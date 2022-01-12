ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Li-Yau and Harnack inequalities via curvature-dimension conditions for discrete long-range jump operators including the fractional discrete Laplacian

By Sebastian Kräss, Frederic Weber, Rico Zacher
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We consider operators of the form $L u(x) = \sum_{y \in \mathbb{Z}} k(x-y) \big( u(y) - u(x)\big)$ on the one-dimensional lattice with symmetric, integrable kernel $k$. We prove several results stating that...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Thresholds and more bands of A.C. spectrum for the Molchanov--Vainberg Schrödinger operator with a more general long range condition

The existence of absolutely continuous (a.c.) spectrum for the discrete Molchanov-Vainberg Schrödinger operator $D+V$ on $\ell^2(\mathbb{Z}^d)$, in dimensions $d\geq 2$, is further investigated for potentials $V$ satisfying the long range condition $n_i(V-\tau_i ^{\kappa}V)(n) = O(\ln^{-q}(|n|))$ for some $q>2$, $\kappa \in \mathbb{N}$ even, and all $1 \leq i \leq d$, as $|n| \to \infty$. $\tau_i ^{\kappa} V$ is the potential shifted by $\kappa$ units on the $i^{\text{th}}$ coordinate. In this article \textit{finite} linear combinations of conjugate operators are constructed. These lead to more bands of a.c.\ spectrum being found. However, the new bands of a.c. spectrum are justified mainly by graphical evidence because the coefficients of the linear combinations are obtained by numerical polynomial interpolation. At the same time, an infinitely countable set of thresholds is rigorously identified (these will be defined exactly in the article). We conjecture that the spectrum of $D+V$ in dimension 2 is void of singular continuous spectrum, and that consecutive thresholds constitute endpoints of a band of a.c. spectrum.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Self-similarity of dynamical structure factors for fractional quantum Hall states with long-range interactions

Dynamical structure factors are central quantities in the analysis of quantum many-body states, since they describe the response of many-body systems to external perturbations and hence directly correspond to observables in experiments. In this paper, we evaluate a momentum-averaged dynamical density structure factor for the fermionic $\nu=1/3$ fractional quantum Hall state on a torus, using the continued fraction method to compute the dynamical correlation function. We highlight the discrepancy between the structure factors corresponding to the short-range $V_1$ and long-range Coulomb interactions, despite both models yielding ground states in the same universality class. Motivated by this, we establish a scaling relation for the screened Coulomb structure factor with respect to interaction range, and expose an inherent self-similarity of structure factors for long-range interactions in the frequency domain. Finally, we demonstrate that Haldane pseudopotentials may be used to approximate the structure factor for long-range interactions on the torus, provided that the interaction is sufficiently screened. These results highlight the self-similar properties of structure factors for fractional quantum Hall states with long-range interactions and show how they can be efficiently approximated in numerical models.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks

Class imbalance occurs in many real-world applications, including image classification, where the number of images in each class differs significantly. With imbalanced data, the generative adversarial networks (GANs) leans to majority class samples. The two recent methods, Balancing GAN (BAGAN) and improved BAGAN (BAGAN-GP), are proposed as an augmentation tool to handle this problem and restore the balance to the data. The former pre-trains the autoencoder weights in an unsupervised manner. However, it is unstable when the images from different categories have similar features. The latter is improved based on BAGAN by facilitating supervised autoencoder training, but the pre-training is biased towards the majority classes. In this work, we propose a novel Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks (CAPGAN) as an augmentation tool to generate realistic synthetic images. In particular, we utilize a conditional convolutional variational autoencoder with supervised and balanced pre-training for the GAN initialization and training with gradient penalty. Our proposed method presents a superior performance of other state-of-the-art methods on the highly imbalanced version of MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, CIFAR-10, and two medical imaging datasets. Our method can synthesize high-quality minority samples in terms of Fréchet inception distance, structural similarity index measure and perceptual quality.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

On the representativeness of approximate solutions of discrete optimization problems with interval cost function

We consider discrete optimization problems with interval uncertainty of cost function coefficients. The interval uncertainty models the measurements errors. A possible optimal solution is a solution that is optimal for some possible values of the coefficients. The probability of a possible solution is a probability of obtaining such coefficients that the solution is optimal. Similarly we define the notion of a possible approximate solution and its probability. We consider a possible solution unrepresentative if its probability less than some boundary value. The mean (optimal or approximate) solution is a solution that we obtain for mean values of interval coefficients. We show that the share of instances of a discrete optimization problem with unrepresentative mean approximate solution may be large enough for rather small values of errors.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curvature#Inequalities#Ap
arxiv.org

Linearized Boltzmann Collision Operator: I. Polyatomic Molecules Modeled by a Discrete Internal Energy Variable and Multicomponent Mixtures

The linearized collision operator of the Boltzmann equation can in a natural way be written as a sum of a positive multiplication operator, the collision frequency, and an integral operator. Compactness of the integral operator for monatomic single species is a classical result, while corresponding result for mixtures is more recently obtained. In this work the compactness of the operator for polyatomic single species, where the polyatomicity is modeled by a discrete internal energy variable, is studied. With a probabilistic formulation of the collision operator as a starting point, compactness is obtained by proving that the integral operator is a sum of Hilbert-Schmidt integral operators and approximately Hilbert-Schmidt integral operators, under some assumptions on the collision kernel. Self-adjointness of the linearized collision operator follows. Moreover, bounds on - including coercivity of - the collision frequency are obtained for a hard sphere model. Then it follows that the linearized collision operator is a Fredholm operator.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Estimating Discretization Error with Preset Orders of Accuracy and Fractional Refinement Ratios

In solution verification, the primary goal is finding an accurate and reliable estimate of the discretization error. A commonly used approach, however, has potential problems due to the use of the observed order of accuracy. Therefore, we propose a grid refinement method called the Preset Orders Expansion Method (POEM) which employs constant orders given by the user. With the scheme outlined in this paper, the user is guaranteed to obtain the optimal set of orders through iterations and subsequently an accurate estimate of the discretization error. Regarding the reliability of the estimation, the proposed method targets on the asymptotic convergence of numerical solutions, which is fundamental to all grid refinement methods. The above capabilities are demonstrated with problems in which multiple dimensions are refined. Moreover, POEM can be applied with using a fractional refinement ratio greater than 0.5. Although this can lower the computational demand, the estimated error will become more uncertain due to the reduction in the number of shared grid points. We circumvent this with the Method of Interpolating Differences between Approximate Solutions (MIDAS) which introduces additional shared grid points during refinement. As a result, the proposed grid refinement method is lifted to a practical level.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Identification of potential in diffusion equations from terminal observation: analysis and discrete approximation

The aim of this paper is to study the recovery of a spatially dependent potential in a (sub)diffusion equation from overposed final time data. We construct a monotone operator one of whose fixed points is the unknown potential. The uniqueness of the identification is theoretically verified by using the monotonicity of the operator and a fixed point argument. Moreover, we show a conditional stability in Hilbert spaces under some suitable conditions on the problem data. Next, a completely discrete scheme is developed, by using Galerkin finite element method in space and finite difference method in time, and then a fixed point iteration is applied to reconstruct the potential. We prove the linear convergence of the iterative algorithm by the contraction mapping theorem, and present a thorough error analysis for the reconstructed potential. Our derived \textsl{a priori} error estimate provides a guideline to choose discretization parameters according to the noise level. The analysis relies heavily on some suitable nonstandard error estimates for the direct problem as well as the aforementioned conditional stability. Numerical experiments are provided to illustrate and complement our theoretical analysis.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Discrete and continuous representations and processing in deep learning: Looking forward

Discrete and continuous representations of content (e.g., of language or images) have interesting properties to be explored for the understanding of or reasoning with this content by machines. This position paper puts forward our opinion on the role of discrete and continuous representations and their processing in the deep learning field. Current neural network models compute continuous-valued data. Information is compressed into dense, distributed embeddings. By stark contrast, humans use discrete symbols in their communication with language. Such symbols represent a compressed version of the world that derives its meaning from shared contextual information. Additionally, human reasoning involves symbol manipulation at a cognitive level, which facilitates abstract reasoning, the composition of knowledge and understanding, generalization and efficient learning. Motivated by these insights, in this paper we argue that combining discrete and continuous representations and their processing will be essential to build systems that exhibit a general form of intelligence. We suggest and discuss several avenues that could improve current neural networks with the inclusion of discrete elements to combine the advantages of both types of representations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

On the Exact Linearization and Control of Flat Discrete-time Systems

The paper addresses the exact linearization of flat nonlinear discrete-time systems. Two main questions are investigated: The first one is how to determine which forward-shifts of a given flat output can be chosen in principle as a new input, and the second one is how to actually introduce this new input by a suitable feedback. With respect to the choice of a feasible input, easily verifiable conditions are derived. Introducing such a new input requires a feedback which may in general depend not only on this new input itself but also on its forward-shifts. Hence, there occur similarities to the class of quasi-static feedbacks, which have already proven to be useful for the exact linearization of flat systems in the continuous-time case. For systems with a flat output that does not depend on forward-shifts of the input, it is shown how to systematically construct a new input such that the total number of the corresponding forward-shifts of the flat output is minimal. Furthermore, it is shown that in this case the calculation of a linearizing feedback is particularly simple, and the subsequent design of a discrete-time flatness-based tracking control is discussed. The presented theory is illustrated by the discretized models of a wheeled mobile robot and a 3DOF helicopter.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum error mitigation via matrix product operators

In the era of noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices, the number of controllable hardware qubits is insufficient to implement quantum error correction (QEC). As an alternative, quantum error mitigation (QEM) can suppress the error of measurement results via repeated experiments and postprocessing of data. Typical techniques for error mitigation, e.g., the quasi-probability decomposition method, incur exponentially increasing costs with system size $N_q$ in order to model and mitigate errors for each gate. Here, we introduce a QEM method based on the matrix product operator (MPO) representation of a quantum circuit, which can characterize the noise channel of the entire circuit with polynomial complexity. Our QEM technique is demonstrated on a $\rm{depth}=4$ fully parallel quantum circuit of up to $N_q=10$ qubits. The circuit error is mitigated by several orders of magnitude with only a small bond dimension for the noise channel. Our method dramatically reduces the computational cost and can be generalized to models beyond localized and Markovian noise.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An inequality regarding non-radiative linear waves via a geometric method

(\mathbf{T} G) (x)= \int_{\mathbb{S}^2} G(x\cdot \omega, \omega) d\omega, \quad x\in \mathbb{R}^3, \; G\in L^2(\mathbb{R}\times \mathbb{S}^2). This is the adjoint operator of the Radon transform. We manage to give an optimal $L^6$ decay estimate of $\mathbf{T} G$ near the infinity by a geometric method, if the function $G$ is compactly supported. As an application we give decay estimate of non-radiative solutions to the 3D linear wave equation in the exterior region $\{(x,t)\in \mathbb{R}^3 \times \mathbb{R}: |x|>R+|t|\}$. This kind of decay estimate is useful in the channel of energy method for wave equations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Chambolle-Pock's Primal-Dual Method with Mismatched Adjoint

The primal-dual method of Chambolle and Pock is a widely used algorithm to solve various optimization problems written as convex-concave saddle point problems. Each update step involves the application of both the forward linear operator and its adjoint. However, in practical applications like computerized tomography, it is often computationally favourable to replace the adjoint operator by a computationally more efficient approximation. This leads to an adjoint mismatch in the algorithm.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Verification of some functional inequalities via polynomial optimization

Motivated by the application of Lyapunov methods to partial differential equations (PDEs), we study functional inequalities of the form $f(I_1(u),\ldots,I_k(u))\geq 0$ where $f$ is a polynomial, $u$ is any function satisfying prescribed constraints, and $I_1(u),\ldots,I_k(u)$ are integral functionals whose integrands are polynomial in $u$, its derivatives, and the integration variable. We show that such functional inequalities can be strengthened into sufficient polynomial inequalities, which in principle can be checked via semidefinite programming using standard techniques for polynomial optimization. These sufficient conditions can be used also to optimize functionals with affine dependence on tunable parameters whilst ensuring their nonnegativity. Our approach relies on a measure-theoretic lifting of the original functional inequality, which extends both a recent moment relaxation strategy for PDE analysis and a dual approach to inequalities for integral functionals.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Finite-key analysis for quantum key distribution with discrete phase randomization

Quantum key distribution(QKD) allows two remote parties to share information-theoretic secret keys. Many QKD protocols assume the phase of encoding state can be continuous randomized from 0 to 2 pi, which, however, may be questionable in experiment. This is particularly the case in the recently proposed twin-field(TF) QKD, which has received a lot of attention, since it can increase key rate significantly and even beat some theoretical rate-loss limits. As an intuitive solution, one may introduce discrete phase-randomization instead of continuous one. However, a security proof for a QKD protocol with discrete phase-randomization in finite-key region is still missing. Here we develop a technique based on conjugate measurement and quantum state distinguishment to ana-lyze the security in this case. Our result shows that TF-QKD with reasonable number of discrete random phases, e.g. 8 phases from {0, pi/4, pi/2, ..., 7pi/4}, can achieve satisfactory performance. More importantly, as a the first proof for TF-QKD with discrete phase-randomization in finite-key region, our method is also applicable in other QKD protocols.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stability of the discrete time-crystalline order in spin-optomechanical and open cavity QED systems

Discrete time crystals (DTC) have been demonstrated experimentally in several different quantum systems in the past few years. Spin couplings and cavity losses have been shown to play crucial roles for realizing DTC order in open many-body systems out of equilibrium. Recently, it has been proposed that eternal and transient DTC can be present with an open Floquet setup in the thermodynamic limit and in the deep quantum regime with few qubits, respectively. In this work, we consider the effects of spin damping and spin dephasing on the DTC order in spin-optomechanical and open cavity systems in which the spins can be all-to-all coupled. In the thermodynamic limit, it is shown that the existence of dephasing can destroy the coherence of the system and finally lead the system to its trivial steady state. Without dephasing, eternal DTC is displayed in the weak damping regime, which may be destroyed by increasing the all-to-all spin coupling or the spin damping. By contrast, the all-to-all coupling is constructive to the DTC in the moderate damping regime. We also focus on a model which can be experimentally realized by a suspended hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) membrane with a few spin color centers under microwave drive and Floquet magnetic field. Signatures of transient DTC behavior are demonstrated in both weak and moderate dissipation regimes without spin dephasing. Relevant experimental parameters are also discussed for realizing transient DTC order in such an hBN optomechanical system.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Data-Driven Modeling and Prediction of Non-Linearizable Dynamics via Spectral Submanifolds

We develop a methodology to construct low-dimensional predictive models from data sets representing essentially nonlinear (or non-linearizable) dynamical systems with a hyperbolic linear part that are subject to external forcing with finitely many frequencies. Our data-driven, sparse, nonlinear models are obtained as extended normal forms of the reduced dynamics on low-dimensional, attracting spectral submanifolds (SSMs) of the dynamical system. We illustrate the power of data-driven SSM reduction on high-dimensional numerical data sets and experimental measurements involving beam oscillations, vortex shedding and sloshing in a water tank. We find that SSM reduction trained on unforced data also predicts nonlinear response accurately under additional external forcing.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Generalized Kernel Ridge Regression for Long Term Causal Inference: Treatment Effects, Dose Responses, and Counterfactual Distributions

I propose kernel ridge regression estimators for long term causal inference, where a short term experimental data set containing randomized treatment and short term surrogates is fused with a long term observational data set containing short term surrogates and long term outcomes. I propose estimators of treatment effects, dose responses, and counterfactual distributions with closed form solutions in terms of kernel matrix operations. I allow covariates, treatment, and surrogates to be discrete or continuous, and low, high, or infinite dimensional. For long term treatment effects, I prove $\sqrt{n}$ consistency, Gaussian approximation, and semiparametric efficiency. For long term dose responses, I prove uniform consistency with finite sample rates. For long term counterfactual distributions, I prove convergence in distribution.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Discrete and Continuous Welch Bounds for Banach Spaces with Applications

Let $\{\tau_j\}_{j=1}^n$ be a collection in a finite dimensional Banach space $\mathcal{X}$ of dimension $d$ and $\{f_j\}_{j=1}^n$ be a collection in $\mathcal{X}^*$ (dual of $\mathcal{X}$) such that $f_j(\tau_j) =1$, $\forall 1\leq j\leq n$. Let $n\geq d$ and $\text{Sym}^m(\mathcal{X})$ be the Banach space of symmetric m-tensors. If the operator $ \text{Sym}^m(\mathcal{X})\ni x \mapsto \sum_{j=1}^nf_j^{\otimes m}(x)\tau_j ^{\otimes m}\in\text{Sym}^m(\mathcal{X})$ is diagonalizable and its eigenvalues are all non negative, then we prove that \begin{align}\label{WELCHBANACHABSTRACT} \max _{1\leq j,k \leq n, j\neq k}|f_j(\tau_k)|^{2m}\geq \max _{1\leq j,k \leq n, j\neq k}|f_j(\tau_k)f_k(\tau_j)|^m \geq\frac{1}{n-1}\left[\frac{n}{d+m-1\choose m}-1\right], \quad \forall m \in \mathbb{N}. \end{align} When $ \mathcal{X}=\mathcal{H}$ is a Hilbert space, and $f_j$ is defined by $f_j: \mathcal{H}\ni h \mapsto \langle h, \tau_j \rangle \in \mathbb{K}$ (where $\mathbb{K}$ is $\mathbb{R}$ or $\mathbb{C}$), $\forall 1 \leq j \leq n$, then Inequality (1) reduces to Welch bounds. Thus Inequality (1) improves 48 years old result obtained by Welch [\textit{IEEE Transactions on Information Theory, 1974}]. We also prove the following continuous version of Inequality (1) under certain conditions for measure spaces: \begin{align}\label{CONTINUOUSWELCHBANACHABSTRACT}
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy