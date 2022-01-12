Concerts for the week of January 13-19

PUTNEY - Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music will present an evening of bluegrass, jazz, Romani, classical, and roots music by three of Vermont’s finest mandolinists: Will Patton, Matt Flinner, and Jamie Masefield; and accompanied by acoustic bassist Pat Melvin. The concert will take place on Saturday, January 8 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill. Fiddler and singer Lissa Schneckenburger, of Brattleboro-based trio Low Lily, will open the show. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door, and $5 virtual. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows and masks are required while inside the venue. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For more information call (802) 387-0102 or visit the website.

