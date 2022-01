In Thursday's trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day down by 0.03%. The Resources 10 sector went down by 0.28%, the Financial 15 went up by 0.95%, the Industrial 25 went down by 0.10% and lastly the South African Listed Property index up by 0.14%. The rand traded at R15.37 against the United States Dollar, R21.09 against the Great British pound , and R17.62 against the Euro . Rand gained back on Thursday after two days of strong gains on a retreating dollar.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO