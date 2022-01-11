ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Restricted invertibility of continuous matrix functions

By Adrian Fan, Jack Montemuro, Pavlos Motakis, Naina Praveen, Alyssa Rusonik, Paul Skoufranis, Noam Tobin
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

Motivated by an influential result of Bourgain and Tzafriri, we consider continuous matrix functions $A:\mathbb{R}\to M_{n\times n}$ and lower $\ell_2$-norm bounds associated with their restriction to certain subspaces. We prove that for...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Dynamical zeta functions for billiards

Let $D \subset {\mathbb R}^d,\: d \geqslant 2,$ be the union of a finite collection of pairwise disjoint strictly convex compact obstacles. Let $\mu_j \in {\mathbb C},\: {\rm Im}\: \mu_j > 0,$ be the resonances of the Laplacian in the exterior of $D$ with Neumann or Dirichlet boundary condition on $\partial D$. For $d$ odd, $u(t) = \sum_j e^{i |t| \mu_j}$ is a distribution in $ \mathcal{D}'({\mathbb R} \setminus \{0\})$ and the Laplace transforms of the leading singularities of $u(t)$ yield the dynamical zeta functions $\eta_{\mathrm N},\: \eta_{\mathrm D}$ for Neumann and Dirichlet boundary conditions, respectively. These zeta functions play a crucial role in the analysis of the distribution of the resonances. Under the non-eclipse condition, for $d \geqslant 2$ we show that $\eta_{\mathrm N}$ and $\eta_\mathrm D$ admit a meromorphic continuation in the whole complex plane. In the particular case when the boundary $\partial D$ is real analytic, by using a result of Fried (1995), we prove that the function $\eta_\mathrm{D}$ cannot be entire. Following the result of Ikawa (1988), this implies the existence of a strip $\{z \in {\mathbb C}: \: 0 < {\rm Im}\: z \leq\delta\}$ containing an infinite number of resonances $\mu_j$ for the Dirichlet problem.
arxiv.org

Deep neural networks for smooth approximation of physics with higher order and continuity B-spline base functions

This paper deals with the following important research question. Traditionally, the neural network employs non-linear activation functions concatenated with linear operators to approximate a given physical phenomenon. They "fill the space" with the concatenations of the activation functions and linear operators and adjust their coefficients to approximate the physical phenomena. We claim that it is better to "fill the space" with linear combinations of smooth higher-order B-splines base functions as employed by isogeometric analysis and utilize the neural networks to adjust the coefficients of linear combinations. In other words, the possibilities of using neural networks for approximating the B-spline base functions' coefficients and by approximating the solution directly are evaluated. Solving differential equations with neural networks has been proposed by Maziar Raissi et al. in 2017 by introducing Physics-informed Neural Networks (PINN), which naturally encode underlying physical laws as prior information. Approximation of coefficients using a function as an input leverages the well-known capability of neural networks being universal function approximators. In essence, in the PINN approach the network approximates the value of the given field at a given point. We present an alternative approach, where the physcial quantity is approximated as a linear combination of smooth B-spline basis functions, and the neural network approximates the coefficients of B-splines. This research compares results from the DNN approximating the coefficients of the linear combination of B-spline basis functions, with the DNN approximating the solution directly. We show that our approach is cheaper and more accurate when approximating smooth physical fields.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Variational Inverting Network for Statistical Inverse Problems of Partial Differential Equations

To quantify uncertainties of the inverse problems governed by partial differential equations (PDEs), the inverse problems are transformed into statistical inference problems based on Bayes' formula. Recently, infinite-dimensional Bayesian analysis methods are introduced to give a rigorous characterization and construct dimension-independent algorithms. However, there are three major challenges for infinite-dimensional Bayesian methods: prior measures usually only behaves like regularizers (can hardly incorporate prior information efficiently); complex noises (e.g., more practical non-identically distributed noises) are rarely considered; many computationally expensive forward PDEs need to be solved in order to estimate posterior statistical quantities. To address these issues, we propose a general infinite-dimensional inference framework based on a detailed analysis on the infinite-dimensional variational inference method and the ideas of deep generative models that are popular in the machine learning community. Specifically, by introducing some measure equivalence assumptions, we derive the evidence lower bound in the infinite-dimensional setting and provide possible parametric strategies that yield a general inference framework named variational inverting network (VINet). This inference framework has the ability to encode prior and noise information from learning examples. In addition, relying on the power of deep neural networks, the posterior mean and variance can be efficiently generated in the inference stage in an explicit manner. In numerical experiments, we design specific network structures that yield a computable VINet from the general inference framework.Numerical examples of linear inverse problems governed by an elliptic equation and the Helmholtz equation are given to illustrate the effectiveness of the proposed inference framework.
SCIENCE
videomaker.com

What is the function of an iris diaphragm?

If you’re familiar with the exposure triangle, you’ve likely already experimented with different aperture settings on your camera. Apertures are important tools in any videographer’s arsenal, but what exactly is the aperture and how does it work? Let’s take a closer look at the mechanism that makes the aperture possible — the iris diaphragm.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Functional Analysis
arxiv.org

Density Functional Theory Transformed into a One-electron Reduced Density Matrix Functional Theory for the Capture of Static Correlation

Density functional theory (DFT), the most widely adopted method in modern computational chemistry, fails to describe accurately the electronic structure of strongly correlated systems. Here we show that DFT can be formally and practically transformed into a one-electron reduced-density-matrix (1-RDM) functional theory, which can address the limitations of DFT while retaining favorable computational scaling compared to wavefunction-based approaches. In addition to relaxing the idempotency restriction on the 1-RDM in the kinetic energy term, we add a quadratic 1-RDM-based term to DFT's density-based exchange-correlation functional. Our approach, which we implement by quadratic semidefinite programming at DFT's computational scaling of $O(r^{3})$, yields substantial improvements over traditional DFT in the description of static correlation in chemical structures and processes such as singlet biradicals and bond dissociations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

$\ell_1$-norm constrained multi-block sparse canonical correlation analysis via proximal gradient descent

Multi-block CCA constructs linear relationships explaining coherent variations across multiple blocks of data. We view the multi-block CCA problem as finding leading generalized eigenvectors and propose to solve it via a proximal gradient descent algorithm with $\ell_1$ constraint for high dimensional data. In particular, we use a decaying sequence of constraints over proximal iterations, and show that the resulting estimate is rate-optimal under suitable assumptions. Although several previous works have demonstrated such optimality for the $\ell_0$ constrained problem using iterative approaches, the same level of theoretical understanding for the $\ell_1$ constrained formulation is still lacking. We also describe an easy-to-implement deflation procedure to estimate multiple eigenvectors sequentially. We compare our proposals to several existing methods whose implementations are available on R CRAN, and the proposed methods show competitive performances in both simulations and a real data example.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Compact Graph Structure Learning via Mutual Information Compression

Graph Structure Learning (GSL) recently has attracted considerable attentions in its capacity of optimizing graph structure as well as learning suitable parameters of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) simultaneously. Current GSL methods mainly learn an optimal graph structure (final view) from single or multiple information sources (basic views), however the theoretical guidance on what is the optimal graph structure is still unexplored. In essence, an optimal graph structure should only contain the information about tasks while compress redundant noise as much as possible, which is defined as "minimal sufficient structure", so as to maintain the accurancy and robustness. How to obtain such structure in a principled way? In this paper, we theoretically prove that if we optimize basic views and final view based on mutual information, and keep their performance on labels simultaneously, the final view will be a minimal sufficient structure. With this guidance, we propose a Compact GSL architecture by MI compression, named CoGSL. Specifically, two basic views are extracted from original graph as two inputs of the model, which are refinedly reestimated by a view estimator. Then, we propose an adaptive technique to fuse estimated views into the final view. Furthermore, we maintain the performance of estimated views and the final view and reduce the mutual information of every two views. To comprehensively evaluate the performance of CoGSL, we conduct extensive experiments on several datasets under clean and attacked conditions, which demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of CoGSL.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

When less is more: Simplifying inputs aids neural network understanding

How do neural network image classifiers respond to simpler and simpler inputs? And what do such responses reveal about the learning process? To answer these questions, we need a clear measure of input simplicity (or inversely, complexity), an optimization objective that correlates with simplification, and a framework to incorporate such objective into training and inference. Lastly we need a variety of testbeds to experiment and evaluate the impact of such simplification on learning. In this work, we measure simplicity with the encoding bit size given by a pretrained generative model, and minimize the bit size to simplify inputs in training and inference. We investigate the effect of such simplification in several scenarios: conventional training, dataset condensation and post-hoc explanations. In all settings, inputs are simplified along with the original classification task, and we investigate the trade-off between input simplicity and task performance. For images with injected distractors, such simplification naturally removes superfluous information. For dataset condensation, we find that inputs can be simplified with almost no accuracy degradation. When used in post-hoc explanation, our learning-based simplification approach offers a valuable new tool to explore the basis of network decisions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Saliency Constrained Arbitrary Image Style Transfer using SIFT and DCNN

This paper develops a new image synthesis approach to transfer an example image (style image) to other images (content images) by using Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (DCNN) model. When common neural style transfer methods are used, the textures and colors in the style image are usually transferred imperfectly to the content image, or some visible errors are generated. This paper proposes a novel saliency constrained method to reduce or avoid such effects. It first evaluates some existing saliency detection methods to select the most suitable one for use in our method. The selected saliency detection method is used to detect the object in the style image, corresponding to the object of the content image with the same saliency. In addition, aim to solve the problem that the size or resolution is different in the style image and content, the scale-invariant feature transform is used to generate a series of style images and content images which can be used to generate more feature maps for patches matching. It then proposes a new loss function combining the saliency loss, style loss and content loss, adding gradient of saliency constraint into style transfer in iterations. Finally the source images and saliency detection results are utilized as multichannel input to an improved deep CNN framework for style transfer. The experiments show that the saliency maps of source images can help find the correct matching and avoid artifacts. Experimental results on different kind of images demonstrate that our method outperforms nine representative methods from recent publications and has good robustness.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Emergence of Machine Language: Towards Symbolic Intelligence with Neural Networks

Representation is a core issue in artificial intelligence. Humans use discrete language to communicate and learn from each other, while machines use continuous features (like vector, matrix, or tensor in deep neural networks) to represent cognitive patterns. Discrete symbols are low-dimensional, decoupled, and have strong reasoning ability, while continuous features are high-dimensional, coupled, and have incredible abstracting capabilities. In recent years, deep learning has developed the idea of continuous representation to the extreme, using millions of parameters to achieve high accuracies. Although this is reasonable from the statistical perspective, it has other major problems like lacking interpretability, poor generalization, and is easy to be attacked. Since both paradigms have strengths and weaknesses, a better choice is to seek reconciliation. In this paper, we make an initial attempt towards this direction. Specifically, we propose to combine symbolism and connectionism principles by using neural networks to derive a discrete representation. This process is highly similar to human language, which is a natural combination of discrete symbols and neural systems, where the brain processes continuous signals and represents intelligence via discrete language. To mimic this functionality, we denote our approach as machine language. By designing an interactive environment and task, we demonstrated that machines could generate a spontaneous, flexible, and semantic language through cooperation. Moreover, through experiments we show that discrete language representation has several advantages compared with continuous feature representation, from the aspects of interpretability, generalization, and robustness.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Machine Learning of polymer types from the spectral signature of Raman spectroscopy microplastics data

The tools and technology that are currently used to analyze chemical compound structures that identify polymer types in microplastics are not well-calibrated for environmentally weathered microplastics. Microplastics that have been degraded by environmental weathering factors can offer less analytic certainty than samples of microplastics that have not been exposed to weathering processes. Machine learning tools and techniques allow us to better calibrate the research tools for certainty in microplastics analysis. In this paper, we investigate whether the signatures (Raman shift values) are distinct enough such that well studied machine learning (ML) algorithms can learn to identify polymer types using a relatively small amount of labeled input data when the samples have not been impacted by environmental degradation. Several ML models were trained on a well-known repository, Spectral Libraries of Plastic Particles (SLOPP), that contain Raman shift and intensity results for a range of plastic particles, then tested on environmentally aged plastic particles (SloPP-E) consisting of 22 polymer types. After extensive preprocessing and augmentation, the trained random forest model was then tested on the SloPP-E dataset resulting in an improvement in classification accuracy of 93.81% from 89%.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Theory of collective topologically-protected Majorana fermion excitations of networks of localized Majorana modes

Predictions of localized Majorana modes, and ideas for manipulating these degrees of freedom, are the two key ingredients in proposals for physical platforms for Majorana quantum computation. Several proposals envisage a scalable network of such Majorana modes coupled bilinearly to each other by quantum-mechanical mixing amplitudes. Here, we develop a theoretical framework for characterizing collective topologically-protected zero-energy Majorana fermion excitations of such networks of localized Majorana modes. A key ingredient in our work is the Gallai-Edmonds decomposition of a general graph, which we use to obtain an alternate "local" proof of a "global" result of Lov{á}sz and Anderson on the dimension of the topologically-protected null space of {\em real skew-symmetric} (or pure-imaginary hermitean) adjacency matrices of general graphs. Our approach to Lov{á}sz and Anderson's result constructs a maximally-localized basis for the said null-space from the Gallai-Edmonds decomposition of the graph. Applied to the graph of the Majorana network in question, this gives a method for characterizing basis-independent properties of these collective topologically-protected Majorana fermion excitations, and relating these properties to the correlation function of monomers in the ensemble of maximum matchings (maximally-packed dimer covers) of the corresponding network graph. Our approach can also be used to understand vacancy-induced Curie tails in generalizations (on non-bipartite lattices) of Kitaev's honeycomb model.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

De Rham compatible Deep Neural Networks

We construct several classes of neural networks with ReLU and BiSU (Binary Step Unit) activations, which exactly emulate the lowest order Finite Element (FE) spaces on regular, simplicial partitions of polygonal and polyhedral domains $\Omega \subset \mathbb{R}^d$, $d=2,3$. For continuous, piecewise linear (CPwL) functions, our constructions generalize previous results in that arbitrary, regular simplicial partitions of $\Omega$ are admitted, also in arbitrary dimension $d\geq 2$.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

HYLDA: End-to-end Hybrid Learning Domain Adaptation for LiDAR Semantic Segmentation

In this paper we address the problem of training a LiDAR semantic segmentation network using a fully-labeled source dataset and a target dataset that only has a small number of labels. To this end, we develop a novel image-to-image translation engine, and couple it with a LiDAR semantic segmentation network, resulting in an integrated domain adaptation architecture we call HYLDA. To train the system end-to-end, we adopt a diverse set of learning paradigms, including 1) self-supervision on a simple auxiliary reconstruction task, 2) semi-supervised training using a few available labeled target domain frames, and 3) unsupervised training on the fake translated images generated by the image-to-image translation stage, together with the labeled frames from the source domain. In the latter case, the semantic segmentation network participates in the updating of the image-to-image translation engine. We demonstrate experimentally that HYLDA effectively addresses the challenging problem of improving generalization on validation data from the target domain when only a few target labeled frames are available for training. We perform an extensive evaluation where we compare HYLDA against strong baseline methods using two publicly available LiDAR semantic segmentation datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On (almost) $2$-$Y$-homogeneous distance-biregular graphs

Let $\Gamma$ denote a bipartite graph with vertex set $X$, color partitions $Y$, $Y'$, and assume that every vertex in $Y$ has eccentricity $D\ge 3$. For $z\in X$ and a non-negative integer $i$, let $\Gamma_{i}(z)$ denote the set of vertices in $X$ that are at distance $i$ from $z$. Graph $\Gamma$ is almost $2$-$Y$-homogeneous whenever for all $i \; (1\leq i \leq D-2)$ and for all $x\in Y$, $y \in \Gamma_2(x)$ and $z \in \Gamma_{i}(x)\cap\Gamma_i(y)$, the number of common neighbours of $x$ and $y$ which are at distance $i-1$ from $z$ is independent of the choice of $x$, $y$ and $z$. In addition, if the above condition holds also for $i=D-1$, then we say that $\Gamma$ is $2$-$Y$-homogeneous.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

StAnD: A Dataset of Linear Static Analysis Problems

Static analysis of structures is a fundamental step for determining the stability of structures. Both linear and non-linear static analyses consist of the resolution of sparse linear systems obtained by the finite element method. The development of fast and optimized solvers for sparse linear systems appearing in structural engineering requires data to compare existing approaches, tune algorithms or to evaluate new ideas. We introduce the Static Analysis Dataset (StAnD) containing 303.000 static analysis problems obtained applying realistic loads to simulated frame structures. Along with the dataset, we publish a detailed benchmark comparison of the running time of existing solvers both on CPU and GPU. We release the code used to generate the dataset and benchmark existing solvers on Github. To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest dataset for static analysis problems and it is the first public dataset of sparse linear systems (containing both the matrix and a realistic constant term).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Temporal Video Grounding with Deep Semantic Clustering

Temporal video grounding (TVG) aims to localize a target segment in a video according to a given sentence query. Though respectable works have made decent achievements in this task, they severely rely on abundant video-query paired data, which is expensive and time-consuming to collect in real-world scenarios. In this paper, we explore whether a video grounding model can be learned without any paired annotations. To the best of our knowledge, this paper is the first work trying to address TVG in an unsupervised setting. Considering there is no paired supervision, we propose a novel Deep Semantic Clustering Network (DSCNet) to leverage all semantic information from the whole query set to compose the possible activity in each video for grounding. Specifically, we first develop a language semantic mining module, which extracts implicit semantic features from the whole query set. Then, these language semantic features serve as the guidance to compose the activity in video via a video-based semantic aggregation module. Finally, we utilize a foreground attention branch to filter out the redundant background activities and refine the grounding results. To validate the effectiveness of our DSCNet, we conduct experiments on both ActivityNet Captions and Charades-STA datasets. The results demonstrate that DSCNet achieves competitive performance, and even outperforms most weakly-supervised approaches.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Contrastive Laplacian Eigenmaps

Graph contrastive learning attracts/disperses node representations for similar/dissimilar node pairs under some notion of similarity. It may be combined with a low-dimensional embedding of nodes to preserve intrinsic and structural properties of a graph. In this paper, we extend the celebrated Laplacian Eigenmaps with contrastive learning, and call them COntrastive Laplacian EigenmapS (COLES). Starting from a GAN-inspired contrastive formulation, we show that the Jensen-Shannon divergence underlying many contrastive graph embedding models fails under disjoint positive and negative distributions, which may naturally emerge during sampling in the contrastive setting. In contrast, we demonstrate analytically that COLES essentially minimizes a surrogate of Wasserstein distance, which is known to cope well under disjoint distributions. Moreover, we show that the loss of COLES belongs to the family of so-called block-contrastive losses, previously shown to be superior compared to pair-wise losses typically used by contrastive methods. We show on popular benchmarks/backbones that COLES offers favourable accuracy/scalability compared to DeepWalk, GCN, Graph2Gauss, DGI and GRACE baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Determining liquid crystal properties with ordinal networks and machine learning

Machine learning methods are becoming increasingly important for the development of materials science. In spite of this, the use of image analysis in the development of these systems is still recent and underexplored, especially in materials often studied via optical imaging techniques such as liquid crystals. Here we apply the recently proposed method of ordinal networks to map optical textures obtained from experimental samples of liquid crystals into complex networks and use this representation jointly with a simple statistical learning algorithm to investigate different physical properties of these materials. Our research demonstrates that ordinal networks formed by only 24 nodes encode crucial information about liquid crystal properties, thus allowing us to train simple machine learning models capable of identifying and classifying mesophase transitions, distinguishing among different doping concentrations used to induce chiral mesophases, and predicting sample temperatures with outstanding accuracy. The precision and scalability of our approach indicate it can be used to probe properties of different materials in situations involving large-scale datasets or real-time monitoring systems.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy