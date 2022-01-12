ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Transmission Scheme, Detection and Power Allocation for Uplink User Cooperation with NOMA and RSMA

By Omid Abbasi, Halim Yanikomeroglu
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

In this paper, we propose two novel cooperative-non-orthogonal-multiple-access (C-NOMA) and cooperative-rate-splitting-multiple-access (C-RSMA) schemes for uplink user cooperation. At the first mini-slot of these schemes, each user transmits its signal and receives the transmitted signal of the other user in full-duplex mode, and at the...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Spectral and Energy Efficient User Pairing for RIS-assisted Uplink NOMA Systems with Imperfect Phase Compensation

Non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) is considered a key technology for improving the spectral efficiency of fifth-generation (5G) and beyond 5G cellular networks. NOMA is beneficial when the channel vectors of the users are in the same direction, which is not always possible in conventional wireless systems. With the help of a reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS), the base station can control the directions of the channel vectors of the users. Thus, by combining both technologies, the RIS-assisted NOMA systems are expected to achieve greater improvements in the network throughput. However, ideal phase control at the RIS is unrealizable in practice because of the imperfections in the channel estimations and the hardware limitations. This imperfection in phase control can have a significant impact on the system performance. Motivated by this, in this paper, we consider an RIS-assisted uplink NOMA system in the presence of imperfect phase compensation. We formulate the criterion for pairing the users that achieves minimum required data rates. We propose adaptive user pairing algorithms that maximize spectral or energy efficiency. We then derive various bounds on power allocation factors for the paired users. Through extensive simulation results, we show that the proposed algorithms significantly outperform the state-of-the-art algorithms in terms of spectral and energy efficiency.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

On the Performance of Uplink ISAC Systems

This letter analyzes the performance of uplink integrated sensing and communications (ISAC) systems where communication users (CUs) and radar targets (RTs) share the same frequency band. Novel expressions are derived to characterize the outage probability, ergodic communication rate, and sensing rate. Besides, the diversity order and high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) slope are unveiled to gain more insights. It is found that when achieving the same communication rate, the ISAC system enjoys a higher sensing rate than the conventional frequency-division sensing and communications (FDSAC) system where CUs and RTs share isolated bands. All the results are validated by numerical simulations and are in excellent agreement.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

User-Centric Cooperative Transmissions-enabled Handover for Ultra-Dense Networks

The user-centric cooperative transmission provides a compelling way to alleviate frequent handovers caused by an ever-increasing number of randomly deployed base stations (BSs) in ultra-dense networks (UDNs). This paper proposes a new user-centric cooperative transmissions-based handover scheme, i.e., the group-cell handover (GCHO) scheme, with the aim of reducing the handover rate in UDNs. In the proposed scheme, the boundary of the cooperating cluster depends on the distance among the user equipment (UE) and cooperating BSs. The new scheme captures the dynamicity and irregularity of the cooperating cluster topology resulting from randomly distributed BSs. Based on stochastic-geometry tools where BSs locations are modeled as the Poison point process (PPP), we derive an analytical expression of the handover rate for the UE with an arbitrary movement trajectory. Furthermore, a GCHO skipping (GCHO-S) scheme is proposed to minimize the handover cost, i.e., the percentage of time wasted in handover signaling in user-centric cooperative transmissions scenarios. The numerical results show that the GCHO scheme decreases the handover rate by 42.3% and 72.7% compared with the traditional single BS association and fixed-region cooperative network topology handover approaches, respectively. Moreover, under the same group-cell size and constant velocity, the GCHO-S scheme diminishes the handover cost by 50% against the GCHO scheme.
COMPUTERS
#Noma#Uplink#Spectral Efficiency#C Rsma#C Noma#Mrc
arxiv.org

Modeling Users' Behavior Sequences with Hierarchical Explainable Network for Cross-domain Fraud Detection

With the explosive growth of the e-commerce industry, detecting online transaction fraud in real-world applications has become increasingly important to the development of e-commerce platforms. The sequential behavior history of users provides useful information in differentiating fraudulent payments from regular ones. Recently, some approaches have been proposed to solve this sequence-based fraud detection problem. However, these methods usually suffer from two problems: the prediction results are difficult to explain and the exploitation of the internal information of behaviors is insufficient. To tackle the above two problems, we propose a Hierarchical Explainable Network (HEN) to model users' behavior sequences, which could not only improve the performance of fraud detection but also make the inference process interpretable. Meanwhile, as e-commerce business expands to new domains, e.g., new countries or new markets, one major problem for modeling user behavior in fraud detection systems is the limitation of data collection, e.g., very few data/labels available. Thus, in this paper, we further propose a transfer framework to tackle the cross-domain fraud detection problem, which aims to transfer knowledge from existing domains (source domains) with enough and mature data to improve the performance in the new domain (target domain). Our proposed method is a general transfer framework that could not only be applied upon HEN but also various existing models in the Embedding & MLP paradigm. Based on 90 transfer task experiments, we also demonstrate that our transfer framework could not only contribute to the cross-domain fraud detection task with HEN, but also be universal and expandable for various existing models.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Detecting Anomalies using Overlapping Electrical Measurements in Smart Power Grids

As cyber-attacks against critical infrastructure become more frequent, it is increasingly important to be able to rapidly identify and respond to these threats. This work investigates two independent systems with overlapping electrical measurements with the goal to more rapidly identify anomalies. The independent systems include HIST, a SCADA historian, and ION, an automatic meter reading system (AMR). While prior research has explored the benefits of fusing measurements, the possibility of overlapping measurements from an existing electrical system has not been investigated. To that end, we explore the potential benefits of combining overlapping measurements both to improve the speed/accuracy of anomaly detection and to provide additional validation of the collected measurements. In this paper, we show that merging overlapping measurements provide a more holistic picture of the observed systems. By applying Dynamic Time Warping more anomalies were found -- specifically, an average of 349 times more anomalies, when considering anomalies from both overlapping measurements. When merging the overlapping measurements, a percent change of anomalies of up to 785\% can be achieved compared to a non-merge of the data as reflected by experimental results.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Become a Microsoft Excel power user with this intensive training for under $35

For an app still alive and kicking after three decades, it's amazing how much life is still left in Microsoft Excel. In fact, did you know expert Excel users specializing in finance are now getting tournaments of their own like the Financial Modeling World Cup to prove their spreadsheet mastery in battles akin to e-sporting events? As mindblowing as that idea sounds, it's 100% true.
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

A concurrent transmission strategy to enhance multi-robot cooperation

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with TCS Research and Wageningen University, recently devised a new strategy that could improve coordination among different robots tackling complex missions as a team. This strategy, introduced in a paper pre-published on arXiv, is based on a split-architecture that addresses communication and computations separately, while periodically coordinating the two to achieve optimal results.
ENGINEERING
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

Flood Prediction and Analysis on the Relevance of Features using Explainable Artificial Intelligence

This paper presents flood prediction models for the state of Kerala in India by analyzing the monthly rainfall data and applying machine learning algorithms including Logistic Regression, K-Nearest Neighbors, Decision Trees, Random Forests, and Support Vector Machine. Although these models have shown high accuracy prediction of the occurrence of flood in a particular year, they do not quantitatively and qualitatively explain the prediction decision. This paper shows how the background features are learned that contributed to the prediction decision and further extended to explain the inner workings with the development of explainable artificial intelligence modules. The obtained results have confirmed the validity of the findings uncovered by the explainer modules basing on the historical flood monthly rainfall data in Kerala.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Functional Anomaly Detection: a Benchmark Study

The increasing automation in many areas of the Industry expressly demands to design efficient machine-learning solutions for the detection of abnormal events. With the ubiquitous deployment of sensors monitoring nearly continuously the health of complex infrastructures, anomaly detection can now rely on measurements sampled at a very high frequency, providing a very rich representation of the phenomenon under surveillance. In order to exploit fully the information thus collected, the observations cannot be treated as multivariate data anymore and a functional analysis approach is required. It is the purpose of this paper to investigate the performance of recent techniques for anomaly detection in the functional setup on real datasets. After an overview of the state-of-the-art and a visual-descriptive study, a variety of anomaly detection methods are compared. While taxonomies of abnormalities (e.g. shape, location) in the functional setup are documented in the literature, assigning a specific type to the identified anomalies appears to be a challenging task. Thus, strengths and weaknesses of the existing approaches are benchmarked in view of these highlighted types in a simulation study. Anomaly detection methods are next evaluated on two datasets, related to the monitoring of helicopters in flight and to the spectrometry of construction materials namely. The benchmark analysis is concluded by recommendation guidance for practitioners.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Forecast-based Multi-aspect Framework for Multivariate Time-series Anomaly Detection

Today's cyber-world is vastly multivariate. Metrics collected at extreme varieties demand multivariate algorithms to properly detect anomalies. However, forecast-based algorithms, as widely proven approaches, often perform sub-optimally or inconsistently across datasets. A key common issue is they strive to be one-size-fits-all but anomalies are distinctive in nature. We propose a method that tailors to such distinction. Presenting FMUAD - a Forecast-based, Multi-aspect, Unsupervised Anomaly Detection framework. FMUAD explicitly and separately captures the signature traits of anomaly types - spatial change, temporal change and correlation change - with independent modules. The modules then jointly learn an optimal feature representation, which is highly flexible and intuitive, unlike most other models in the category. Extensive experiments show our FMUAD framework consistently outperforms other state-of-the-art forecast-based anomaly detectors.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Active Terminal Identification, Channel Estimation, and Signal Detection for Grant-Free NOMA-OTFS in LEO Satellite Internet-of-Things

Xingyu Zhou, Keke Ying, Zhen Gao, Yongpeng Wu, Zhenyu Xiao, Symeon Chatzinotas, Jinhong Yuan, Björn Ottersten. This paper investigates the massive connectivity of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite-based Internet-of-Things (IoT) for seamless global coverage. We propose to integrate the grant-free non-orthogonal multiple access (GF-NOMA) paradigm with the emerging orthogonal time frequency space (OTFS) modulation to accommodate the massive IoT access, and mitigate the long round-trip latency and severe Doppler effect of terrestrial-satellite links (TSLs). On this basis, we put forward a two-stage successive active terminal identification (ATI) and channel estimation (CE) scheme as well as a low-complexity multi-user signal detection (SD) method. Specifically, at the first stage, the proposed training sequence aided OTFS (TS-OTFS) data frame structure facilitates the joint ATI and coarse CE, whereby both the traffic sparsity of terrestrial IoT terminals and the sparse channel impulse response are leveraged for enhanced performance. Moreover, based on the single Doppler shift property for each TSL and sparsity of delay-Doppler domain channel, we develop a parametric approach to further refine the CE performance. Finally, a least square based parallel time domain SD method is developed to detect the OTFS signals with relatively low complexity. Simulation results demonstrate the superiority of the proposed methods over the state-of-the-art solutions in terms of ATI, CE, and SD performance confronted with the long round-trip latency and severe Doppler effect.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

The Polyhedral Geometry of Pivot Rules and Monotone Paths

Motivated by the analysis of the performance of the simplex method we study the behavior of families of pivot rules of linear programs. We introduce normalized-weight pivot rules which are fundamental for the following reasons: First, they are memory-less, in the sense that the pivots are governed by local information encoded by an arborescence. Second, many of the most used pivot rules belong to that class, and we show this subclass is critical for understanding the complexity of all pivot rules. Finally, normalized-weight pivot rules can be parametrized in a natural continuous manner.
MATHEMATICS
pv-magazine.com

India cabinet approves intrastate transmission scheme backing 20 GW of renewable energy capacity

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II scheme for the Intra-State Transmission System (InSTS). The scheme is intended to add approximately 10,750 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and approx. 27,500 mega volt-amperes (MVA) transformation capacity of substations with central financial support.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Statistically Optimal First Order Algorithms: A Proof via Orthogonalization

We consider a class of statistical estimation problems in which we are given a random data matrix ${\boldsymbol X}\in {\mathbb R}^{n\times d}$ (and possibly some labels ${\boldsymbol y}\in{\mathbb R}^n$) and would like to estimate a coefficient vector ${\boldsymbol \theta}\in{\mathbb R}^d$ (or possibly a constant number of such vectors). Special cases include low-rank matrix estimation and regularized estimation in generalized linear models (e.g., sparse regression). First order methods proceed by iteratively multiplying current estimates by ${\boldsymbol X}$ or its transpose. Examples include gradient descent or its accelerated variants.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Adaptive Graph Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting

Multivariate time series (MTS) forecasting plays an important role in the automation and optimization of intelligent applications. It is a challenging task, as we need to consider both complex intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. Existing works only learn temporal patterns with the help of single inter-variable dependencies. However, there are multi-scale temporal patterns in many real-world MTS. Single inter-variable dependencies make the model prefer to learn one type of prominent and shared temporal patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-scale adaptive graph neural network (MAGNN) to address the above issue. MAGNN exploits a multi-scale pyramid network to preserve the underlying temporal dependencies at different time scales. Since the inter-variable dependencies may be different under distinct time scales, an adaptive graph learning module is designed to infer the scale-specific inter-variable dependencies without pre-defined priors. Given the multi-scale feature representations and scale-specific inter-variable dependencies, a multi-scale temporal graph neural network is introduced to jointly model intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. After that, we develop a scale-wise fusion module to effectively promote the collaboration across different time scales, and automatically capture the importance of contributed temporal patterns. Experiments on four real-world datasets demonstrate that MAGNN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods across various settings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On Sampling Collaborative Filtering Datasets

We study the practical consequences of dataset sampling strategies on the ranking performance of recommendation algorithms. Recommender systems are generally trained and evaluated on samples of larger datasets. Samples are often taken in a naive or ad-hoc fashion: e.g. by sampling a dataset randomly or by selecting users or items with many interactions. As we demonstrate, commonly-used data sampling schemes can have significant consequences on algorithm performance. Following this observation, this paper makes three main contributions: (1) characterizing the effect of sampling on algorithm performance, in terms of algorithm and dataset characteristics (e.g. sparsity characteristics, sequential dynamics, etc.); (2) designing SVP-CF, which is a data-specific sampling strategy, that aims to preserve the relative performance of models after sampling, and is especially suited to long-tailed interaction data; and (3) developing an oracle, Data-Genie, which can suggest the sampling scheme that is most likely to preserve model performance for a given dataset. The main benefit of Data-Genie is that it will allow recommender system practitioners to quickly prototype and compare various approaches, while remaining confident that algorithm performance will be preserved, once the algorithm is retrained and deployed on the complete data. Detailed experiments show that using Data-Genie, we can discard upto 5x more data than any sampling strategy with the same level of performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Reconstructing Training Data with Informed Adversaries

Given access to a machine learning model, can an adversary reconstruct the model's training data? This work studies this question from the lens of a powerful informed adversary who knows all the training data points except one. By instantiating concrete attacks, we show it is feasible to reconstruct the remaining data point in this stringent threat model. For convex models (e.g. logistic regression), reconstruction attacks are simple and can be derived in closed-form. For more general models (e.g. neural networks), we propose an attack strategy based on training a reconstructor network that receives as input the weights of the model under attack and produces as output the target data point. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our attack on image classifiers trained on MNIST and CIFAR-10, and systematically investigate which factors of standard machine learning pipelines affect reconstruction success. Finally, we theoretically investigate what amount of differential privacy suffices to mitigate reconstruction attacks by informed adversaries. Our work provides an effective reconstruction attack that model developers can use to assess memorization of individual points in general settings beyond those considered in previous works (e.g. generative language models or access to training gradients); it shows that standard models have the capacity to store enough information to enable high-fidelity reconstruction of training data points; and it demonstrates that differential privacy can successfully mitigate such attacks in a parameter regime where utility degradation is minimal.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis, FABADA

The aim of this paper is to describe a novel non-parametric noise reduction technique from the point of view of Bayesian inference that may automatically improve the signal-to-noise ratio of one- and two-dimensional data, such as e.g. astronomical images and spectra. The algorithm iteratively evaluates possible smoothed versions of the data, the smooth models, obtaining an estimation of the underlying signal that is statistically compatible with the noisy measurements. Iterations stop based on the evidence and the $\chi^2$ statistic of the last smooth model, and we compute the expected value of the signal as a weighted average of the whole set of smooth models. In this paper, we explain the mathematical formalism and numerical implementation of the algorithm, and we evaluate its performance in terms of the peak signal to noise ratio, the structural similarity index, and the time payload, using a battery of real astronomical observations. Our Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis (FABADA) yields results that, without any parameter tuning, are comparable to standard image processing algorithms whose parameters have been optimized based on the true signal to be recovered, something that is impossible in a real application. State-of-the-art non-parametric methods, such as BM3D, offer slightly better performance at high signal-to-noise ratio, while our algorithm is significantly more accurate for extremely noisy data (higher than $20-40\%$ relative errors, a situation of particular interest in the field of astronomy). In this range, the standard deviation of the residuals obtained by our reconstruction may become more than an order of magnitude lower than that of the original measurements. The source code needed to reproduce all the results presented in this report, including the implementation of the method, is publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Depth Normalization of Small RNA Sequencing: Using Data and Biology to Select a Suitable Method

Deep sequencing has become one of the most popular tools for transcriptome profiling in biomedical studies. While an abundance of computational methods exists for "normalizing" sequencing data to remove unwanted between-sample variations due to experimental handling, there is no consensus on which normalization is the most suitable for a given data set. To address this problem, we developed "DANA" - an approach for assessing the performance of normalization methods for microRNA sequencing data based on biology-motivated and data-driven metrics. Our approach takes advantage of well-known biological features of microRNAs for their expression pattern and chromosomal clustering to simultaneously assess (1) how effectively normalization removes handling artifacts, and (2) how aptly normalization preserves biological signals. With DANA, we confirm that the performance of eight commonly used normalization methods vary widely across different data sets and provide guidance for selecting a suitable method for the data at hand. Hence, it should be adopted as a routine preprocessing step (preceding normalization) for microRNA sequencing data analysis. DANA is implemented in R and publicly available at this https URL.
SCIENCE

