phase coexistence, V (l) for both complete wetting and partial wetting is monotonic with exponential decay. Remarkably, at the first-order wetting phase transition, V(l) is independent of l. This anomaly explains the infinite continuous degeneracy of the grand potential reported earlier. As a physical application, using V(l) we study the three-phase contact line where the interface meets the wall under a contact angle theta. Employing an interface displacement model we calculate the structure of this inhomogeneity and its line tension tau. Contrary to what happens at a usual first-order wetting transition in systems with short-range forces, tau does not approach a nonzero positive constant for theta going to zero, but instead approaches zero (from below) as would be expected for a critical wetting transition. This hybrid character of tau is a consequence of the absence of a barrier in V(l) at wetting. For a typical V(l) we provide a conjecture for the exact line tension within GP theory.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy