Music

Concerts for the week of January 13-19

Anchorage Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska Center for the Performing Arts – Tiny Beautiful Things 7p-8:30p. Eddies Sport’s Bar – KBEAR Country Night with DJ Steve Franklin 8p-12a Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Joe's 40th Birthday Bash! 8p-12a Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a Garcia’s...

Paso Robles Daily News

Chanticleer to perform with Cal Poly choirs on Feb. 1

Concert to feature the world premiere of Nico Muhly’s ‘Beauty of the Day’. – The Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer and two Cal Poly choirs will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Miossi Hall of the Performing Arts Center. The concert is titled “Beauty...
MUSIC
Deerfield Valley News

Mandolin music this weekend

PUTNEY - Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music will present an evening of bluegrass, jazz, Romani, classical, and roots music by three of Vermont’s finest mandolinists: Will Patton, Matt Flinner, and Jamie Masefield; and accompanied by acoustic bassist Pat Melvin. The concert will take place on Saturday, January 8 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill. Fiddler and singer Lissa Schneckenburger, of Brattleboro-based trio Low Lily, will open the show. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door, and $5 virtual. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows and masks are required while inside the venue. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For more information call (802) 387-0102 or visit the website.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Kokomo Perspective

Upcoming concerts for the week of January 6-12

Eddies Sports Bar – KBEAR Country Night with DJ Steve Franklin 8p-12a Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday with DJ Joe Brady 7p-12a Yukon Bar (Seward) – Thursday Night Open Jam with Ben Sayers 7p-3a Friday January 7th.
MUSIC
pasadenaweekly.com

January, February Restoration concerts canceled

Due to the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus, the January and February performances sponsored by the Restoration Concerts Series in South Pasadena have been canceled. The Jan. 16 concert was to feature a performance by Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu on violin and Ines Irawati on piano. On Feb. 6,...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

