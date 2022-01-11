ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Classification of Codimension-1 Singular Bifurcations in Low-dimensional DAEs

By Ivan Ovsyannikov, Haibo Ruan
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

The study of bifurcations of differential-algebraic equations (DAEs) is the topic of interest for many applied sciences, such as electrical engineering, robotics, etc. While some of them were investigated already, the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Swift and Sure: Hardness-aware Contrastive Learning for Low-dimensional Knowledge Graph Embeddings

Knowledge graph embedding (KGE) has drawn great attention due to its potential in automatic knowledge graph (KG) completion and knowledge-driven tasks. However, recent KGE models suffer from high training cost and large storage space, thus limiting their practicality in real-world applications. To address this challenge, based on the latest findings in the field of Contrastive Learning, we propose a novel KGE training framework called Hardness-aware Low-dimensional Embedding (HaLE). Instead of the traditional Negative Sampling, we design a new loss function based on query sampling that can balance two important training targets, Alignment and Uniformity. Furthermore, we analyze the hardness-aware ability of recent low-dimensional hyperbolic models and propose a lightweight hardness-aware activation mechanism, which can help the KGE models focus on hard instances and speed up convergence. The experimental results show that in the limited training time, HaLE can effectively improve the performance and training speed of KGE models on five commonly-used datasets. The HaLE-trained models can obtain a high prediction accuracy after training few minutes and are competitive compared to the state-of-the-art models in both low- and high-dimensional conditions.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Cosmological future singularities in massive gravity and massive bigravity

We study the future cosmological singularities in the framework of massive gravity and minimal massive bigravity theory. In this regards, we consider the possible classes of finite-time future singularities such as sudden, big rip, big freeze and big brake singularities in the massive universe. In dRGT model with an open expanding universe we obtain the sudden singularity in the future at a finite-time which generally without taking account of any particular realistic equation of state, is not avoidable and except the fluid density, all dynamical physical quantities such as pressure approach to infinity. To complete our study, we search the future cosmological singularities in the context of minimal massive bigravity theory and we find that the cosmology of this theory suffers from the sudden and big brake singularities, in which we can see that the parameters of the model approaches to zero the sudden singularity can be removed.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Absence of a critical nematic phase in the vicinity of the $\rm {SU}(3)$ ferromagnetic point for the one-dimensional spin-1 bilinear-biquadratic model

The absence of a critical nematic phase in the vicinity of the $\rm {SU}(3)$ ferromagnetic point for the one-dimensional spin-1 bilinear-biquadratic model is demonstrated by means of the tensor network algorithms. As it turns out, the phase transition from the ferromagnetic phase to the dimerized phase at the $\rm {SU}(3)$ ferromagnetic point is direct, but not of the first-order. The transition point features highly degenerate ground states, which are scale but not conformally invariant, with the fractal dimension being equal to 2. The conceptual developments in effective field theories - the fractal dimension and the counting rule of the Goldstone modes - play a pivotal role in clarifying the numerical artifacts arising from the finiteness of the bond dimension in the tensor network simulations, which are attributed to a proximity effect to a highly entangled scale or conformally invariant ground state.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magnetoelectric classification of skyrmions

We develop a general theory to classify magnetic skyrmions and related spin textures in terms of their magnetoelectric multipoles. Since magnetic skyrmions are now established in insulating materials, where the magnetoelectric multipoles govern the linear magnetoelectric response, our classification provides a recipe for manipulating the magnetic properties of skyrmions using applied electric fields. We apply our formalism to skyrmions and anti-skyrmions of different helicities, as well as to magnetic bimerons, which are topologically, but not geometrically, equivalent to skyrmions. We show that the non-zero components of the magnetoelectric multipole and magnetoelectric response tensors are uniquely determined by the topology, helicity and geometry of the spin texture. Therefore, we propose straightforward linear magnetoelectric response measurements as an alternative to Lorentz microscopy for characterizing insulating skyrmionic textures.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Singularity#Quasilinear Daes#Heteroclinic
arxiv.org

Schrodinger equations with very singular potentials in Lipschitz domains

Consider operators $L^{V}:=\Delta + V$ in a bounded Lipschitz domain $\Omega \subset \mathbb{R}^N$. Assume that $V\in C^{1,1}(\Omega)$ and $V$ satisfies $V(x) \leq \overline{a} \mathrm{dist}(x,\partial\Omega)^{-2}$ in $\Omega$ and a second condition that guarantees the existence of a ground state $\Phi_V$. If, for example, $V>0$ this condition reads $1<c_H(V)$ (= the Hardy constant relative to $V$). We derive estimates of positive $L_V$ harmonic functions and of positive Green potentials of measures $\tau\in {\mathfrak M}_+(\Omega;\Phi_V)$. These imply estimates of positive $L_V$ supersolutions and of $L_V$ subsolutions. Similar results have been obtained in [7] in the case of smooth domains.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Metric results on inhomogeneously singular vectors

We consider vectors in $\Rm$ that are ''inhomogeneously singular'', i.e. for some given $\ut\in\Rm$ admit an integer vector solution $(q,\underline{p})=(q,p_1,\ldots,p_m)$ to the system. \[. 1\leq q\leq Q, \qquad \Vert q\ux-\underline{p}-\underline{\theta}\Vert\leq cQ^{-1/m}. \] for any $c>0$ and all large $Q$. We show that this set has large packing dimension, and in...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the spectrum of Schrödinger-type operators on two dimensional lattices

We consider a family $$ \widehat H_{a,b}(\mu)=\widehat H_0 +\mu \widehat V_{a,b}\quad \mu>0, $$ of Schrödinger-type operators on the two dimensional lattice $\mathbb{Z}^2,$ where $\widehat H_0$ is a Laurent-Toeplitz-type convolution operator with a given Hopping matrix $\hat{e}$ and $\widehat V_{a,b}$ is a potential taking into account only the zero-range and one-range interactions, i.e., a multiplication operator by a function $\hat v$ such that $\hat v(0)=a,$ $\hat v(x)=b$ for $|x|=1$ and $\hat v(x)=0$ for $|x|\ge2,$ where $a,b\in\mathbb{R}\setminus\{0\}.$ Under certain conditions on the regularity of $\hat{e}$ we completely describe the discrete spectrum of $\hat H_{a,b}(\mu)$ lying above the essential spectrum and study the dependence of eigenvalues on parameters $\mu,$ $a$ and $b.$ Moreover, we characterize the threshold eigenfunctions and resonances.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Researchers detect two-dimensional kagome surface states

Kogome lattices have become a new focus in the study of condensed matter physics for their novel features. However, due to the in-plane and interlayer interactions in materials, the intrinsic features of the 2D kogome lattices are often affected or even destroyed, causing the bulk states of the material to be inconsistent with its characteristic structure in theoretical calculation.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

(5+1)-Dimensional Analytical Brane-World Models: Intersecting Thick Branes

Two co-dimensional thick brane-worlds are investigated in quite general terms for two intersecting scalar fields generating the extra dimension defect. In general, when one considers two co-dimensional thick brane-worlds, the warp factor is constructed as a string-like defect. Considering a twofold-warp factor constructed from two intersecting warp factors, an alternative bulk configuration is examined. With the brane localization thus driven by two crossing scalar fields, the possible solvable models obtained from such a two co-dimensional setup are systematically discussed. The obtained solutions are classified as five different models organized into two subsets for which some of their physical properties are evaluated. For models $I$ and $II$, in the first subset, Einstein equation solutions are rigidly defined, up to some arbitrary constant. For models $III$, $IV$ and $V$, in the second subset, an additional degree of freedom not constrained by Einstein equations is admitted. The solutions are all obtained from a departure statement of assuming a conformally flat metric for the internal space, which is concomitant to the proper choice of coordinates. Eventual singularities in the curvature are identified, however, without affecting the physical appeal of the solutions described in terms of the stress energy tensor patterns, which are shown to be free of singularities for model $IV$, besides admitting straightforward reductions to $(4+1)$-dimensions. In particular, from the framework of models $III$ and $IV$, one is able to achieve brane-world solutions over two different geometries of $\mathbb{S}^{2}$ which, as demonstrated, can be reduced to trivial and non-trivial extensions of the well-known $(4+1)$-dimensional brane-worlds.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A novel framework for the three-dimensional NLTE inverse problem

Inversion of spectropolarimetric observations of the solar upper atmosphere is one of the most challenging goals in solar physics. If we account for all relevant ingredients of the spectral line formation process such as three-dimensional (3D) radiative transfer out of local thermodynamic equilibrium (NLTE), the task becomes extremely computationally expensive. Instead of generalizing 1D methods to 3D, we develop a new approach to the inverse problem. In our meshfree method we do not consider the requirement of 3D NLTE consistency as an obstacle, but as a natural regularization with respect to the traditional pixel-by-pixel methods. This leads to more robust and less ambiguous solutions. We solve the 3D NLTE inverse problem as an unconstrained global minimization problem avoiding repetitive evaluations of the $\Lambda$~operator. Apart from 3D NLTE consistency, the method allows to easily include additional conditions of physical consistency such as zero divergence of the magnetic field. Stochastic ingredients make the method less prone to ending up in local minima of the loss function. Our method is capable of solving the inverse problem by orders of magnitude faster than it would be possible using grid-based methods. The method can provide accurate and physically consistent results if sufficient computing time is available, but also approximate solutions in case of very complex plasma structures or limited computing time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional volumetric deconvolution in coherent optics and holography

Methods of three-dimensional deconvolution (3DD) or volumetric deconvolution of optical complex-valued wavefronts diffracted by 3D samples with the 3D point spread function are presented. Particularly, the quantitative correctness of the recovered 3D sample distributions is addressed. Samples consisting of point-like objects can be retrieved from their 3D diffracted wavefronts with non-iterative (Wiener filter) 3DD. Continuous extended samples, including complex-valued (phase) samples, can be retrieved with iterative (Gold and Richardson-Lucy) 3DD algorithms. It is shown that quantitatively correct 3D sample distribution can be only recovered with iterative 3DD, and with the optimal protocols provided. It is demonstrated that 3DD can improve the lateral resolution to the resolution limit and the axial resolution can be at least four times better than the resolution limit. The presented 3DD methods of complex-valued optical fields can be applied for 3D optical imaging and holography.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Riemannian Surfaces with Simple Singularities

In this note we discuss the geometry of Riemannian surfaces having a discrete set of singular points. We assume the conformal structure extends through the singularities and the curvature is integrable. Such points are called \emph{simple singularities}. We first describe them locally and then globally using the notion of (real) divisor. We formulate a Gauss-Bonnet formula and relate it to some asymptotic isoperimetric ratio. We prove a classifications theorem for flat metrics with simple singularities on a compact surface and discuss the Berger--Nirenberg Problem on surfaces with a divisor. We finally discuss the relation with spherical polyhedra.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Checkerboard solid of dipolar excitons in a two-dimensional lattice

C. Lagoin, U. Bhattacharya, T. Grass, R. Chhajlany, T. Salamon, K. Baldwin, L. Pfeiffer, M. Lewenstein, M. Holzmann, F. Dubin. The Hubbard model constitutes one of the most celebrated theoretical frameworks of condensed-matter physics. It describes strongly correlated phases of interacting quantum particles confined in a lattice potential. For bosons, in the last two decades the Hubbard Hamiltonian has been deeply scrutinised in the regime of short-range on-site interactions. On the other hand, extensions to longer-range interactions between nearest neighbouring lattice sites have remained mostly elusive experimentally. Accessing this regime constitutes a well identified research frontier where quantum matter phases can spontaneously break the lattice symmetry. Here we unveil one of such phases, precisely the long-sought-after checkerboard solid. It is accessed by confining semiconductors dipolar excitons in a two-dimensional square lattice. The exciton checkerboard is signalled by a strongly minimised compressibility at half-filling of the lattice sites, in quantitative agreement with theoretical expectations. Our observations thus highlight that dipolar excitons enable controlled implementations of extended Bose-Hubbard Hamiltonians.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Parallel Low-Rank Solver for the Six-Dimensional Vlasov-Maxwell Equations

Continuum Vlasov simulations can be utilized for highly accurate modelling of fully kinetic plasmas. Great progress has been made recently regarding the applicability of the method in realistic plasma configurations. However, a reduction of the high computational cost that is inherent to fully kinetic simulations would be desirable, especially at high velocity space resolutions. For this purpose, low-rank approximations can be employed. The so far available low-rank solvers are restricted to either electrostatic systems or low dimensionality and can therefore not be applied to most space, astrophysical and fusion plasmas. In this paper we present a new parallel low-rank solver for the full six-dimensional electromagnetic Vlasov-Maxwell equations with a compression of the particle distribution function in velocity space. Special attention is paid to mass conservation and Gauss's law. The low-rank Vlasov solver is applied to standard benchmark problems of plasma turbulence and magnetic reconnection and compared to the full grid method. It yields accurate results at significantly reduced computational cost.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Mean curvature flow of area decreasing maps in codimension two

We consider the graphical mean curvature flow of strictly area decreasing maps $f:M\to N$ between a compact Riemannian manifold $M$ of dimension $m> 1$ and a complete Riemannian surface $N$ of bounded geometry. We prove long-time existence of the flow and that the strictly area decreasing property is preserved, when the Ricci curvature $\Ric_M$ on $M$ satisfies the main condition.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On (almost) $2$-$Y$-homogeneous distance-biregular graphs

Let $\Gamma$ denote a bipartite graph with vertex set $X$, color partitions $Y$, $Y'$, and assume that every vertex in $Y$ has eccentricity $D\ge 3$. For $z\in X$ and a non-negative integer $i$, let $\Gamma_{i}(z)$ denote the set of vertices in $X$ that are at distance $i$ from $z$. Graph $\Gamma$ is almost $2$-$Y$-homogeneous whenever for all $i \; (1\leq i \leq D-2)$ and for all $x\in Y$, $y \in \Gamma_2(x)$ and $z \in \Gamma_{i}(x)\cap\Gamma_i(y)$, the number of common neighbours of $x$ and $y$ which are at distance $i-1$ from $z$ is independent of the choice of $x$, $y$ and $z$. In addition, if the above condition holds also for $i=D-1$, then we say that $\Gamma$ is $2$-$Y$-homogeneous.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Magnetoelectricity in two-dimensional materials

Since the initial isolation of few-layer graphene, a plethora of two-dimensional atomic crystals has become available, covering almost all known materials types including metals, semiconductors, superconductors, ferro- and antiferromagnets. These advances have augmented the already existing variety of two-dimensional materials that are routinely realized by quantum confinement in bulk-semiconductor heterostructures. This review focuses on the type of material for which two-dimensional realizations are still being actively sought: magnetoelectrics. We present an overview of current theoretical expectation and experimental progress towards fabricating low-dimensional versions of such materials that can be magnetized by electric charges and polarized electrically by an applied magnetic field - unusual electromagnetic properties that could be the basis for various useful applications. The interplay between spatial confinement and magnetoelectricity is illustrated using the paradigmatic example of magnetic-monopole fields generated by electric charges in or near magnetoelectric media. For the purpose of this discussion, the image-charge method familiar from electrostatics is extended to solve the boundary-value problem for a magnetoelectric medium in the finite-width slab geometry using image dyons, i.e., point objects having both electric and magnetic charges. We discuss salient features of the magnetoelectrically induced fields arising in the thin-width limit.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Manifoldron: Direct Space Partition via Manifold Discovery

A neural network with the widely-used ReLU activation has been shown to partition the sample space into many convex polytopes for prediction. However, the parameterized way a neural network and other machine learning models use to partition the space has imperfections, e.g., the compromised interpretability for complex models, the inflexibility in decision boundary construction due to the generic character of the model, and the risk of being trapped into shortcut solutions. In contrast, although the non-parameterized models can adorably avoid or downplay these issues, they are usually insufficiently powerful either due to over-simplification or the failure to accommodate the manifold structures of data. In this context, we first propose a new type of machine learning models referred to as Manifoldron that directly derives decision boundaries from data and partitions the space via manifold structure discovery. Then, we systematically analyze the key characteristics of the Manifoldron including interpretability, manifold characterization capability, and its link to neural networks. The experimental results on 9 small and 11 large datasets demonstrate that the proposed Manifoldron performs competitively compared to the mainstream machine learning models. We have shared our code this https URL for free download and evaluation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning in Time-Varying Systems: an Empirical Study

Recent research has turned to Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve challenging decision problems, as an alternative to hand-tuned heuristics. RL can learn good policies without the need for modeling the environment's dynamics. Despite this promise, RL remains an impractical solution for many real-world systems problems. A particularly challenging case occurs when the environment changes over time, i.e. it exhibits non-stationarity. In this work, we characterize the challenges introduced by non-stationarity and develop a framework for addressing them to train RL agents in live systems. Such agents must explore and learn new environments, without hurting the system's performance, and remember them over time. To this end, our framework (1) identifies different environments encountered by the live system, (2) explores and trains a separate expert policy for each environment, and (3) employs safeguards to protect the system's performance. We apply our framework to two systems problems: straggler mitigation and adaptive video streaming, and evaluate it against a variety of alternative approaches using real-world and synthetic data. We show that each component of our framework is necessary to cope with non-stationarity.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy